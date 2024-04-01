Azenta Publishes its 2023 Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the publication of its annual Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") report, highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing its strategy and actions aligned with key ESG priorities. The report includes ESG data for the Company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

The report offers a comprehensive look at the Company's ESG approach and showcases accomplishments in three main pillars:

Environmental Protection: We understand the broad impact of our operations and the potential to impact the world. We are committed to evaluating ways to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to expand our business.

Social Impact: We are committed to making a positive impact on society, particularly in the regions where we are located and serve our customers.

Responsible Operations: Our products and services enable our customers to have a significant positive impact on the world, and we are committed to ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of our products and services.

Over the year, the Company made significant progress on its ESG initiatives, highlights include:

Committing to reducing our environmental footprint by aligning our GHG emissions reduction targets with the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Establishing short-term emissions reduction targets, committing to reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 55% by 2033, from a 2022 base year.

Committing to reaching net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Launching the BioArc ™ Ultra, an a -80°C Sample Storage System, engineered to prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability, featuring unrivaled sample storage density, an eco-conscious refrigeration system, and optimized space-savings usage compared to manual freezer farms.

Partnering with EcoVadis® to assess and monitor the sustainability practices of our suppliers.

To learn more about Azenta's commitment to ESG efforts, view the report in full at https://investors.azenta.com/esg.

