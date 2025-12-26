Azazie to Host One-Day Bridal Pop-Up in San Diego with Wedding Dresses Up to 85% Off

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie is bringing its popular pop-up shopping experience to San Diego on Saturday, December 27, 2025, offering brides-to-be and bridal parties the chance to browse and try on wedding, bridesmaid, and formal dresses in person—at exclusive, event-only discounts.

Hosted at 2592 Laning Road, San Diego, CA 92106, the one-day pop-up will feature a curated assortment of Azazie styles available in sizes 00–30, reinforcing the brand's commitment to inclusive sizing and accessible price points. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 85% off, making it an ideal stop for brides finalizing wedding looks or outfitting their bridal party.

Event details

Date & time: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Admission: General Admission is always free; Early Access VIP ticket available for $30.

What guests can expect

In‑person browsing and try‑ons of wedding dresses , bridesmaid dresses , and formal dresses , all on site.

, , and , all on site. Free veil with the purchase of a wedding dress

with the purchase of a wedding dress Exclusive pop‑up discounts of up to 85% off , available only during the event.

, available only during the event. A fun Ruffle giveaway where attendees can win $5–$20 coupons redeemable immediately at the event.

where attendees can win redeemable immediately at the event. Sizes available 00–30 , supporting Azazie's inclusive approach to bridal and formalwear.

, supporting Azazie's inclusive approach to bridal and formalwear. All sales are final; no returns or exchanges.

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

