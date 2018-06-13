AZEK® Offers Unique Ideas for Al Fresco Dining at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen June 15 - 17, 2018

The Food & Wine Classic provides a mix of food, drinks, demos and panel discussions featuring a line-up of culinary stars, while AZEK will lead the way with ideas for enjoying the best of living and dining outdoors. AZEK team members will be available to share inspiring ideas, product information and tips for making greener choices.

To capture the full luxury of the AZEK outdoor living experience, internationally known Chef Randy Placeres of Aspen Culinary Solutions will dish up some exquisite small plates along with exotic ice teas and non-alcoholic beverages. Placeres, who trained with Chef Roy Yamaguchi and has cooked privately for Justin Timberlake, LeBron James and Steve Jobs, brings his culinary talents to the AZEK booth in a celebration of dining al fresco.

"In Aspen and many parts of the country, eating light and delicious cuisine just tastes better outdoors on an amazing deck," said Placeres. "AZEK understands the relationship between food, wine and a serene, relaxing environment."

Placeres will serve up light French-Asian fusion, including sweet Thai shrimp, quinoa salad and kale and grilled hoisin chicken salad with truffle oil. Last year, Placeres' staff dished out about 1,100 portions per grand tasting. Follow him on Instagram @chefrandyplaceres.

In addition to dining al fresco, visitors will be able to truly immerse themselves in the outdoor living experience by entering AZEK's "Everything Tastes Better on a Deck" Instagram contest. Visitors can share photos of food or drink they'd love to enjoy on their dream deck at hashtags #AZEKDeckLife. Five lucky winners will receive a $250 Gift Card to a restaurant of their choice and everyone entering will receive a free outdoor design consultation if interested.

Learn more at www.azek.com and www.timbertech.com and about the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at www.foodandwine.com/promo/events/aspen-classic/classic-main

About AZEK® Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK® Company, is a leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a worldwide audience, our product lines span AZEK® Deck, Rail, Trim, Moulding, Porch, Pavers, and Adhesives, as well as capped wood composite decking and railing under the TimberTech® name. Both brands, synonymous with quality and innovation and made in America, lead their market areas by continually reinventing product lines and redefining entire product categories. For more information about AZEK, visit www.azek.com. For more information on TimberTech, visit www.timbertech.com

