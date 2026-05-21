Azenta Publishes 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the publication of its annual Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") report, demonstrating continued progress against its key ESG priorities. The report includes ESG data for the Company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Company's ESG approach, highlighting achievements across three core pillars:

Environmental Protection: We understand the broad scope of our operations and are committed to reducing our environmental impact while continuing to expand our business.

We understand the broad scope of our operations and are committed to reducing our environmental impact while continuing to expand our business. Social Impact: We are committed to making a positive impact on society, particularly in the regions where we operate and serve our customers.

We are committed to making a positive impact on society, particularly in the regions where we operate and serve our customers. Responsible Operations: Our products and services help enable our customers to have a significant positive impact on the world, and we are committed to ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of our products and services.

In 2025, we achieved key milestones in our ESG journey, including:

Disclosing our Scope 3 GHG emissions for the first time, establishing a value chain emissions baseline that sets the foundation for targeted reduction efforts and long-term climate action.

Submitting near-term GHG reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation, including a 45% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions across key value chain categories by FY2033, from a FY2025 base year.

Reducing our Scope 1 and 2 carbon footprint by approximately 40% compared to a FY2022 base year (market-based), while sourcing 72% of our electricity from renewable sources.

Advancing sustainable innovation with products like the BioArc™ Ultra, providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions for large-scale, eco-friendly sample storage.

Completing our second annual Global Well-being Week, offering employees programming across physical, financial, and mental well-being.

Refreshing our Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework, with Board approval of updated risk assessment processes and clearer accountability across business units, strengthening our approach to enterprise and operational risk management.

Expanding the Azenta Business System (ABS) across global operations, equipping teams with tools and capabilities to improve quality, reduce waste, and deliver better outcomes for customers.

To learn more about Azenta's commitment to ESG efforts, view the report in full at https://investors.azenta.com/esg.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ESG strategy and priorities; anticipated reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 reduction targets; the Company's ability to source renewable energy; expectations regarding sustainable product innovation, including the BioArc™ Ultra platform; plans to expand the Azenta Business System (ABS) across global operations; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets on the anticipated timeline or at all; changes in the cost, availability, or reliability of renewable energy sources; evolving ESG‑related laws, regulations, and reporting standards, including potential changes to SEC climate disclosure rules; the availability and accuracy of data used to measure and report ESG metrics, including Scope 3 emissions; the ability to successfully implement operational improvement initiatives; changes in customer expectations regarding sustainability; general market, industry, regulatory, or economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Azenta undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Investor Relations

[email protected]

María Isabel Cuartas

Manager Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Azenta