Azenta Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2026, Ended December 31, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.



The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale and the entry into a definitive agreement to sell the business, which is expected to close on or before March 31, 2026.









Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

December

31,



September

30,



December

31,



Change





2025



2025



2024 (1)



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 149



$ 159



$ 147





(7) %



1 % Organic growth



































(1) % Sample Management Solutions

$ 81



$ 86



$ 81





(5) %



0 % Multiomics

$ 67



$ 73



$ 66





(8) %



1 %









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.11)



$ 1.12



$ (0.16)





NM





27 % Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.34)



$ 1.11



$ (0.25)





NM





(34) %









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.09



$ 0.21



$ 0.12





(57) %



(24) % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 13



$ 21



$ 16





(39) %



(21) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



8.5 %



13.0 %



10.8 %





















(1) Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.



Management Comments

"We delivered revenue performance consistent with our expectations. We also generated strong free cash flow in the quarter, reflecting our continued focus on operational discipline and working capital management," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "Further, we saw challenges on the gross margin line, and our turnaround continues, and in any turnaround, it is never a straight line. We remain committed to our fiscal 2026 objectives and our expectation for a stronger second half of the year, supported by our ongoing execution initiatives. We are equally confident in our long-range plan outlined at Investor Day, which extends through 2028 and supports sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $149 million, up 1% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, declined 1% year over year, reflecting flat revenue in Multiomics and lower revenue in Sample Management Solutions.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million, flat year over year.

Organic revenue which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, declined 2%, mainly driven by lower revenues in Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Storage, Product Services and Consumables and Instruments.

Multiomics revenue was $67 million, up 1% year over year.

Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, was flat year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, largely offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $7.2 million. Operating margin was (4.9%), up 100 basis points year over year.

Gross margin was 42.9%, down 380 basis points year over year, mainly driven by lost cost leverage from lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio and costs related to rework on several Automated Stores projects. Operating expenses were $71 million, down 8% year over year, due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher research and development costs and restructuring charges.

Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $4 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.11) compared to ($0.16) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.22). Total diluted EPS was ($0.34), compared to ($0.25) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $0.5 million. Adjusted operating margin was 0.4%, a decline of 130 basis points year over year.

Adjusted gross margin was 44.1%, down 360 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly driven by lost cost leverage from lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio and costs related to rework on several Automated Stores projects. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $65 million, down 4% year over year, driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses partially offset by higher research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.5%, a decrease of 230 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.09, compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2025

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $571 million.

Operating cash flow was $21 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $6 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $15 million.

Share Repurchase Program Update

On December 8, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2028 (the "2025 Repurchase Program"). Repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions (including under an ASR agreement), or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, subject to market and business conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The Company is not obligated to acquire any particular amount of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program, and share repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. As of the date of this press release, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2026

The Company is reiterating its guidance for fiscal year 2026:

Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2025.



Sale of B Medical Systems

On December 23, 2025, we entered into a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement with Thelema S.À R.L. for the sale of B Medical Systems business, for a purchase price of $63 million. The transaction is expected to close on or before March 31, 2026.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the Company's guidance for fiscal year 2026 including its revenue and earnings expectations, the expected timing of the closing of the B Medical Systems business disposition, and the manner in which repurchases under the Company's 2025 Share Repurchase Program may be made. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US; our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; competition; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended





December 31,





2025



2024

Revenue











Products

$ 41,084



$ 43,827

Services



107,558





103,609

Total revenue



148,642





147,436

Cost of revenue











Products



24,749





24,041

Services



60,187





54,576

Total cost of revenue



84,936





78,617

Gross profit



63,706





68,819

Operating expenses











Research and development



9,189





7,113

Selling, general and administrative



60,611





69,976

Restructuring charges



1,143





431

Total operating expenses



70,943





77,520

Operating loss



(7,237)





(8,701)

Other income











Interest income, net



5,098





4,298

Other income, net



79





1,204

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(2,060)





(3,199)

Income tax expense



3,130





3,874

Loss from continuing operations



(5,190)





(7,073)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(10,242)





(3,919)

Net loss

$ (15,432)



$ (10,992)

Basic net loss per share:











Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.11)



$ (0.16)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ (0.22)



$ (0.09)

Basic net loss per share

$ (0.34)



$ (0.25)

Diluted net loss per share:











Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.11)



$ (0.16)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ (0.22)



$ (0.09)

Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.34)



$ (0.25)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:











Basic



45,929





45,626

Diluted



45,929





45,626



AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







December 31,



September 30,





2025



2025



















Assets















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 336,631



$ 279,783

Short-term marketable securities



73,025





61,137

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,053 and $4,649, respectively)



142,269





142,181

Inventories



82,458





74,956

Short-term restricted cash



2,393





2,359

Refundable income taxes



7,888





9,728

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



60,549





64,660

Current assets held for sale



74,689





73,535

Total current assets



779,902





708,339

Property, plant and equipment, net



152,032





153,954

Long-term marketable securities



155,914





201,585

Long-term deferred tax assets



527





726

Operating lease right-of-use assets



57,752





54,048

Goodwill



702,559





702,395

Intangible assets, net



96,604





101,814

Long term income taxes receivable



45,600





45,600

Other assets



7,743





6,115

Noncurrent assets held for sale



75,802





85,006

Total assets

$ 2,074,435



$ 2,059,582

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 38,767



$ 37,722

Deferred revenue



32,861





31,569

Derivative liability



33,304





33,420

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



4,315





4,713

Accrued compensation and benefits



30,440





35,799

Accrued customer deposits



36,885





26,499

Accrued income taxes payable



11,864





9,416

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



44,007





30,268

Current liabilities held for sale



34,770





28,268

Total current liabilities



267,213





237,674

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



15,248





18,245

Long-term operating lease liabilities



54,462





51,244

Other long-term liabilities



11,475





11,142

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



11,205





14,291

Total liabilities



359,603





332,596



















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,479,828 shares issued and

46,017,959 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025; 59,320,848 shares issued and 45,858,979

shares outstanding at September 30, 2025



595





594

Additional paid-in capital



531,245





529,605

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(20,576)





(22,213)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025



(200,956)





(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,404,524





1,419,956

Total stockholders' equity



1,714,832





1,726,986

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,074,435



$ 2,059,582



AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (15,432)



$ (10,992)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



13,648





18,100

Loss on assets held for sale



9,696





—

Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs



(305)





1,470

Stock-based compensation



4,058





5,112

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(374)





(541)

Deferred income taxes



(5,788)





657

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



(42)





(8)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



723





4,850

Inventories



(9,729)





(7,622)

Accounts payable



4,572





(2,602)

Deferred revenue



3,195





10,462

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(248)





173

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(5,158)





(637)

Accrued restructuring costs



249





(566)

Other assets and liabilities



21,782





11,942

Net cash provided by operating activities



20,847





29,798

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(6,192)





(7,750)

Purchases of marketable securities



(108,692)





(40,754)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



142,656





125,590

Deposit received for the sale of B Medical Systems business



9,000





—

Net cash provided by investing activities



36,772





77,086

Cash flows from financing activities















Payments of finance leases



(214)





(215)

Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



(2,418)





—

Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



—





(4,911)

Net cash used in financing activities



(2,632)





(5,126)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



314





(8,311)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



55,301





93,447

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



296,685





320,990

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 351,986



$ 414,437

Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid / (received) for income taxes, net



2,098





(6,148)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,703





3,249

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance

sheets

















December 31,



September 30,





2025



2025

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 336,631



$ 279,783

Cash included in current assets held for sale



10,000





13,206

Short-term restricted cash



2,393





2,359

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



2,962





1,337

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of

cash flows

$ 351,986



$ 296,685



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024 (*)













per diluted











per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per

share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net income (loss) from continuing

operations

$ (5,190)



$ (0.11)



$ 51,653



$ 1.12



$ (7,073)



$ (0.16)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed

technology



1,860





0.04





2,088





0.05





1,500





0.03

Amortization of other intangible

assets



3,551





0.08





3,977





0.09





4,573





0.10

Transformation costs(1)



1,202





0.03





634





0.01





3,046





0.07

Restructuring charges



1,143





0.02





406





0.01





431





0.01

Merger and acquisition costs and

costs related to share repurchase(2)



13





0.00





87





0.00





1,570





0.03

Tax adjustments(3)



—





—





(46,960)





(1.02)





400





0.01

Tax effect of adjustments



1,570





0.03





(2,246)





(0.05)





1,007





0.02

Other adjustments



13





0.00





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

from continuing operations

$ 4,162



$ 0.09



$ 9,639



$ 0.21



$ 5,454



$ 0.12

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



3,862





0.08





3,901





0.08





4,872





0.11

Tax rate



13 %



—





17 %



—





15 %



—

Stock-based compensation, net of

tax



3,360





0.07





3,238





0.07





4,141





0.09

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

excluding stock-based compensation

- continuing operations

$ 7,522



$ 0.16



$ 12,877



$ 0.28



$ 9,595



$ 0.21



















































Shares used in computing non-

GAAP diluted net income per

share



—





45,929





—





45,994





—





45,626







(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



(3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.





Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024 (*)

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (15,432)



$ 50,877



$ (10,992)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(10,242)





(776)





(3,919)

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations



(5,190)





51,653





(7,073)

Adjustments:























Interest income, net



(5,098)





(5,019)





(4,298)

Income tax expense



3,130





(45,353)





3,874

Depreciation



8,207





8,338





7,478

Amortization of completed technology



1,860





2,088





1,500

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,551





3,977





4,573

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -

Continuing operations

$ 6,460



$ 15,684



$ 6,054







Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024 (*)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -

Continuing operations

$ 6,460



$ 15,684



$ 6,054

Adjustments:























Stock-based compensation



3,862





3,901





4,872

Restructuring charges



1,143





406





431

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



13





87





1,570

Transformation costs(2)



1,202





634





3,046

Other adjustments



12





—





—

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -

Continuing operations

$ 12,692



$ 20,712



$ 15,973





(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024 (*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 63,706





42.9 %

$ 72,274





45.4 %

$ 68,819





46.7 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed

technology



1,860





1.3 %



2,088





1.3 %



1,500





1.0 % Transformation costs(1)



—





— %



—





— %



62





0.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 65,566





44.1 %

$ 74,362





46.7 %

$ 70,381





47.7 %





(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024 (*)



2025



2025



2024 (*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 35,785





43.9 %

$ 41,175





47.9 %

$ 39,143





48.2 %

$ 27,921





41.5 %

$ 31,094





42.5 %

$ 29,676





44.8 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of

completed technology



1,177





1.4 %



1,226





1.4 %



639





0.8 %



683





1.0 %



862





1.2 %



861





1.3 % Transformation costs(1)



—





— %



—





— %



62





0.1 %



—





— %



—





— %



—





— % Non-GAAP adjusted

gross profit

$ 36,962





45.4 %

$ 42,401





49.3 %

$ 39,844





49.1 %

$ 28,604





42.6 %

$ 31,956





43.7 %

$ 30,537





46.1 %





Segment Total





Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024 (*)

GAAP gross profit

$ 63,706





42.9 %

$ 72,274





45.4 %

$ 68,819





46.7 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of

completed

technology



1,860





1.3 %



2,088





1.3 %



1,500





1.0 % Transformation

costs(1)



—





— %



—





— %



62





0.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted

gross profit

$ 65,566





44.1 %

$ 74,362





46.7 %

$ 70,381





47.7 %



(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024 (*)



2025



2025



2024 (*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 3,731



$ 8,015



$ 4,019



$ (5,044)



$ (1,029)



$ (3,195)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,177





1,226





639





683





862





861

Transformation costs(1)



57





(57)





103





—





—





—

Restructuring charges



—





—





—





—





—





23

Other adjustments



12





42





9





—





31





—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 4,977



$ 9,226



$ 4,770



$ (4,361)



$ (136)



$ (2,311)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December

31,



September

30,



December

31,



December

31,



September

30,



December

31,



December

31,



September

30,



December

31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024 (*)



2025



2025



2024 (*)



2025



2025



2024 (*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (1,313)



$ 6,986



$ 824



$ (5,924)



$ (5,085)



$ (9,525)



$ (7,237)



$ 1,901



$ (8,701)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed

technology



1,860





2,088





1,500





—





—





—





1,860





2,088





1,500

Amortization of other

intangible assets



—





—





—





3,551





3,977





4,573





3,551





3,977





4,573

Transformation costs(1)



57





(57)





103





1,145





691





2,943





1,202





634





3,046

Restructuring charges



—





—





23





1,143





406





408





1,143





406





431

Merger and acquisition costs

and costs related to share

repurchase(2)



—





—





—





13





87





1,570





13





87





1,570

Other adjustments



12





73





9





—





(73)





—





12





—





9

Non-GAAP adjusted operating

income (loss)

$ 616



$ 9,090



$ 2,459



$ (72)



$ 3



$ (31)



$ 544



$ 9,093



$ 2,428







(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December

31,



December

31,











December

31,



December

31,











December

31,



December

31,









Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 81



$ 81





0 %

$ 67



$ 66





1 %

$ 149



$ 147





1 % Currency exchange rates



(2)





—





(2) %



(1)





—





(1) %



(3)





—





(2) % Organic revenue

$ 80



$ 81





(2) %

$ 66



$ 66





(0) %

$ 146



$ 147





(1) %

