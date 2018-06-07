AZEK Building Products Takes Environmental Lead as Sponsor of Rock the Garden 2018

The AZEK Company will create a unique outdoor space at the music festival focused on sustainability and outdoor enjoyment, directly in front of the iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry fountain. In support of the zero-waste event, the focal point of the space will be a beautiful deck constructed from AZEK Building Products' TimberTech® made with recycled plastic and reclaimed wood and on path towards a 100% recycled core. AZEK and Loll Design are donating chairs to the Walker Center in appreciation of its efforts to create a more sustainable home not just to support the arts, but to touch human lives.

"As a company whose products help homeowners live life to the fullest in their outdoor spaces, we are happy to join Minneapolis in celebrating music and art outdoors," says Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. "Rock the Garden is designed as a zero-waste event that recycles or composts about 96% of all its garbage, which aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship." He notes TimberTech's wood content is 100% recycled, certified for sustainable forestry, which also protects tropical rainforests.

AZEK, which prides itself on the using 145M pounds of recycled materials a year, invests in recycling equipment that allows difficult-to-recycle materials to be used in manufacturing. In addition, AZEK Pavers are made of up to 95% recycled content from discarded tires and plastic food containers.

Rock the Garden takes place on the Walker Hillside in the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Musical guests include Father John Misty as headliner with performances by Feist, Kamasi Washington, P.O.S., Nikki Lane, Chastity Brown, Low Cut Connie and U.S. Girls.

About AZEK® Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK® Company, is a leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a worldwide audience, our product lines span AZEK® Deck, Rail, Trim, Moulding, Porch, Pavers, and Adhesives, as well as capped wood composite decking and railing under the TimberTech® name. Both brands, synonymous with quality and innovation and made in America, lead their market areas by continually reinventing product lines and redefining entire product categories. For more information about AZEK, visit www.azek.com. For more information on TimberTech, visit www.timbertech.com.

