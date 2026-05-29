Azazie Expands Texas Pop-Up Tour Across Houston, Dallas, Austin & San Antonio

The leading bridal and occasionwear brand continues its rapid Texas expansion with immersive shopping experiences throughout Spring, Summer, and Fall 2026

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and occasionwear brand known for its inclusive sizing, fashion-forward designs, and accessible pricing, is continuing its major expansion across Texas with an extensive lineup of pop-up events scheduled throughout 2026.

Driven by significant consumer demand and increased brand momentum throughout the region, Azazie is bringing its signature in-person shopping experience to Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, giving brides, bridesmaids, wedding guests, and occasionwear consumers the opportunity to experience the brand firsthand, in real life.

The Texas pop-ups will feature hundreds of bridal, bridesmaid, formalwear, and occasionwear styles available to try on in person, exclusive event-only promotions, and immersive social-first activations designed for today's modern shopper.

"Texas continues to be one of our strongest and fastest-growing markets," said Charles Zhong, Founder & CEO of Azazie. "We've seen incredible excitement surrounding our pop-up experiences throughout the state, and these events allow us to connect directly with our customers while bringing the Azazie brand experience to life in a meaningful and accessible way."

WHAT TO EXPECT

Hundreds of bridal, bridesmaid, and occasionwear styles available to try on

Up to 85% Off Dresses

Inclusive sizing from 0–30

Exclusive pop-up-only promotions and markdowns

Social-friendly photo moments and activations

2026 TEXAS POP-UP SCHEDULE

DALLAS, TX

Marriott DFW Airport North

June 14, 2026

August 1–2, 2026

Dallas Renaissance Addison

September 12–13, 2026

HOUSTON, TX

Hilton Houston Westchase

June 28, 2026

July 11, 2026

August 22–23, 2026

September 19–20, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX

The Westin San Antonio North

June 6, 2026

San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center

July 18–19, 2026

August 29–30, 2026

September 26–27, 2026

AUSTIN, TX

The Westin Austin At The Domain

May 23, 2026

July 25–26, 2026

September 5–6, 2026

The announcement comes as Azazie continues to see strong momentum across both bridal and occasionwear categories, with its pop-up strategy driving increased regional brand awareness, customer engagement, and demand for in-person shopping experiences.

For additional information and all pop-up announcements, visit the Azazie Official Website.

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

SOURCE Azazie