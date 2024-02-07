Azbil Corporation Awarded Frost & Sullivan's Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award for Delivering Groundbreaking Smart Building Solutions that Enhance Efficiency and Operational Performance

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

07 Feb, 2024, 02:10 ET

Azbil Corporation (Azbil) provides a thorough building automation solution portfolio to cover the entire building life cycle, ensure sustainable operations, and increase the long-term asset value.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart buildings solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Azbil with the 2023 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award. Azbil is a Japan-based company that addresses the evolving market needs for smart building solutions with exceptional automation capabilities and highly skilled professionals.

Continue Reading
Azbil develops state-of-the-art building automation systems, energy management technology, security systems, and building products and solutions that enhance space and facilitate energy saving.
Azbil develops state-of-the-art building automation systems, energy management technology, security systems, and building products and solutions that enhance space and facilitate energy saving.

Azbil develops state-of-the-art building automation (BA) systems, energy management technology, security systems, and building products and solutions that enhance space and facilitate energy saving. For instance, the company leverages advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control technology to deliver comfortable and healthy spaces that boost business efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Azbil closely follows emerging market trends to continue to innovate and stay on top of the smart building industry. For this reason, the company actively embraces cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud computing. Using this approach, Azbil is growing by leaps and bounds in Southeast Asia and has achieved its leading position in the smart buildings solutions industry.

"Azbil is at the forefront of the fiercely competitive smart building solutions space. With a deep-rooted history of purpose-fit innovation, the company shapes the industry's trends, impacting its role in the market. In 2022, the company achieved stellar sales growth. Azbil's building automation segment is the largest of its three main business segments, contributing to 46.4% of its net sales in FY2022," said Viswesh Vancheeshwar, industry principal for Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan.

Azbil relies on highly qualified professionals with extensive experience to help customers achieve their business goals. To do so, Azbil is strengthening its global sales and service networks by expanding the presence of overseas staff and bases. This effort aims to boost greater value and efficiency through digital transformation.

Furthermore, Azbil commits to its team's professional development through a systematic training program that enables them to adapt their knowledge to country-specific conditions. This customer-centric approach establishes long-term trust and allows Azbil to adjust its offerings to unique customer challenges.

"Azbil brings together highly experienced and skilled teams who can help customers achieve their quality, cost, delivery, safety, and environment targets. Moreover, the company invests in developing professional personnel. It has crafted a systematic training program for measurement, control, and maintenance specialists and data scientists. The program helps Azbil's global service business adapt to country conditions and produce engineers who cater to country-specific needs, requirements, or customers," noted Mr. Melvin Leong, Senior Director, Head of Homes & Buildings at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tammy Chan
E: [email protected] 

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2023, Azbil employed over 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥278.4 billion in revenue.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Also from this source

Movellus Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Improving System Performance and Optimizing Power with Its Aeonic™ IP Portfolio

Movellus Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Improving System Performance and Optimizing Power with Its Aeonic™ IP Portfolio

Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the semiconductor power optimization market and, based on its findings, recognizes Movellus with the 2024 North...
Flashpoint Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Product Leadership Award for Unrivaled Threat Data and Intelligence

Flashpoint Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Product Leadership Award for Unrivaled Threat Data and Intelligence

Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global cyber threat intelligence (CTI) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Flashpoint with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.