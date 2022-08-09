Azenta Life Sciences Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Ended June 30, 2022

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022.



















Quarter Ended






Dollars in millions, except per share data

June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

Change




2022

2022

2021

Prior Qtr.

Prior Yr.


Revenue from Continuing Operations

$

133

$

146

$

129

(9)

%

3

%

Life Sciences Products

$

47

$

54

$

49

(12)

%

(3)

%

Life Sciences Services

$

85

$

92

$

80

(7)

%

6

%


















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

(0.09)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

nm

nm


Diluted EPS Total

$

(0.13)

$

28.28

$

0.53

nm

nm



















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.10

0

%

14

%

Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$

14

$

19

$

19

(29)

%

(26)

%



Management Comments
"We delivered 6% organic growth year-over-year driven by continued momentum in our storage services and automated ultra-cold storage systems. Despite this, our overall results came in below expectations reflecting lower revenue from consumables and genomics," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "While these challenges exist over the near-term, we remain confident in the long-term growth and profitability of the business and are focused on delivering the value of Azenta to our customers."

Summary of Q3 GAAP Results

  • Revenue from continuing operations was $133 million, up 3% year over year and down 9% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 6%, which excludes a 3 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange.
  • Revenue from Life Sciences Products declined 3% year over year driven by lower consumables and instruments revenue partially offset by double-digit growth across large automated stores, cryogenic systems and infrastructure services. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Products segment provided 2% organic growth year over year. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 12%.  
  • Life Sciences Services revenue was up 6% year over year, with 19% growth in Sample Repository Solutions driven by growth in storage. Genomics services revenue, which was up 1%, was the result of lower synthesis and Sanger sequencing revenue, partially offset by an increase in next generation sequencing and preclinical & clinical services. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Services segment provided 8% organic growth year over year. On a sequential basis, Services revenue was down 7%.
  • Operating loss was $5.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.7 million in the prior quarter. Gross margin was 44.9%, down 380 basis points sequentially while operating expense was $65 million, down from $76 million in the second quarter.
  • Other income included approximately $5 million of net interest income, up $3 million sequentially.
  • Tax expense for the quarter was $7 million.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.09) per share. Total diluted EPS of ($0.13) includes ($0.03) of diluted EPS from discontinued operations. Discontinued operations include legal expenses and a true-up on the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business.

Summary of Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings for Continuing Operations
The Continuing Operations view shown on a non-GAAP basis provides additional performance information by excluding the impact of M&A costs, amortization, restructuring, purchase price accounting, certain tax impacts, and special charges or gains, such as impairment losses. 

  • As referenced above, revenue in the third quarter was $133 million, up 3% year over year.
  • Operating income was $4 million and operating margin was 3.4%, down 530 basis points year over year and down 330 basis points sequentially. Gross margin of 46.3% was lower by 370 basis points year over year and down 330 basis points sequentially. Operating expense in the quarter was $57 million, down $6 million compared to Q2 2022 and up $4 million year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $14 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, down 290 basis points from the previous quarter and down 410 basis points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.12, flat sequentially and up $0.01 versus one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity

  • The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company paid taxes of approximately $424 million related to the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business which was sold on February 1, 2022.

Subsequent Events

  • On July 1st, the Company completed the acquisition of Barkey Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries, a leading provider of controlled rate thawing devices for customers in the medical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries for approximately €80 million in cash.
  • On August 8th, the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire B Medical Systems S.a.r.l ("B Medical"), a global leader in temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. The total cash due at closing will be approximately €410 million. The transaction is expected to close in October 2022.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $141 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.12. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.11) to ($0.03)

Conference Call and Webcast
Azenta management will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. The conference call will be extended to accommodate time for a review of third quarter results, highlights of the acquisition of B Medical Systems, and a Q&A session. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.  In addition, you may call 800-954-0586 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2901 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, the expected timing of the completion of our acquisition of B Medical, and our ability to invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our semiconductor automation business. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the life sciences industries the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30, 

June 30, 



2022

2021

2022

2021


















Revenue














Products

$

42,688

$

44,169

$

138,006

$

131,864


Services

90,047

84,918


279,925

244,900


Total revenue

132,735

129,087


417,931

376,764


Cost of revenue














Products

24,090

23,603


73,565

69,183


Services

49,045

43,053


146,897

129,915


Total cost of revenue

73,135

66,656


220,462

199,098


Gross profit

59,600

62,431


197,469

177,666


Operating expenses














Research and development

6,515

5,489


19,895

15,813


Selling, general and administrative

58,133

57,825


187,361

171,648


Restructuring charges

25




319

53


Total operating expenses

64,673

63,314


207,575

187,514


Operating loss

(5,073)

(883)


(10,106)

(9,847)


Interest income

6,822

409


9,933

503


Interest expense

(2,101)

(477)


(4,111)

(1,485)


Loss on extinguishment of debt






(632)




Other income (expenses), net

630

(1,651)


(1,617)

(263)


Income (loss) before income taxes

278

(2,602)


(6,533)

(11,092)


Income tax provision (benefit)

7,293

(760)


(560)

(4,620)


Loss from continuing operations

(7,015)

(1,842)


(5,973)

(6,472)


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

(2,555)

$

41,008

$

2,159,597

$

95,414


Net (loss) income


(9,570)

39,166


2,153,624

88,942


Basic net (loss) income per share:

$













Loss from continuing operations

$

(0.09)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.09)


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

(0.03)

$

0.55

$

28.84

$

1.29


Basic net (loss) income per share


(0.13)

0.53


28.76

1.20


Diluted net (loss) income per share:














Loss from continuing operations

$

(0.09)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.09)


(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

(0.03)

$

0.55

$

28.84

$

1.29


Diluted net (loss) income per share


(0.13)

0.53


28.76

1.20


Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:














Basic

74,989

74,296


74,879

74,195


Diluted

74,989

74,296


74,879

74,195


 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







June 30, 

September 30,

2022

2021






Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,474,189

$

227,427

Marketable securities

709,063

81

Accounts receivable, net

150,274

119,877

Inventories

81,213

60,398

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

160,557

58,198

Current assets held for sale



311,385

Total current assets

2,575,296

777,366

Property, plant and equipment, net

154,596

130,719

Long-term marketable securities

312,027

3,598

Long-term deferred tax assets

1,926

10,043

Goodwill

464,885

469,356

Intangible assets, net

160,691

186,534

Other assets

53,296

58,068

Non-current assets held for sale



183,828

Total assets

$

3,722,717

$

1,819,512

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$

34,576

$

42,360

Deferred revenue

33,132

25,724

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

2,524

2,330

Accrued compensation and benefits

44,279

33,183

Accrued restructuring costs

169

304

Accrued income taxes payable

7,095

8,711

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

72,881

103,537

Current liabilities held for sale

271

128,939

Total current liabilities

194,927

345,088

Long-term debt



49,677

Long-term tax reserves

1,681

1,973

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

44,286

13,030

Long-term pension liabilities

698

705

Long-term operating lease liabilities

46,719

45,088

Other long-term liabilities

6,620

6,173

Non-current liabilities held for sale



32,444

Total liabilities

294,931

494,178

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,451,223 shares issued and
74,989,354 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053 shares
outstanding at September 30, 2021

885

878

Additional paid-in capital

1,990,281

1,976,112

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(38,493)

19,351

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)

(200,956)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

1,676,069

(470,051)

Total stockholders' equity

3,427,786

1,325,334

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,722,717

$

1,819,512

 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Nine Months Ended



June 30, 


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$

2,153,624

$

88,942

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

38,813

48,684

Stock-based compensation

10,715

20,277

Amortization of deferred financing costs and unrealized gains/losses on investments

(7,048)

169

Deferred income taxes

24,207

(10,293)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

632

(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

(100)

Gain on divestiture, net of tax

(2,128,761)

225

Adjustment to the gain on divestiture of semiconductor cryogenics business, net of tax



948

Fees paid stemming from divestiture

(52,461)

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

(431,600)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:





Accounts receivable

(16,298)

(40,286)

Inventories

(61,345)

(32,532)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(61,692)

4,000

Accounts payable

(8,320)

23,327

Deferred revenue

8,580

(1,564)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(28)

(286)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

13,835

(338)

Accrued restructuring costs

(126)

(153)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,693

21,626

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(475,680)

$

122,745

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(59,730)

(34,606)

Purchases of technology intangibles

(4,000)

Purchases of marketable securities

(1,525,993)

(100)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

503,505

50

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred

2,926,286

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(94,178)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

1,840,068

$

(128,834)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of common stock

3,461

2,583

Principal payments on debt

(49,725)

(828)

Payments of finance leases

(355)

(915)

Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition

(10,400)

Common stock dividends paid

(7,494)

(22,288)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(64,513)

$

(21,448)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(98,972)

7,582

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,200,903

(19,955)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

285,333

257,526

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,486,236

$

237,571









June 30, 

September 30,



2022

2021

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$

1,474,189

$

227,427

Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale



45,000

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,564

7,145

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

483

5,761

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

1,486,236

$

285,333

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

 



















Quarter Ended


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021




per diluted


per diluted


per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    

$

share

$

share

$

share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(7,015)

$

(0.09)

$

(1,816)

$

(0.02)

$

(1,842)

$

(0.02)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of intangible assets

7,557

0.10

7,887

0.11

9,570

0.13

Restructuring charges

23

0.00

122

0.00



Tariff adjustment





(486)

(0.01)

(83)

(0.00)

Merger and acquisition costs

1,662

0.02

5,589

0.07

2,526

0.03

Rebranding and transformation costs

289

0.00

1,297

0.02



Loss on extinguishment of debt





632

0.01



Tax adjustments (1)

8,417

0.11

(900)

(0.01)

682

0.01

Tax effect of adjustments 

(2,143)

(0.03)

(3,580)

(0.05)

(3,191)

(0.04)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

8,790

$

0.12

$

8,745

$

0.12

$

7,662

$

0.10

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax

3,485

0.05

5,549

0.07

4,344

0.06

   Tax rate

15

%



15

%



15

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

2,962

0.04

4,717

0.06

3,692

0.05

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$

11,752

$

0.16

$

13,462

$

0.18

$

11,354

$

0.15



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



74,989



74,958



74,296

 















Nine Months Ended




June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021





per diluted


per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    

$

share

$

share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(5,973)

$

(0.08)

$

(6,472)

$

(0.09)

Adjustments:












Amortization of intangible assets


23,488

0.31

27,857

0.38

Restructuring charges


319

0.00

53

0.00

Tariff adjustment


(484)

(0.01)

5,414

0.07

Merger and acquisition costs


10,970

0.15

12,234

0.16

Rebranding and transformation costs


2,205

0.03



Loss on extinguishment of debt


632

0.01



Tax adjustments (1)


3,619

0.05

(863)

(0.01)

Tax effect of adjustments


(8,329)

(0.11)

(11,058)

(0.15)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

26,447

$

0.35

$

27,165

$

0.37

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax


12,492

0.17

14,913

0.20

Tax rate


15

%



15

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax


10,618

$

0.14

12,676

0.17

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$

37,065

$

0.49

$

39,841

$

0.54














Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share




74,879



74,195

(1)       

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for
US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting.   Tax adjustments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, include a $6.7M increase to
expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.


















Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP net (loss) income

$

(9,570)

$

2,119,874

$

39,166

$

2,153,624

$

88,942

Less: Income from discontinued operations

2,555

(2,121,690)

(41,008)

(2,159,597)

(95,414)

GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations

(7,015)

(1,816)

(1,842)

(5,973)

(6,472)

Adjustments:














Less: Interest income

(6,822)

(3,076)

(409)

(9,933)

(503)

Add: Interest expense

2,101

1,555

477

4,111

1,485

Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)

7,293

(3,173)

(760)

(560)

(4,620)

Add: Depreciation

5,253

5,316

4,873

15,777

14,434

Add: Amortization of completed technology

1,810

1,840

2,173

5,424

6,200

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets

5,745

6,047

7,396

18,064

21,657

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



632



632

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

8,365

$

7,325

$

11,908

$

27,542

$

32,181

  
















Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

8,365

$

7,325

$

11,908

$

27,542

$

32,181

Adjustments:














Add: Stock-based compensation

3,485

5,549

4,344

12,492

14,913

Add: Restructuring charges

23

122



319

53

Add: Merger and acquisition costs

1,664

5,589

2,526

10,970

12,234

Add: Tariff adjustment



(486)

(83)

(484)

5,414

Add: Rebranding and transformation costs

289

1,297



2,205

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

13,826

$

19,396

$

18,695

$

53,044

$

64,795

 



















Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit


$

59,600

44.9

%

$

70,825

48.7

%

$

62,431

48.4

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

1,812

1.4


1,840

1.3


2,173

1.7

Tariff adjustment





(486)

(0.3)


(83)

(0.1)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

61,412

46.3

%

$

72,179

49.6

%

$

64,521

50.0

%



















 





































 Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 
2022

March 31, 
2022

June 30, 
2021

June 30, 
2022

March 31, 
2022

June 30, 
2021

GAAP gross profit

$

21,026

44.4

%

$

26,290

49.0

%

$

22,655

46.6

%

$

38,564

45.2

%

$

44,535

48.4

%

$

39,772

49.4

%

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

251

0.5


267

0.5


432

0.9


1,562

1.8


1,572

1.7


1,742

2.2

Tariff adjustment

















(486)

(0.5)


(83)

(0.1)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

21,277

44.9

%

$

26,557

49.5

%

$

23,087

47.5

%

$

40,126

47.0

%

$

45,621

49.6

%

$

41,431

51.5

%





































 













Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$

197,469

47.2

%

$

177,666

47.2

%

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

5,424

1.3


6,200

1.6

Tariff adjustment

(486)

(0.1)


5,414

1.4

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

202,407

48.4

%

$

189,280

50.2

%

 
























Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$

70,006

46.4

%

$

67,232

45.9

%

$

127,466

47.7

%

$

110,431

48.0

%

Adjustments:






















Amortization of completed technology

722

0.5


985

0.7

4,702

1.8


5,215

2.3

Tariff adjustment








(484)

(0.2)


5,414

2.4

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

70,728

46.9

%

$

68,217

46.6

%

$

131,684

49.3

%

$

121,060

52.6

%
























  



















 Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

GAAP operating loss


$

1,965

$

5,021

$

4,629

$

688

$

3,770

$

4,115

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

251

267

431

1,562

1,572

1,742

Tariff adjustment









(486)

(83)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$

2,216

$

5,288

$

5,060

$

2,250

$

4,856

$

5,774

 




























Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

June 30, 

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

2,653

$

8,791

$

8,744

$

(7,726)

$

(13,499)

$

(9,627)

$

(5,073)

$

(4,708)

$

(883)

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology

1,813

1,840

2,173







1,813

1,840

2,173

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets







5,745

6,047

7,396

5,745

6,047

7,396

Restructuring charges







25

122



25

122

Tariff adjustment



(486)

(83)









(486)

(83)

Rebranding and transformation costs







289

1,297



289

1,297

Merger and acquisition costs







1,662

5,589

2,527

1,662

5,589

2,527

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

4,466

$

10,145

$

10,834

$

(5)

$

(444)

$

296

$

4,461

$

9,701

$

11,130

 













Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 


2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP operating profit


$

11,173

$

15,501

$

10,772

$

7,687

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

722

985

4,702

5,215

Tariff adjustment





(484)

5,414

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$

11,895

$

16,486

$

14,990

$

18,316

 



















Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 


2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

21,945

$

23,188

$

(32,052)

$

(33,036)

$

(10,107)

$

(9,848)

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

5,424

6,200





5,424

6,200

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets





18,064

21,657

18,064

21,657

Restructuring charges





319

53

319

53

Tariff adjustment

(484)

5,414





(484)

5,414

Rebranding and transformation costs





2,205



2,205

Merger and acquisition costs





10,970

12,234

10,970

12,234

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

26,885

$

34,802

$

(494)

$

908

$

26,391

$

35,710

 

