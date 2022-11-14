Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results, Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

  • Delivered on Expected Q4'22 Revenue of $138 million
  • Strong Double-Digit Organic Growth Excluding COVID for Q4 and Full Fiscal Year
  • Plan to Repurchase at Least $1 Billion of Common Stock Over the Coming Year, Including $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
  • 30% Total Revenue Growth Expected in Fiscal 2023

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

 
 
   

Quarter Ended

  

Year Ended

    

Dollars in millions, except per share data

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

        

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

        
   

2022

  

2021

  

Change

  

2022

  

2021

  

Change

    

Revenue from Continuing Operations

  

$

138

  

$

137

  

0

%

  

$

555

  

$

514

  

8

%

    

   Organic growth ex-COVID impacts

              

12

%

              

17

%

    

Life Sciences Products

  

$

48

  

$

53

  

(9)

%

  

$

199

  

$

200

  

0

%

    

Life Sciences Services

  

$

89

  

$

84

  

6

%

  

$

356

  

$

314

  

13

%

    
                                         

Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

  

$

(0.07)

  

$

(0.30)

  

76

%

  

$

(0.15)

  

$

(0.39)

  

61

%

    

Diluted EPS Total

  

$

(0.28)

  

$

0.29

  

(195)

%

  

$

28.48

  

$

1.49

  

nm

      
                                         

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

  

$

0.16

  

$

0.12

  

34

%

  

$

0.51

  

$

0.48

  

6

%

    

Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

  

$

9

  

$

21

  

(55)

%

  

$

62

  

$

86

  

(27)

%

    
 

Management Comments

Steve Schwartz, President and CEO, stated, "We exit fiscal 2022 having successfully transformed into a standalone life sciences business with significant opportunities ahead of us. We achieved strong double-digit organic growth of 12% in the quarter and 17% in the fiscal year, excluding estimated COVID impacts. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we regained momentum in our genomics business and saw sustained strength in large-automated stores, which posted another record bookings quarter. We remain focused on execution and on driving broader adoption of our unique offerings.

"We're also pleased to announce that our Board has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and we intend to repurchase at least $1 billion of common stock over the coming year, beginning with a $500 million accelerated share repurchase. This program is a testament to our commitment to returning value to shareholders. It underscores our strong capital position, and our view that we have significant upside opportunity. Even with this meaningful repurchase of shares, we expect to have sufficient capital available to deploy for additional growth investment consistent with our long-term strategy, and we will continue to generate value for shareholders as we pursue opportunities to extend our industry leading position.

"We also announced that as part of our ongoing transformation we are nominating two new directors to our board. Both are outstanding life sciences executives with track records of creating value who will stand for election at our next annual shareholder meeting. These nominees will replace two of our directors who will not be standing for re-election."

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenue excludes revenue from the Semiconductor Automation business which was sold on February 1, 2022. Profits related to this business are included in discontinued operations. The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. Estimated impact of COVID includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2022

Summary of GAAP Results

  • Revenue was $138 million, flat year over year and up 4% sequentially. Year over year organic growth was 2%, which excludes over 4 percentage points of headwind from foreign exchange and a 3 percentage point contribution from the acquisition of Barkey Holding GmBH ("Barkey") completed on July 1, 2022.
  • Organic growth was 12% year over year when excluding the COVID impact in both periods. The estimated COVID impact was approximately $1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a $12 million contribution in the prior year period.
  • Life Sciences Products revenue declined 9% year over year mainly due to lower revenue in the consumables and instruments ("C&I") business, partially offset by strong high-teens growth in our large-automated stores business. The acquisition of Barkey contributed $4 million to revenue. Organic revenue declined 10% year over year and was up 13% excluding COVID impacts in both periods.
  • Life Sciences Services revenue grew 6% year over year, with 9% growth in sample repository solutions ("SRS") driven by revenue from stored samples and 6% growth in genomics driven by next-generation and sanger sequencing. Organic growth was 10% year over year and up 11% excluding COVID impacts in both periods.
  • Operating loss was $15 million, a $7 million improvement year over year primarily due to the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business that took place in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 42.3%, down 600 basis points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.07) compared to ($0.30) in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Total diluted EPS of ($0.28) includes ($0.21) of diluted EPS primarily from tax adjustments in discontinued operations related to the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business. Other income included $10 million of net interest income versus a $0.4 million expense in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2021 non-operating expenses included $16 million of charges for the release of a tax indemnification asset, which was offset within the tax expense with the reduction of tax liability.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

  • Operating income was $2 million and operating margin was 1.5%, down 670 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 43.8%, down 580 basis points year over year. Operating expense in the quarter was $58 million, up $1 million year over year. Inflation, foreign exchange and product mix as well as incremental strategic investments for growth added pressure to the Company's margin performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.16, up $0.04 versus one year ago. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9%, down 860 basis points year over year. 

Full Year, Fiscal 2022

Summary of GAAP Results

  • Revenue for fiscal 2022 was $555 million, up 8% year over year. Organic growth was 9%, which excludes a 2 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange and a 2 percentage point contribution from acquisitions.
  • Organic growth was 17% year over year when excluding the estimated COVID impact in both periods. The COVID impact was $22 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $53 million the prior year.
  • Life Sciences Products revenue was $199 million, flat year over year driven by lower C&I revenue offset by increases across all other business lines and the addition of Barkey in July 2022. Organic revenue declined 1% year over year and was up 13% excluding estimated COVID impacts in both periods.
  • Life Sciences Services revenue was $356 million, up 13% year over year, with 18% growth in SRS driven by stored samples and 11% growth in genomics with expansion across all major business lines. Organic growth was 15% year over year and was 18% excluding COVID impacts in both periods.
  • Operating loss was $25 million, a $6 million improvement year over year primarily due to the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business and a charge related to liabilities for tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years that took place during fiscal 2021 and did not repeat in fiscal 2022, partially offset by inflation and investment in the business. Gross margin was 46.0%, down 150 basis points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.15) compared to ($0.39) in fiscal 2021. Total diluted EPS of $28.48 includes $28.63 of diluted EPS from discontinued operations related to the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business. Other income included $16 million of net interest income versus a $1 million expense in the prior year.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

  • Operating income was $28 million and operating margin was 5.1%, down 400 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 47.3% down 280 basis points year over year. Operating expense was $234 million, up $24 million year over year. Full year margins were impacted by inflation and strategic investments for growth as well as unfavorable foreign exchange and product mix weighing on second half results.
  • Diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 was $0.51, up $0.03 versus fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $62 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3%, down 550 basis points year over year.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2022

  • The Company ended fiscal year 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.3 billion.

Subsequent Events

  • On October 3, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of B Medical Systems S.a.r.l ("B Medical"), a global leader in temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions for approximately $422 million in cash, which includes an adjustment for cash acquired and other items. Additional cash consideration, up to approximately $50 million, may be paid upon achievement of certain future performance milestones.
  • Following the completion of the B Medical acquisition, the Company had a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $1.9 billion.

New Share Repurchase Program

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion in common stock. The Company intends to repurchase at least $1 billion in common stock over the next year, including an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program to repurchase approximately $500 million in common stock. Azenta intends to enter into an ASR agreement in the coming days.

Repurchases of the Company's common stock may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions (including the ASR program), or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market and business conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. This share repurchase authorization does not obligate Azenta to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and share repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

Board of Directors Nominations

Today the Company announced that Tina S. Nova, Ph.D. and Dorothy E. Puhy have been nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting. Current directors Mark Wrighton, Ph.D. and Alfred Woollacott, III have stated their intention to retire from the Board and not to stand for re-election. Please refer to the Company's separate press release for further information.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023

The Company announced guidance for continuing operations for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $175 to $190 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.16. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.12)

For the full year, total revenue is expected to grow approximately 30%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-936-4761 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2922 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our focus and execution and adoption of our offerings, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman 
Head of Investor Relations 
978.262.2635 
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore 
978.262.2400 
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)
 
     

Three Months Ended

    

Year Ended

 
     

September 30, 

    

September 30,

  
     

2022

  

2021

    

2022

  

2021

  
                               

Revenue

                              

Products

    

$

42,944

  

$

53,115

    

$

180,950

  

$

181,036

  

Services

      

94,624

    

83,824

      

374,548

    

332,667

  

Total revenue

      

137,568

    

136,939

      

555,498

    

513,703

  

Cost of revenue

                              

Products

      

26,478

    

25,118

      

100,044

    

96,678

  

Services

      

52,973

    

45,678

      

199,870

    

173,216

  

Total cost of revenue

      

79,451

    

70,796

      

299,914

    

269,894

  

Gross profit

      

58,117

    

66,143

      

255,584

    

243,809

  

Operating expenses

                              

Research and development

      

7,647

    

6,599

      

27,542

    

22,412

  

Selling, general and administrative

      

64,704

    

80,453

      

252,065

    

252,101

  

Restructuring charges

      

393

    

332

      

712

    

385

  

Total operating expenses

      

72,744

    

87,384

      

280,319

    

274,898

  

Operating loss

      

(14,627)

    

(21,241)

      

(24,735)

    

(31,089)

  

Interest income

      

10,353

    

129

      

20,286

    

632

  

Interest expense

      

(478)

    

(552)

      

(4,589)

    

(2,037)

  

Loss on extinguishment of debt

      

   

     

(632)

    

 

Other income (expenses), net

      

1,352

    

(16,212)

      

(266)

    

(16,475)

  

Income (loss) before income taxes

      

(3,400)

    

(37,877)

      

(9,936)

    

(48,969)

  

Income tax provision (benefit)

    

$

1,910

  

$

(15,480)

    

$

1,350

  

$

(20,100)

  

Loss from continuing operations

      

(5,310)

    

(22,397)

      

(11,286)

    

(28,869)

  

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

    

$

(15,454)

  

$

44,202

    

$

2,144,145

  

$

139,616

  

Net (loss) income

     

(20,765)

    

21,805

      

2,132,859

    

110,747

  

Basic net (loss) income per share:

    

$

    

$

      

$

    

$

    

Loss from continuing operations

      

(0.07)

    

(0.30)

      

(0.15)

    

(0.39)

  

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

    

$

(0.21)

  

$

0.59

    

$

28.63

  

$

1.88

  

Basic net (loss) income per share

     

(0.28)

    

0.29

      

28.48

    

1.49

  

Diluted net (loss) income per share:

    

$

    

$

      

$

    

$

    

Loss from continuing operations

      

(0.07)

    

(0.30)

      

(0.15)

    

(0.39)

  

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

    

$

(0.21)

  

$

0.59

    

$

28.63

  

$

1.88

  

Diluted net (loss) income per share

     

(0.28)

    

0.29

      

28.48

    

1.49

  

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:

                              

Basic

      

75,010

    

74,330

      

74,897

    

74,229

  

Diluted

      

75,010

    

74,532

      

74,897

    

74,455

  

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 

September 30, 

  

September 30,
 

2022

  

2021
           

Assets

          

Current assets

          

Cash and cash equivalents

$

658,274

  

$

227,427

Short-term Marketable securities

  

911,764

    

81

Accounts receivable, net

  

163,759

    

119,877

Inventories

  

85,544

    

60,398

Derivative asset

  

124,789

    

Short-term restricted cash

  

382,596

    

7,146

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

132,620

    

51,052

Current assets held for sale

  

   

311,385

Total current assets

  

2,459,346

    

777,366

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

154,470

    

130,719

Long-term marketable securities

  

352,020

    

3,598

Long-term deferred tax assets

  

1,169

    

10,043

Goodwill

  

513,623

    

469,356

Intangible assets, net

  

178,401

    

186,534

Other assets

  

57,093

    

58,068

Non-current assets held for sale

  

   

183,828

Total assets

$

3,716,122

  

$

1,819,512

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

          

Current liabilities

          

Accounts payable

$

38,654

  

$

42,360

Deferred revenue

  

39,748

    

25,724

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

  

2,890

    

2,330

Accrued compensation and benefits

  

41,898

    

33,183

Accrued income taxes payable

  

28,419

    

8,711

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

  

78,937

    

103,841

Current liabilities held for sale

  

   

128,939

Total current liabilities

  

230,546

    

345,088

Long-term debt

  

   

49,677

Long-term tax reserves

  

1,684

    

1,973

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

  

64,555

    

13,030

Long-term pension liabilities

  

261

    

705

Long-term operating lease liabilities

  

49,227

    

45,088

Other long-term liabilities

  

6,463

    

6,173

Non-current liabilities held for sale

  

   

32,444

Total liabilities

  

352,736

    

494,178

Stockholders' Equity

          

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

  

   

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,482,125 shares issued and
75,020,256 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053
shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

  

885

    

878

Additional paid-in capital

  

1,992,017

    

1,976,112

Accumulated other comprehensive income

  

(83,916)

    

19,351

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

  

(200,956)

    

(200,956)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

  

1,655,356

    

(470,051)

Total stockholders' equity

  

3,363,386

    

1,325,334

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,716,122

  

$

1,819,512

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 

Year Ended

 
 

September 30, 

  
 

2022

  

2021

  

Cash flows from operating activities

            

Net income

$

2,132,859

  

$

110,747

  

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

            

Depreciation and amortization

  

53,702

    

65,333

  

Impairment of intangible assets

  

   

13,364

  

Stock-based compensation

  

10,666

    

27,456

  

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

  

(1,894)

    

225

  

Deferred income taxes

  

24,469

    

(17,265)

  

Loss on extinguishment of debt

  

632

    

 

(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

  

(21)

    

260

  

(Gain) loss on sale of divestiture, net of tax

  

(2,130,265)

    

948

  

Fees paid stemming from divestiture

  

(52,461)

    

 

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

  

(431,600)

    

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:

            

Accounts receivable

  

(31,397)

    

(69,643)

  

Inventories

  

(66,629)

    

(50,443)

  

Accounts payable

  

(3,926)

    

30,967

  

Deferred revenue

  

16,599

    

(3,939)

  

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

  

303

    

54

  

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

  

11,404

    

7,298

  

Other current assets and liabilities

  

1,513

    

34,495

  

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

  

(466,046)

  

$

149,857

  

Cash flows from investing activities

            

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

  

(73,435)

    

(52,805)

  

Purchases of technology intangibles

  

(4,000)

    

 

Purchases of marketable securities

  

(1,975,599)

    

(151)

  

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

  

705,384

    

121

  

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred

  

2,939,116

    

 

Acquisitions / dispositions, net of cash acquired

  

(125,876)

    

(93,712)

  

Adjustment from proceeds from divestiture

  

   

(1,802)

  

Settlement (issuance) of note receivables

  

   

2,000

  

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

  

1,465,590

  

$

(146,349)

  

Cash flows from financing activities

            

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

  

5,245

    

5,812

  

Principal payments on debt

  

(49,725)

    

(828)

  

Payments of finance leases

  

(388)

    

(1,164)

  

Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition

  

(10,400)

    

 

Common stock dividends paid

  

(7,494)

    

(29,726)

  

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(62,762)

  

$

(25,906)

  

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

  

(180,819)

    

5,205

  

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

  

755,963

    

(17,193)

  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

  

285,333

    

302,526

  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

  

1,041,296

  

$

285,333

  

Supplemental disclosures:

            

Cash paid for interest

  

469

    

1,435

  

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

482,090

  

$

38,020

  
             
             
   

September 30, 

    

September 30, 
   

2022

    

2021

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

  

658,274

    

227,427

  

Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale

  

   

45,000

  

Short-term restricted cash

 

382,595

    

7,145

  

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

  

427

    

5,761

  

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash
flows

$

1,041,296

  

$

285,333

  
 

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

                                     
   

Quarter Ended
   

September 30, 2022

  

June 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021
       

per diluted

      

per diluted

      

per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    

  

$

  

share

  

$

  

share

  

$

  

share

Net loss from continuing operations

  

$

(5,310)

  

$

(0.07)

  

$

(7,015)

  

$

(0.09)

  

$

(22,397)

  

$

(0.30)

Adjustments:

                                   

Amortization of intangible assets

    

8,801

    

0.12

    

7,557

    

0.10

    

9,515

    

0.13

Impairment of intangible assets

    

   

   

   

   

13,364

    

0.18

Restructuring charges

    

393

    

0.01

    

23

    

0.00

    

332

    

0.00

Merger and acquisition costs

    

6,959

    

0.09

    

1,662

    

0.02

    

8,427

    

0.11

Rebranding and transformation costs

    

536

    

0.01

    

289

    

0.00

    

827

    

0.01

Indemnification asset release

    

   

   

   

   

16,007

    

0.21

Tax adjustments (1)

    

2,510

    

0.03

    

8,417

    

0.11

    

(10,345)

    

(0.14)

Tax effect of adjustments 

    

(2,130)

    

(0.03)

    

(2,143)

    

(0.03)

    

(6,967)

    

(0.09)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing
operations

  

$

11,759

  

$

0.16

  

$

8,790

  

$

0.12

  

$

8,763

  

$

0.12

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax

    

(49)

    

(0.00)

    

3,485

    

0.05

    

5,138

    

0.07

   Tax rate

    

15

%

  

   

15

%

  

   

15

%

  

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

    

(42)

    

(0.00)

    

2,962

    

0.04

    

4,367

    

0.06

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-
based compensation - continuing operations

  

$

11,717

  

$

0.16

  

$

11,752

  

$

0.16

  

$

13,131

  

$

0.18
                                     

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net
income per share

    

   

75,010

    

   

74,989

    

   

74,532
                           
     

Year Ended

     

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021
         

per diluted

      

per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    

    

$

  

share

  

$

  

share

Net loss from continuing operations

    

$

(11,286)

  

$

(0.15)

  

$

(28,869)

  

$

(0.39)

Adjustments:

                          

Amortization of intangible assets

      

32,289

    

0.43

    

37,372

    

0.50

Restructuring charges

      

712

    

0.01

    

385

    

0.01

Tariff adjustment

      

(484)

    

(0.01)

    

5,497

    

0.07

Merger and acquisition costs

      

17,929

    

0.24

    

20,662

    

0.28

Impairment of intangible assets

      

   

   

13,364

    

0.18

Rebranding and transformation costs

      

2,741

    

0.04

    

827

    

0.01

Indemnification asset release

      

   

   

16,007

    

0.21

Loss on extinguishment of debt

      

632

    

0.01

    

   

Other adjustments

      

   

   

(83)

    

(0.00)

Tax adjustments (1)

      

5,744

    

0.08

    

(11,919)

    

(0.16)

Tax effect of adjustments

      

(10,078)

    

(0.13)

    

(17,314)

    

(0.23)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

    

$

38,199

  

$

0.51

  

$

35,929

  

$

0.48

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax

      

12,443

    

0.17

    

20,051

    

0.27

Tax rate

      

15

%

  

   

15

%

  

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

      

10,577

  

$

0.14

    

17,043

    

0.23

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

    

$

48,776

  

$

0.65

  

$

52,972

  

$

0.71
                           

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

      

   

74,897

    

   

74,455

(1) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting.   Tax adjustments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, include a $4.1M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations. 

                               
   

Quarter Ended

  

Year Ended

   

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

Dollars in thousands

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

GAAP net (loss) income

  

$

(20,765)

  

$

(9,570)

  

$

21,805

  

$

2,132,859

  

$

110,747

Less: Income from discontinued operations

    

15,454

    

2,555

    

(44,201)

    

(2,144,145)

    

(139,616)

GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations

    

(5,310)

    

(7,015)

    

(22,397)

    

(11,286)

    

(28,869)

Adjustments:

                              

Less: Interest income

    

(10,353)

    

(6,822)

    

(129)

    

(20,286)

    

(632)

Add: Interest expense

    

478

    

2,101

    

552

    

4,589

    

2,037

Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)

    

1,910

    

7,293

    

(15,480)

    

1,350

    

(20,100)

Add: Depreciation

    

6,087

    

5,253

    

5,055

    

21,864

    

19,488

Add: Amortization of completed technology

    

1,901

    

1,810

    

1,873

    

7,325

    

8,073

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets

    

6,900

    

5,745

    

7,642

    

24,956

    

29,299

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

    

   

   

   

632

    

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

  

$

1,613

  

$

8,365

  

$

(22,884)

  

$

29,144

  

$

9,296
                               
   

Quarter Ended

  

Year Ended

   

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

Dollars in thousands

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

  

$

1,613

  

$

8,365

  

$

(22,884)

  

$

29,144

  

$

9,296

Adjustments:

                              

Add: Stock-based compensation

    

(49)

    

3,485

    

5,138

    

12,443

    

20,051

Add: Restructuring charges

    

393

    

23

    

332

    

712

    

385

Add: Merger and acquisition costs

    

6,959

    

1,664

    

8,427

    

17,929

    

20,662

Add: Tariff adjustment

    

   

   

   

(484)

    

5,497

Impairment of intangible assets

    

   

   

13,364

    

   

13,364

Add: Rebranding and transformation costs

    

536

    

289

    

827

    

2,741

    

827

Indemnification asset release

    

   

   

16,007

    

   

16,007

Less: Other adjustments

    

   

   

   

   

(83)

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

  

$

9,452

  

$

13,826

  

$

21,211

  

$

62,485

  

$

86,006
                                     
   

Quarter Ended

  

Dollars in thousands

  

September 30, 2022

    

June 30, 2022

    

September 30, 2021

  

GAAP gross profit

 

$

58,117

  

42.2

%

  

$

59,600

  

44.9

%

  

$

66,143

  

48.3

%

Adjustments:

                                    

Amortization of completed technology

    

1,901

  

1.4

      

1,812

  

1.4

      

1,873

  

1.4

  

   Other adjustment

    

289

  

0.2

      

 

     

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

  

$

60,307

  

43.8

%

  

$

61,412

  

46.3

%

  

$

68,016

  

49.7

%
                                     
                                                                         
   

 Life Sciences Products

  

Life Sciences Services
   

Quarter Ended

  

Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

  

September 30, 2022

    

June 30, 2022

    

September 30, 2021

    

September 30, 2022

    

June 30, 2022

    

September 30, 2021

  

GAAP gross profit

  

$

19,068

  

39.4

%

  

$

21,026

  

44.4

%

  

$

25,329

  

47.7

%

  

$

39,057

  

43.8

%

  

$

38,564

  

45.2

%

  

$

40,815

  

48.7

%

Adjustments:

                                                                        

Amortization of completed technology

    

401

  

0.8

      

251

  

0.5

      

132

  

0.2

      

1,500

  

1.7

      

1,562

  

1.8

      

1,741

  

2.1

  

Other adjustment

    

 

     

 

     

 

     

289

  

0.3

      

 

     

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

  

$

19,469

  

40.3

%

  

$

21,277

  

44.9

%

  

$

25,461

  

47.9

%

  

$

40,846

  

45.8

%

  

$

40,126

  

47.0

%

  

$

42,556

  

50.8

%
                                                                         
                         
   

Year Ended

 

Dollars in thousands

  

September 30, 2022

    

September 30, 2021

  

GAAP gross profit

  

$

255,584

  

46.0

%

  

$

243,809

  

47.5

%

Adjustments:

                        

Amortization of completed technology

    

7,325

  

1.3

      

8,073

  

1.6

  

Other adjustment

    

289

  

0.0

      

(83)

  

0.0

  

Tariff adjustment

    

(484)

  

(0.1)

      

5,497

  

1.1

  

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

  

$

262,714

  

47.3

%

  

$

257,296

  

50.1

%
                                               
   

Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services

   

Year Ended

Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

GAAP gross profit

  

$

89,074

  

44.7

%

  

$

92,560

  

46.4

%

$

166,523

  

46.7

%

  

$

151,246

  

48.2

%

Adjustments:

                                              

Amortization of completed technology

    

1,122

  

0.6

      

1,117

  

0.6

    

6,202

  

1.7

      

6,957

  

2.2

  

Other adjustment

    

 

     

 

   

289

  

0.1

      

(83)

  

(0.0)

  

Tariff adjustment

    

 

     

 

   

(484)

  

(0.1)

      

5,497

  

1.8

  

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

  

$

90,196

  

45.2

%

  

$

93,677

  

46.9

%

$

172,530

  

48.4

%

  

$

163,617

  

52.1

%
                                               
                                     
   

 Life Sciences Products

  

Life Sciences Services
   

Quarter Ended

  

Quarter Ended
   

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

Dollars in thousands

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

GAAP operating loss

 

$

(141)

  

$

1,965

  

$

6,470

  

$

12

  

$

688

  

$

2,602

Adjustments:

                                    

Amortization of completed technology

    

401

    

251

    

132

    

1,500

    

1,562

    

1,741

Other adjustment

    

   

   

   

339

    

   

Tariff adjustment

    

   

   

   

   

   

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

  

$

260

  

$

2,216

  

$

6,602

  

$

1,851

  

$

2,250

  

$

4,343
                                                       
   

Total Segments

  

Corporate

  

Total
   

Quarter Ended

  

Quarter Ended

  

Quarter Ended
   

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

June 30, 

  

September 30, 

Dollars in thousands

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2022

  

2021

GAAP operating profit (loss)

  

$

(129)

  

$

2,654

  

$

9,072

  

$

(14,490)

  

$

(7,736)

  

$

(30,313)

  

$

(14,619)

  

$

(5,082)

  

$

(21,241)

Adjustments:

          

                                         

Amortization of completed technology

    

1,901

    

1,813

    

1,873

    

   

   

   

1,901

    

1,813

    

1,873

Amortization of customer relationships and
acquired intangible assets

    

   

   

   

6,900

    

5,745

    

7,642

    

6,900

    

5,745

    

7,642

Restructuring charges

    

   

   

   

393

    

22

    

333

    

393

    

22

    

333

Tariff adjustment

    

   

   

   

   

   

13,364

    

   

   

13,364

Rebranding and transformation costs

    

   

   

   

536

    

289

    

827

    

536

    

289

    

827

Other adjustment

    

339

    

   

   

(339)

    

   

   

   

   

Merger and acquisition costs

    

   

   

   

6,959

    

1,662

    

8,427

    

6,959

    

1,662

    

8,427

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

 

$

2,111

  

$

4,467

  

$

10,945

  

$

(41)

  

$

(18)

  

$

280

  

$

2,070

  

$

4,449

  

$

11,225
                         
   

Life Sciences Products

  

Life Sciences Services
   

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 
   

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

GAAP operating profit

 

$

11,033

  

$

21,971

  

$

10,784

  

$

10,289

Adjustments:

                        

Amortization of completed technology

    

1,122

    

1,117

    

6,202

    

6,957

Other adjustment

    

   

   

345

    

(83)

Tariff adjustment

    

   

   

(484)

    

5,497

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

  

$

12,155

  

$

23,088

  

$

16,847

  

$

22,659
                                     
   

Total Segments

  

Corporate

  

Total
   

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

  

September 30, 
   

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

GAAP operating profit (loss)

  

$

21,817

  

$

32,260

  

$

(46,552)

  

$

(63,349)

  

$

(24,735)

  

$

(31,089)

Adjustments:

                                    

Amortization of completed technology

    

7,324

    

8,073

    

   

   

7,324

    

8,073

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets

    

   

   

24,965

    

29,299

    

24,965

    

29,299

Restructuring charges

    

   

   

712

    

385

    

712

    

385

Tariff adjustment

    

(484)

    

5,497

    

   

   

(484)

    

5,497

Impairment of intangible assets

    

         

   

13,364

    

   

13,364

Rebranding and transformation costs

    

   

   

2,741

    

827

    

2,741

    

827

Other adjustment

    

345

    

(83)

    

(345)

    

   

   

(83)

Merger and acquisition costs

    

   

   

17,929

    

20,662

    

17,929

    

20,662

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

 

$

29,002

  

$

45,747

  

$

(550)

  

$

1,188

  

$

28,452

  

$

46,935

The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. Estimated impact of COVID includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.

                                                       
   

Life Sciences Products

  

Life Sciences Services

  

Azenta Total
   

Year Ended

  

Year Ended

  

Year Ended

Dollars in millions

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

  

Change

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

  

Change

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

  

Change

 Revenue

 

$

199

  

$

200

  

(0)

%

  

$

356

  

$

314

  

13

%

  

$

555

  

$

514

  

8

%

Acquisitions/divestitures

    

7

    

 

(4)

%

    

1

    

 

%

    

8

    

 

(2)

%

Currency exchange rates

    

(6)

    

 

3

%

    

(5)

    

 

2

%

    

(11)

    

 

2

%

Organic revenue

    

198

    

200

  

(1)

%

    

360

    

314

  

15

%

    

558

    

514

  

9

%

Estimated impact of COVID

    

22

    

45

  

14

%

    

(1)

    

8

  

3

%

    

22

    

53

  

8

%

Organic revenue ex COVID

  

$

176

  

$

155

  

13

%

  

$

361

  

$

306

  

18

%

  

$

537

  

$

461

  

17

%
                                                       
   

Life Sciences Products

  

Life Sciences Services

  

Azenta Total
   

Quarter Ended

  

Quarter Ended

  

Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

  

Change

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

  

Change

  

September 30, 2022

  

September 30, 2021

  

Change

 Revenue

 

$

48

  

$

53

  

(9)

%

  

$

89

  

$

84

  

6

%

  

$

138

  

$

137

  

0

%

Acquisitions/divestitures

    

4

    

 

(8)

%

    

   

 

%

    

4

    

 

(3)

%

Currency exchange rates

    

(3)

    

 

7

%

    

(3)

    

 

3

%

    

(6)

    

 

4

%

Organic revenue

    

48

    

53

  

(10)

%

    

92

    

84

  

10

%

    

139

    

137

  

2

%

Estimated impact of COVID

    

   

11

  

23

%

    

1

    

2

  

1

%

    

1

    

12

  

10

%

Organic revenue ex COVID

  

$

48

  

$

42

  

13

%

  

$

91

  

$

82

  

11

%

  

$

139

  

$

125

  

12

%

