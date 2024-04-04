Azazie, America's Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases 2023 Q4 Consumer Data Report Uncovering Key Bridal Industry Insight

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Data and Trends

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, releases their latest quarterly Aisle Report unveiling key bridal industry knowledge. The report, which polls over 91,000 customers, records vital information for industry forecasting.

Azazie unveiled data, collected from October 2023 through December 2023, on brides' wedding preparations, spending habits, and behavioral preferences, including the statistics and key highlights revealing:

Wedding Dress Quantities: While there has been a rise in popularity for a second reception ensemble, 80% of brides still opt for one dress on their special day.

Formal Invites Preferred: Although the digital age has offered convenience and efficiency, 74% of brides prefer to stick to tradition with formal paper invites.

Wedding Venue Location: The majority of brides, 81%, indicated they would rather host their wedding celebration at a local venue, rather than a travel destination, for ease of friends & family attendance.

Rise of Honeymoon Funds: Among the collected data, couples tend to favor monetary gifts, with 60% of individuals creating a honeymoon fund rather than a traditional wedding registry.

Floral Preferences: 63% of future brides expressed a preference for real flowers as opposed to faux alternatives, bringing a lively aesthetic to the ceremony.

Departure of Church Ceremonies: 68% of bride-to-be's opted against the traditional church ceremony, suggesting a shift away from religious celebrations.

Kids Attendance: 64% of brides lean towards an adult-only celebration, encouraging guests to have a night free of supervision duties.

Dusty Blue, Black, and Eucalyptus were the top three most popular colors for Azazie's bridesmaid dresses. Notable bridal trends include Sleeves, Satin Fabric, and Off-The-Shoulder styles.

View and download the full 2023 Q4 results on The Aisle Report here .

