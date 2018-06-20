AZEK® Building Products Announces New White Color for its DrySpace™ System Which Adds Living or Storage Space Under the Deck

AZEK has listened to homeowner frustrations about not being able to use that valuable under-deck space and presents an innovative solution that keeps everything dry. With DrySpace, homeowners can double their outdoor living space and protect their belongings from moisture, mold and mildew. DrySpace is available in new White, joining the original Bone color. The new white color was developed to meet demand for a DrySpace product that matches AZEK Trim, often used as fascia or deck trim. Both colors are designed to improve the aesthetic of the area under the deck, which is often a wasted or unsightly space.

"By diverting water away from the space below the deck, homeowners can essentially make two spaces from one, maximizing the opportunity for storage or outdoor living," said David Justice, product manager for AZEK Building Products. "It also provides the opportunity to harvest rainwater from a gutter or downspout to save on outdoor watering."

DrySpace is easily installed with new decks, or can be retrofitted under existing decks, and finishes the under-deck look with a crisp, clean aesthetic. It is made of solid extruded vinyl for maximum strength, durability and weather resistance, and comes with a 25-year limited warranty.

The system is compatible with both AZEK and TimberTech Decking. Kits are available for 12" on-center spans in 12' lengths and 16" on-center spans in 12' and 16' lengths.

AZEK is dedicated to delivering a full offering of premium decking and accessory products. For more information about the DrySpace system visit https://azek.com/products/deck-finishing-fastening/dryspace.

DrySpace™ system is manufactured for AZEK by Engineered Profiles, LLC. Engineered Profiles' use of the mark DrySpace™ is with consent of DrySpace Inc., in Columbus, Ohio. Engineered Profiles and DrySpace Inc. are not affiliated in any way. Neither company warrants the good or services of the other.

About AZEK® Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK® Company, is a leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a worldwide audience, our product lines span AZEK® Deck, Rail, Trim, Moulding, Porch, Pavers, and Adhesives, as well as capped wood composite decking and railing under the TimberTech® name. Both brands, synonymous with quality and innovation and made in America, lead their market areas by continually reinventing product lines and redefining entire product categories. For more information about AZEK, visit www.azek.com. For more information on TimberTech, visit www.timbertech.com.

