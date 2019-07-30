AZCO INC. Adds Industry Veteran to Lead New Industrial Electrical Services Division

APPLETON, Wis., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russ Timmers joins AZCO INC., where he will lead a new industrial electrical services division, adding to the firm's service offerings. Timmers brings nearly 40 years of electrical experience in industrial construction.

"In order to expand our capabilities, the new division will provide electrical management to power generation, oil and gas, food and beverage, and manufacturing companies," says John Trottier, president and chief executive officer of AZCO INC. "Our industrial electrical services division complements the work we self-perform throughout the United States, bringing internal industrial electrical experience and leadership for our clients' success."

Timmers will serve as vice president of electrical and instrumentation, drawing on his experience in the power generation, pulp and paper, wastewater treatment and general manufacturing sectors. He specializes in project management, industrial controls and developing high-performing electrical construction teams.

"It's exciting to look back over the recent years and see the growth and diversification of our operations throughout the United States," says Robert Brockington, chief operating officer of AZCO INC. "Having this new division, with such dynamic leadership, will allow us to continue to provide even better service to our clients."

Established in 1949, AZCO INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Burns & McDonnell, is a leading national industrial and fabrication contractor headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin with additional offices in Minnesota and Colorado. With more than 350 union and non-union employees locally and working with more than 850 union craftsmen nationally, AZCO INC. is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, visit www.azco-inc.com.

