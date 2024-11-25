AZBalls SRL Acquires Prestigious Tobique Gaming License

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZBalls SRL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xite Holdings Ltd Brisbane Australia, proudly announces the acquisition of the highly acclaimed Tobique Gaming License. This milestone enables AZBalls SRL to introduce its global online lottery casino brands, AZPlay and Lottos1, to a worldwide audience, setting a new benchmark in digital lottery gaming. Under this license, the groundbreaking Alphabet lottery, AZBillions, is now the world's first global lottery products to support international charitable causes. Players from over 190 jurisdictions can engage in exciting lottery experiences while supporting impactful local charities worldwide.

The Tobique Gaming License solidifies AZBalls SRL's commitment to providing a responsible, transparent, and innovative gaming experience. With this license, AZBalls SRL joins an elite group of gaming operators recognized for their compliance with international regulatory standards. "Securing the Tobique Gaming License is a testament to our dedication to excellence and responsible gaming. This license will allow us to deliver an unparalleled experience while contributing to global good," said Craig Austin, CEO/Founder of AZBillions, alphabet lottery.

AZPlay and Lottos1 will feature premier lottery and casino experiences, attracting players with state-of-the-art prize structures, and unparalleled gameplay. With the launch of the Alphabet lottery AZBillions, players will enjoy unique opportunities to win massive jackpots and support charitable initiatives globally. Each lottery game offered incorporates a philanthropic component, providing contributions to select international charities through player participation.

The Tobique Gaming License provides AZBalls SRL with legal access to 190 jurisdictions, cementing AZPlay and Lottos1 as truly global brands in the online gaming industry. This unprecedented reach will allow AZBalls SRL to offer an accessible, secure, and socially responsible gaming experience to millions. AZBalls SRL is committed to building a positive impact through its gaming offerings, aligning with its vision to drive global social good.

AZBalls SRL, is a leader in online gaming innovation, a diversified entertainment and technology company. With a mission to create entertaining, ethical, and socially responsible gaming experiences, AZBalls SRL seeks to set new standards in global lottery and gaming.

This acquisition marks a new era in global lottery gaming, empowering players to support worthy causes with every ticket purchased. AZBalls SRL is excited to welcome players around the world to www.azballs.com and www.lottos1.com and to bring positive change through the power of gaming.

