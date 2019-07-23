Azavar Government Solutions Hires Long-time Municipal Audit Expert and Texas Native Ted Kamel

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azavar Government Solutions has tapped a long-time veteran of municipal audits, Ted Kamel to be the company's new senior Vice President.

Kamel, a Texas native, will primarily work on developing sales for Azavar's Local Gov software, which makes it easier for municipalities to collect taxes through automation.

"We are pleased to have Ted join the Azavar team," said Jason Perry, president of Azavar Government Solutions. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Azavar and we believe he is a great fit for our company."

Ted Kamel is a native of Tyler, Texas. His public service began in 1984 at age 24 when he was elected the youngest to serve on the Tyler City Council. He served 2 terms including Mayor Pro Tem. He served District 6 in the Texas House for 4 terms from 1991-1999 and he maintained the highest ratings with all business-related groups throughout his tenure.

For the last 12 years, Kamel has been involved in helping cities with revenue discovery and recovery services. Kamel pioneered business friendly hotel audits and blazed a trail for cities large and small with full H.O.T. programs including audits, short term rental discovery, and analysis/administration. He has authored several articles on the impact of a positive pro-active H.O.T. program for cities and has been a regular guest speaker at conferences on the lodging tax issues. As a senior hotel audit manager, Kamel managed 2,700 hotel audits recovering more than $14 million for client cities.

"I am excited about the products and services Azavar offers prospective clients," Kamel said. "I thank Jason and the entire Azavar team for the opportunity to help communities automate their tax collection by utilizing the Local Gov software."

To learn more about Azavar Government Solutions and the Local Gov software, log onto www.localgov.org.

Contact: Mike Fus

312-583-0100

SOURCE Azavar Government Solutions