Azenta, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Azenta, Inc. (AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. reported GAAP results revealing a $160.8 million net loss driven by a $149 million goodwill impairment.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) investors lost money when the stock dropped sharply after the Company's Q2 FY 2026 earnings revealed a $160.8 million GAAP net loss -- largely driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment, even though adjusted metrics showed a far less severe operating result. Shareholders who suffered losses on their AZTA investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On its Q1 FY 2026 earnings call on February 4, 2026, Azenta reaffirmed guidance calling for 3%-5% organic revenue growth and approximately 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Three months later, the Company's Q2 FY 2026 report disclosed a $149 million goodwill impairment charge and a GAAP net loss of $160.8 million for the quarter, while cutting full-year guidance materially lower.

CFO Laurence Flynn had told investors the Company's strategic priorities provided "a clear road map to drive sustainable, profitable growth." The 300-basis-point margin expansion target stood reaffirmed as recently as February 2026. The $160.8 million GAAP net loss disclosed in May 2026 underscored a large gap between adjusted results and reported earnings.

AZTA shareholders who lost money may click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZTA Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZTA investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZTA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Azenta made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial performance, including the presentation of adjusted metrics that diverged significantly from GAAP results. When the true financial picture was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did AZTA stock drop? A: Shares declined sharply after Azenta disclosed a $149 million goodwill impairment and a $160.8 million GAAP net loss in its Q2 FY 2026 earnings report. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do AZTA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my AZTA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZTA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP