AZEK Deck & Rail Chosen for Sunset Magazine's 2018 Idea House in Silicon Valley

The design team took advantage of new color options available in AZEK's Vintage Collection® for the home's front porch, back deck and lower level. The Weathered Teak™ color complements the home's light natural accents while providing a dramatic contrast to its dark trim. AZEK's Evolutions Rail® Contemporary profile is outfitted with cable rail infills for unobstructed, scenic views.

"AZEK's deck and railing products were a natural choice for this year's Idea House. We wanted to bring the light and airy aesthetic of the interior to the outdoor entertainment areas as well," said Chantal Lamers, Sunset Home Editor. "We love how AZEK's Weathered Teak matches the oak flooring throughout the home and the Black Evolutions Rail complements the dark lines of the interior staircase."

The builder of the Idea House also stressed the value of materials that would stand up in a hot, moist climate. "If it's hot, wood will rot and will need to be replaced after 10 or 15 years, but AZEK won't," said Mark De Mattei, President of De Mattei Construction. "AZEK looks like wood, it's beautiful and is good for any climate in my opinion."

In sync with Silicon Valley innovation, AZEK's Vintage Collection is engineered with a realistic wood-like appearance, diverse color palettes, realistic grain textures and superior durability. It is backed by an industry-leading 30-year limited fade and stain and a limited lifetime warranties, and meets criteria for a Class A on the flame spread index.

Along with De Mattei, Sunset also collaborated with Lauren Nelson Design and Tamura Landscapes. The home will appear in Sunset's 120th Anniversary Special Collector's Edition issue this November. Tours for the Idea House are open to the public now through September 28th, 2018.

