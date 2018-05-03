AZEK Building Products Joins with NADRA to Encourage Homeowners to Check Your Deck® During Deck Safety Month® in May

"Our first priority is homeowner safety," says Bruce Stanhope, Vice President, Research and Development, AZEK Building Products. "Because decks are exposed to extreme weather and temperatures over the years, they need to be inspected by a professional home inspector for structural integrity to ensure they are safe and strong."

NADRA's Michael Beaudry, executive vice president, agrees. "With more than 50 million decks in the U.S., it is estimated that 25 million decks are past their useful life and need to be replaced or repaired," he says. "Consider the snowfall from the past year-- the heavy loads cause additional stress on outdoor structures and create a need to re-evaluate."

Special attention should be placed on older decks built before codes and safety were enforced. "AZEK is dedicated to consumer safety at all levels, so we have an entire department devoted to code compliance," Stanhope noted. "Homeowners should make sure their decking meets residential code listings and that railings are strong and certified for load bearing."

"AZEK and TimberTech brands are protected with capped technology for resistance to weather, and for high-performance and low-maintenance," says Stanhope. "However, you never know what is happening within the substructure, so the Check Your Deck® reminder helps to ensure a safe deck season."

