Azenta Announces the Election of Dipal Doshi to its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) and a recognized leader in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, has been elected to its Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today. Mr. Doshi was nominated for election by the Board, together with nine returning directors, in December 2024.

"Mr. Doshi is an extraordinary leader who brings significant experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries," said John Marotta, President and CEO of Azenta. "His experience in strategy, operational and commercial growth, and perspective as a current public company CEO make him a perfect fit for our Board.

"I am excited to be joining Azenta at a critical time in their evolution," said Dipal Doshi. "Azenta's strong market leadership position and its commitment to growth and innovation is clear. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and the leadership team to help shape the company's future and make a meaningful impact."

About Dipal Doshi

Mr. Doshi is the CEO of Entrada Therapeutics and a Member of its Board of Directors. He previously served as President and CEO from 2017 to 2023. Mr. Doshi has led critical functions in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including roles focused on business development, corporate strategy, new product planning, commercial planning and finance. Prior to joining Entrada, Mr. Doshi was the Chief Business Officer at Amicus Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases. He has also held senior-level positions at a healthcare private equity fund and Catalent. Earlier in his career, Mr. Doshi worked in Merrill Lynch's Investment Banking Group and held several roles at Eli Lilly and Company.

Mr. Doshi holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Rutgers University. Dipal also serves on the Board of Directors at āshibio, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company. He is also a Fellow of the Aspen Institute and serves on the Board of Advisors of Life Science Cares Boston.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

