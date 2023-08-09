AZBillions Launches World's First Alphabet Lottery App, Offering Unprecedented Gaming Experience - Just In Time to Play for Over $1 Billion in Recent Lottery Jackpots

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 9th, 2023 – AZBillions, the world's first Alphabet Lottery system, announced the release of its groundbreaking app today, heralding an exciting era of innovation and change in the online gaming experience. AZBillions is not just revolutionizing the traditional lottery world, but is also tapping into the future of eSports and social gaming, while standing at the crossroads of digital lottery access using a MIRACL-backed system.

Seamless Experience with MIRACL Authentication

"Traditional lotteries use numbers, but our app uses an alphabet-based system – a totally new concept in digital lottery gaming," said Craig Austin, CEO at Xite Holdings, Ltd. "And we also offer players their choice of payment currencies – fiat and crypto – giving them unparalleled freedom of choice as they play for the largest jackpots across the globe."

Partnering with MIRACL – the fastest single-step, no password needed, multi-factor authentication system – AZBillions guarantees a smooth and friction-free login experience to enhance player enjoyment. The concept of using letters instead of numbers creates an engaging and unique experience for players worldwide with seamless gameplay and a high login success rate of 99.9%.

"Most digital gaming systems offer a synthetic model where the player bets on the outcome of each particular draw," said Craig Austin. "And these systems, while also being clunky, really don't benefit the lotteries themselves. But our courier service gets the ticket fees back to the lotteries – ultimately supporting the charities and state/governmental funded projects that they were intended to help in the first place."

Getting Started with AZBillions

Sign up for an account.

Get a confirmation email.

Submit KYC documents and get verified by official verification partners.

Fund the account using popular cryptocurrencies and other payment methods.

and other payment methods. Receive bonuses and play games across the globe.

Real tickets are purchased, automatically and securely sent to a verified email address.

Receive winning notifications via email once the lottery draw happens, with prizes up to $2,000 USD automatically credited to AZBillions account.

automatically credited to AZBillions account. Big winners are contacted for confirmation and other payment options.

Jackpot winners are presented with an in-person check.

Forging Ahead: Bold Vision and Future Plans

Forging strong partnerships with industry giants like SCCG, Miracl, UNITH AI, and Gammastack, AZBillions plans to integrate AI and Esports platform M8splay – promising huge cash-rewarded championships in a rapidly expanding online gaming market. And emphasizing their guiding mission, the AZBillions works collaboratively with charities to revolutionize lottery and gaming products with a best-practice approach.

"In an era where convenience is king, we're redefining ease and accessibility," said Craig Austin. "Join us to experience the thrill of huge lottery jackpots, with gaming rewards like never before. All powered by the freedom to choose your preferred mode of payment and the security of MIRACL encryption. Winning big has never been easier, more authentic, or more exciting."

Download the app now.

About AZBillions™

AZBillions is the world's first Alphabet Lottery courier system, revolutionizing the gaming experience by offering real tickets and extraordinary rewards for various types of games – traditional lottery, eSports, social gaming, and more. With a visionary approach, coupled with flexible currency options and real ticket transactions, AZBillions is already a leader in the field of digital gaming. Learn more at www.AZBillions.com.

