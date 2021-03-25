Azelio is selected to present its energy storage at the 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azelio has been selected to present its TES.POD to investors and industry representatives at the 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF), to be held virtually on April 20-22, 2021. The IGF, celebrating its 26th anniversary, is hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). It is one of the nation's premier events for cleantech entrepreneurs and other industry experts. Azelio was selected following an extensive selection process.

"We are proud to be among the global top 40 companies, and as the only one from Sweden, selected for the 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum. Making clean power affordable and available on-demand where it is needed and around the clock is a must for a global green transition. We look forward to presenting how Azelio is making this possible to investors and industry representatives at the forum in April," says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

More than 600 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year's IGF. Among them will be 40 of the world's most promising emerging cleantech companies, including Azelio, that will be presenting their cleantech innovations.

"We're facing global pressures to reduce negative climate impacts and ensure clean water, clean air, and sustainable energy and food systems," said IGF Program Manager Sheila Ebbitt. "We received applications from around the world and across technology sectors. It was a challenge for our investor selection committee to narrow the selection down to the top 40 startups."

