AZEK Building Products Celebrates Earth Day with a Continued Commitment to Reducing Plastics Pollution

"Our consumers are our top priority and they are increasingly choosing green products for their homes. It's important to us that they feel good about their choice of materials for their outdoor building projects," said Jeanine Gaffke, AZEK's CMO. "AZEK's products are engineered to help consumers create great outdoor spaces and to embody sustainability and environmental stewardship." In addition to keeping plastics out of the waste stream and oceans, AZEK Building Products saves more than 100,000 trees annually as a sustainable alternative to wood decks and house trim.

The need to end plastics pollution is supported by staggering statistics. Each year, 100 billion plastic bags are used in the United States alone, according to a recent article by the Department of Public Works of Los Angeles County. Additionally, a study published in the journal Nature in March determined there are roughly 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic weighing nearly 90,000 tons currently floating in the Pacific Ocean, in an area which spans 617,763 square miles (about three times the size of France).

"AZEK owns proprietary, state-of-the-art manufacturing that turns recycled plastics into high performance materials," said Bruce Stanhope, Vice President, Research and Development, AZEK Building Products. "It allows us to accept materials that most manufacturers cannot work with, which highlights our commitment to the environment."

AZEK Building Products has strengthened its commitment to reduce plastic and rubber pollution every year and racked up impressive numbers in 2017:

TimberTech decking is on a path towards a 100% recycled core.

Because it does not use recycled material in the protective cap around the board, it strikes the perfect balance between being green and maintaining its natural looks and reduced fading over time.

The wood content in TimberTech decking is 100% recycled, certified for sustainable forestry and is 100% from the U.S., providing protection to the tropical rainforests.

AZEK Building Products' 30-year limited fade and stain warranty and easy care and cleaning avoids the use of paints, paint removers, stains, and other harsh chemicals.

The warranty also decreases the replacement cycle of the deck, keeping materials out of the landfill.

AZEK Pavers are made from up to 95% recycled materials. In 2017 alone, 49 million gallon-sized containers and more than 1.6 million tires were used to make AZEK Pavers.

"By supporting companies that have a commitment to using recycled materials and by making greener choices throughout the home, consumers can make an impact in reducing plastics pollution," added Gaffke.

Learn more about the Earth Day Network's worldwide events at https://www.earthday.org. Learn more about AZEK and TimberTech's sustainable manufacturing and products at www.azek.com and https://timbertech.com/advantages/sustainable-living

