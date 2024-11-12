Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results; Announces the Plan to Sell B Medical Systems and Appoints Lawrence Y. Lin as CFO

FY'24 revenue growth of 4%, reported and organic, in combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics

FY'25 organic revenue growth expected to be 3% to 5% year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points

Pursuing a sale of B Medical Systems to simplify portfolio and drive revenue growth and profitability

Announces appointment of Lawrence Y. Lin as Chief Financial Officer; Herman Cueto to remain as advisor to ensure smooth transition

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

Q4'24 revenue growth of 6% reported and 5% organic, in combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics

FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points versus last year







Quarter Ended



Year Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data

September

30,



September

30,









September

30,



September

30,









2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 170



$ 172





(1) %



$ 656



$ 665





(1) % Organic growth















(2) %

















(2) % Sample Management Solutions

$ 85



$ 82





4 %



$ 319



$ 304





5 % Multiomics

$ 66



$ 61





8 %



$ 255



$ 248





3 % B Medical Systems

$ 19



$ 29





(35) %



$ 83



$ 113





(27) %



































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.10)



$ 0.05





NM



$ (3.09)



$ (0.19)





NM Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.10)



$ 0.06





NM



$ (3.09)



$ (0.22)





NM



































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.18



$ 0.13





47 %



$ 0.41



$ 0.31





32 % Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$ 17



$ 8





119 %



$ 49



$ 30





62 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



10.2 %



4.6 %











7.5 %



4.6 %









Management Comments

"We ended fiscal 2024 strong, delivering core revenue growth in our Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics businesses, and upholding our commitment to meaningfully expand margins," stated John Marotta, President and CEO. "We are proud of the progress that we made in fiscal 2024, particularly in our Transformation Program Ascend 2026, and intend to carry that momentum forward to drive further performance, as proven by our fiscal 2025 guidance, which anticipates core revenue growth in the range of 3% to 5%, with continued margin expansion and a renewed focus on free cash flow."

Mr. Marotta continued, "Azenta offers a unique portfolio of differentiated products and services and occupies a strong position in the marketplace. Our competitively advantaged portfolio of businesses, coupled with the capabilities of the Value Creation Committee, supported by the full Board, will accelerate our goal of delivering profitable growth and long-term shareholder value creation."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $170 million , down 1% year over year. Organic revenue declined 2% year over year, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange of less than 1 percentage point. The year-over-year revenue decline was attributable to lower B Medical Systems ("B Medical") revenue. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 5% on an organic basis.

, down 1% year over year. Organic revenue declined 2% year over year, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange of less than 1 percentage point. The year-over-year revenue decline was attributable to lower B Medical Systems ("B Medical") revenue. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 5% on an organic basis. Sample Management Solutions revenue was $85 million , up 4% year over year. Organic revenue was up 3%, mainly driven by continued strength in Sample Repository Services and Core Products, particularly in Cryogenic Stores and Consumables and Instruments. This was partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in Stores.

, up 4% year over year. Multiomics revenue was $66 million , up 8% year over year. Organic revenue also grew 8% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

, up 8% year over year. B Medical Systems revenue was $19 million , down 35% year over year. Organic revenue also declined 35% year over year, mainly due to lower order volume in the quarter compared to the prior year, primarily attributable to timing of orders.

, down 35% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $12 million . Operating margin increased 240 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 40.8%, up 130 basis points year over year, driven by favorable product mix, operational efficiencies, and cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by increased amortization and transformation costs. Operating expenses were $82 million , down 300 basis points year over year, primarily driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower amortization, partially offset by increased restructuring and transformation costs.

. Operating margin increased 240 basis points year over year. Other income included $6 million of net interest income versus $11 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.10) compared to $0.05 one year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted operating income was $7 million . Operating margin was 4.1%, an improvement of 460 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 45.0%, up 220 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies, and cost reduction initiatives. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $69 million , down 700 basis points year over year, primarily driven by the benefit of cost reduction initiatives and lower commissions on cold chain sales in B Medical.

. Operating margin was 4.1%, an improvement of 460 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $17 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.2 %, up 560 basis points year over year.

, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.2 %, up 560 basis points year over year. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.18 , compared to $0.13 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue for fiscal 2024 was $656 million , down 1% year over year. Organic revenue declined 2%, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange of less than 1 percentage point and a nominal contribution from acquisitions. The year-over-year revenue decline was attributable to lower B Medical revenue. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis.

, down 1% year over year. Organic revenue declined 2%, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange of less than 1 percentage point and a nominal contribution from acquisitions. The year-over-year revenue decline was attributable to lower B Medical revenue. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis. Sample Management Solutions revenue was $319 million , up 5 % year over year. Organic revenue was up 4%. The year-over-year revenue increase was driven by growth in both, the Sample Repository Services and Core Products businesses.

, up 5 % year over year. Multiomics revenue was $255 million , up 3% year over year. Organic revenue also grew 3% year over year, driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis services, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

, up 3% year over year. B Medical Systems revenue was $83 million , down 27% year over year. Organic revenue was also down 27% year over year, primarily driven by the timing of cold chain equipment orders.

, down 27% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Results

Operating loss was $201 million . Operating margin decreased 19.6% year over year. Gross margin was 40.1%, up 60 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives, as well as purchase accounting impacts on inventory in the prior year which did not reoccur, partially offset by increased amortization and transformation costs. Operating expense was $464 million , up 38% year over year due to a $116 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, increased transformation and restructuring charges, and a benefit of $18.5 million of fair value contingent consideration adjustments related to B Medical recognized in the prior fiscal year that did not reoccur; these increases were partially offset by lower M&A costs and the benefit of our cost reduction initiatives.

. Operating margin decreased 19.6% year over year. Other income included $33 million of net interest income versus $44 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($3.09) compared to ($0.19) in fiscal 2023.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted operating loss was $3 million and operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 190 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 44.5%, up 70 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by margin pressure from lower revenue in the B Medical segment. Adjusted operating expense was $295 million , down 400 basis points year over year, primarily driven by the benefit of cost reduction initiatives and lower commissions on cold chain sales in B Medical.

and operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 190 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $49 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.5%, an improvement of about 300 basis points year over year.

, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.5%, an improvement of about 300 basis points year over year. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for fiscal 2024 was $0.41 , compared to $0.31 in fiscal 2023.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2024

The Company ended fiscal year 2024 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $522 million .

. Capital expenditures were $13 million in the quarter and $38 million for the full year.

Share Repurchase Program Update

In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 4.9 million shares for approximately $249 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.

under a 10b5-1 trading program. The Company completed the repurchases of its common stock under the 2022 Repurchase Authorization in September 2024 . As of September 30, 2024 , we have repurchased and retired 30.0 million shares of common stock for the full $1.5 billion approved.

Review of Statements of Cash Flows

As part of the year end closing process, the Company is currently reviewing the classification of amounts, primarily between the line items "effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents" and "cash provided by operating activities in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows that could potentially impact those line items in our previously issued statements of cash flows for fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and fiscal 2024 quarterly periods. As a result, the Company has not included statements of cash flows in this release. The Company's consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations are not impacted by any reclassification of these cash flow items for any period. The Company expects to reflect any changes to the previously issued statements of cash flows in its Annual Report of Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025 Excluding B Medical Systems

Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Pursuing Sale of B Medical Systems Segment

Azenta has announced it is pursuing a sale of its B Medical Systems segment, a manufacturer and global distributor of medical refrigeration devices based in Luxembourg. This action will simplify Azenta's portfolio and allow management to focus on driving revenue growth and profitability in its core businesses. The decision follows work by the Board of Directors to evaluate strategic, operational and financial opportunities to maximize value.

Azenta does not intend to comment further on the process unless and until the Company has determined a specific course of action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Names Lawrence Lin Chief Financial Officer

The Company has also named Lawrence Y. Lin as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Herman Cueto, effective after the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Cueto will remain as an advisor for a period of time to help facilitate a seamless transition.

Mr. Lin joins Azenta from GeoStabilization International LLC ("GSI"), a privately held industrial company, and brings over twenty years of finance experience, including previously holding senior finance roles at PHC Holdings and Danaher.

Mr. Marotta commented, "We're excited to have Lawrence join the Azenta team. Lawrence is an accomplished finance executive with a proven track record and a skillset that aligns perfectly with Azenta's needs for its next phase of transformation."

Mr. Marotta continued, "We will benefit from the many significant contributions Herman made during his time at Azenta, including notably, the development of Ascend 2026, which is already driving considerable margin expansion. He played a key role in laying a terrific foundation on which to build. We wish him the best going forward."

Before joining GSI, Mr. Lin was Senior Vice President of Finance Operations at PHC Holdings Corporation, a leading diversified diagnostic, life sciences and medical device company based in Japan. Prior roles include Vice President of Finance for North America (CFO) and Global Functions at LivaNova, a global medical technology company, and Vice President of Finance Operations at KaVo Kerr, previously part of Danaher, which was spun off as an independent public company named Envista in 2019. Mr. Lin holds a bachelor's degree in finance from California State University, Fullerton.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Revenue





















Products

$ 62,234



$ 72,180



$ 243,407



$ 277,191 Services



107,828





100,177





412,916





387,881 Total revenue



170,062





172,357





656,323





665,072 Cost of revenue





















Products



44,043





49,235





170,094





186,090 Services



56,606





55,088





222,862





215,842 Total cost of revenue



100,649





104,323





392,956





401,932 Gross profit



69,413





68,034





263,367





263,140 Operating expenses





















Research and development



8,412





8,932





33,525





33,956 Selling, general and administrative



72,014





74,926





302,737





316,282 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





—





115,975





— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





—





(18,549) Restructuring charges



1,279





804





11,808





4,577 Total operating expenses



81,705





84,662





464,045





336,266 Operating loss



(12,292)





(16,628)





(200,678)





(73,126) Other income (expense)





















Interest income



5,527





11,329





33,177





43,735 Other, net



(472)





(338)





178





(1,042) Loss before income taxes



(7,237)





(5,637)





(167,323)





(30,433) Income tax (benefit) expense



(2,253)





(8,443)





(3,153)





(17,550) Income (loss) from continuing operations



(4,984)





2,806





(164,170)





(12,883) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





569





—





(1,374) Net income (loss)

$ (4,984)



$ 3,375



$ (164,170)



$ (14,257) Basic net income (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (0.10)



$ 0.05



$ (3.09)



$ (0.19) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





0.01





—





(0.02) Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.10)



$ 0.06



$ (3.09)



$ (0.22) Diluted net income (loss) per share:

























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (0.10)



$ 0.05



$ (3.09)



$ (0.19) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





0.01





—





(0.02) Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.10)



$ 0.06



$ (3.09)



$ (0.22) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

























Basic



48,079





59,603





53,175





66,253 Diluted



48,079





59,692





53,175





66,253

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,



September 30,



2024



2023















Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 310,929



$ 678,910 Short-term marketable securities



151,162





338,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,558 and $8,057, respectively)



172,711





156,535 Inventories



115,256





128,198 Derivative asset



—





13,036 Short-term restricted cash



2,069





4,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



80,680





98,754 Total current assets



832,807





1,418,956 Property, plant and equipment, net



202,654





205,744 Long-term marketable securities



49,454





111,338 Long-term deferred tax assets



837





571 Operating lease right-of-use assets



63,992





66,580 Goodwill



691,409





784,339 Intangible assets, net



248,030





294,301 Other assets



10,858





3,891 Total assets

$ 2,100,041



$ 2,885,720 Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 44,433



$ 35,796 Deferred revenue



31,978





34,614 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



10,129





10,223 Accrued compensation and benefits



30,713





33,911 Accrued customer deposits



22,324





17,707 Accrued VAT payable



106





20,595 Accrued income taxes payable



13,278





7,378 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



51,878





50,704 Total current liabilities



204,839





210,928 Long-term tax reserves



398





380 Long-term deferred tax liabilities



54,177





67,301 Long-term operating lease liabilities



58,792





60,436 Other long-term liabilities



12,868





12,175 Total liabilities



331,074





351,220















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



—





— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024, 71,294,247 shares issued and 57,832,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023



590





713 Additional paid-in capital



505,958





1,156,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(13,464)





(62,426) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



(200,956)





(200,956) Retained earnings



1,476,839





1,641,009 Total stockholders' equity



1,768,967





2,534,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,100,041



$ 2,885,720

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended





September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023











per diluted









per diluted









per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (4,984)



$ (0.10)



$ (6,582)



$ (0.12)



$ 2,806



$ 0.05

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



6,454





0.13





6,316





0.12





4,769





0.08

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





927





0.02

Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology



6,364





0.13





6,621





0.13





7,481





0.13

Rebranding and transformation costs(1)



5,114





0.11





4,255





0.08





(15)





—

Restructuring charges



1,279





0.03





2,064





0.04





804





0.01

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



52





—





74





—





1,767





0.03

Tax adjustments(3)



(561)





(0.01)





(9)





—





(6,691)





(0.11)

Tax effect of adjustments



(4,870)





(0.10)





(4,000)





(0.09)





(4,379)





(0.07)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,848



$ 0.18



$ 8,739



$ 0.16



$ 7,469



$ 0.13

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



1,845





0.04





3,818





0.07





(715)





(0.01)

Tax rate



14 %



—





15 %



—





15 %



—

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



1,587





0.03





3,245





0.07





(608)





(0.01)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 10,435



$ 0.22



$ 11,984



$ 0.23



$ 6,861



$ 0.11







































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











48,079













52,963













59,692







Year Ended



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023









per diluted









per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (164,170)



$ (3.09)



$ (12,883)



$ (0.19) Adjustments:





















Amortization of completed technology



24,770





0.47





18,494





0.28 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





9,664





0.15 Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology



26,500





0.50





29,884





0.45 Rebranding and transformation costs(1)



13,856





0.26





(49)





— Restructuring charges



11,808





0.22





4,577





0.07 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975





2.18





—





— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





(18,549)





(0.28) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



4,874





0.09





13,842





0.21 Indemnification asset release



—





—





(19)





— Tax adjustments(3)



2,945





0.06





(8,102)





(0.12) Tax effect of adjustments



(14,758)





(0.28)





(16,260)





(0.25) Other special charges



4





—





—





— Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 21,804



$ 0.41



$ 20,599



$ 0.31 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



14,467





0.27





9,497





0.14 Tax rate



14 %



—





15 %



— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



12,442





0.23





8,072





0.12 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 34,246



$ 0.64



$ 28,671



$ 0.43























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—





53,175





—





66,253





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 also include a $1.4M increase in expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China, and the exclusion of a one-time GAAP tax benefit related to the outside basis difference of a foreign subsidiary of $6.1 million.





Quarter Ended



Year Ended



September

30,



June 30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30, Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023 GAAP net income (loss)

$ (4,984)



$ (6,582)



$ 3,375



$ (164,170)



$ (14,257) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations



—





—





569





—





(1,374) GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations



(4,984)





(6,582)





2,806





(164,170)





(12,883) Adjustments:



























Less: Interest income, net



(5,527)





(8,004)





(11,329)





(33,177)





(43,735) Add / Less: Income tax benefit



(2,253)





(450)





(8,443)





(3,153)





(17,550) Add: Depreciation



9,055





9,749





9,891





37,500





37,206 Add: Amortization of completed technology



6,454





6,316





4,769





24,770





18,494 Add: Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology



6,364





6,621





7,481





26,500





29,884 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 9,109



$ 7,650



$ 5,175



$ (111,730)



$ 11,416





Quarter Ended



Year Ended



September

30,



June 30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30, Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 9,109



$ 7,650



$ 5,175



$ (111,730)



$ 11,416 Adjustments:



























Add: Stock-based compensation



1,845





3,818





(715)





14,467





9,497 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





927





—





9,664 Add: Restructuring charges



1,279





2,064





804





11,808





4,577 Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





—





—





115,975





— Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



52





74





1,767





4,874





13,842 Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





—





—





(18,549) Less: Rebranding and transformation costs(1)



5,114





4,255





(15)





13,856





(49) Less: Indemnification asset release



—





—





—





—





(19) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 17,399



$ 17,861



$ 7,943



$ 49,250



$ 30,379





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 69,413





40.8 %

$ 69,056





40.0 %

$ 68,034





39.5 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



6,454





3.8 %



6,316





3.7 %



4,769





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





927





0.5 % Rebranding and transformation costs(1)



588





0.3 %



2,656





1.5 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 76,455





45.0 %

$ 78,028





45.2 %

$ 73,730





42.8 %





Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 263,367





40.1 %

$ 263,140





39.6 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



24,770





3.8 %



18,494





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





9,664





1.4 % Rebranding and transformation costs(1)



3,953





0.6 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 292,090





44.5 %

$ 291,298





43.8 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 39,541





46.6 %

$ 36,279





45.0 %

$ 38,296





46.8 %

$ 30,043





45.5 %

$ 29,199





45.9 %

$ 26,808





43.9 % Adjustments:















































































Amortization of completed technology



1,056





1.2 %



1,010





1.3 %



867





1.1 %



1,040





1.6 %



1,038





1.6 %



1,211





2.0 % Transformation costs(1)



145





0.2 %



(127)





(0.2) %



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 40,742





48.0 %

$ 37,162





46.1 %

$ 39,163





47.9 %

$ 31,083





47.1 %

$ 30,237





47.5 %

$ 28,019





45.8 %





































































































B Medical Systems



Total Segments





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ (173)





(0.9) %

$ 3,578





12.5 %

$ 2,930





10.0 %

$ 69,413





40.8 %

$ 69,056





40.0 %

$ 68,034





39.5 % Adjustments:

















































































Amortization of completed technology



4,358





22.7 %



4,268





15.0 %



2,691





9.1 %



6,454





3.8 %



6,316





3.7 %



4,769





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





927





3.1 %



—





—





—





—





927





0.5 % Transformation costs(1)



442





2.3 %



2,783





9.8 %



—





—





588





0.3 %



2,656





1.5 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 4,627





24.1 %

$ 10,629





37.3 %

$ 6,548





22.3 %

$ 76,455





45.0 %

$ 78,028





45.2 %

$ 73,730





42.8 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Year Ended



Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 142,035





44.6 %

$ 132,806





43.7 %

$ 115,434





45.3 %

$ 109,820





44.2 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



3,909





1.2 %



2,973





1.0 %



4,157





1.6 %



4,874





2.0 % Transformation costs(1)



377





0.1 %



—





—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 146,321





45.9 %

$ 135,779





44.7 %

$ 119,591





47.0 %

$ 114,694





46.2 %







































































































































B Medical Systems



Total Segments





Year Ended



Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 5,895





7.1 %

$ 20,514





18.1 %

$ 263,367





40.1 %

$ 263,140





39.6 % Adjustments:

















































$ —

Amortization of completed technology



16,704





20.1 %



10,647





9.4 %



24,770





3.8 %



18,494





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





9,664





8.5 %



—





—





9,664





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



3,576





4.3 %



—





—





3,953





0.6 %



—





—

Other adjustment



—





—





(1)





—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 26,175





31.5 %

$ 40,824





36.1 %

$ 292,090





44.5 %

$ 291,298





43.8 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical Systems



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



September

30,



June 30,



September

30,



September

30,



June 30,



September

30,



September

30,



June 30,



September

30, Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023 GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 8,641



$ 2,469



$ 4,992



$ (1,888)



$ (1,768)



$ (4,502)



$ (6,815)



$ (5,142)



$ (7,153) Adjustments:























.













.





.













. Amortization of completed technology



1,056





1,010





867





1,040





1,038





1,211





4,358





4,268





2,691 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





927 Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology



—





51





51





—





—





—





—





—





— Transformation costs(1)



163





(127)





—





—





—





—





442





2,783





— Other adjustment



—





1





—





—





—





—





—





(1)





(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,860



$ 3,404



$ 5,910



$ (848)



$ (730)



$ (3,291)



$ (2,015)



$ 1,908



$ (3,536)





Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



September

30,

June 30,

September

30,

September

30,

June 30,

September

30,

September

30,

June 30,

September

30, Dollars in thousands

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (62)

$ (4,441)

$ (6,663)

$ (12,230)

$ (10,313)

$ (9,965)

$ (12,292)

$ (14,754)

$ (16,628) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

6,454

6,316

4,769

—

—

—

6,454

6,316

4,769 Purchase accounting impact on inventory

—

—

927

—

—

—

—

—

927 Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology

—

51

51

6,364

6,570

7,430

6,364

6,621

7,481 Rebranding and transformation costs(1)

605

2,656

—

4,509

1,599

(15)

5,114

4,255

(15) Restructuring charges

—

—

—

1,279

2,064

804

1,279

2,064

804 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)

—

—

—

52

74

1,767

52

74

1,767 Other adjustment

—

—

(1)

2

(1)

—

2

(1)

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 6,997

$ 4,582

$ (917)

$ (24)

$ (7)

$ 21

$ 6,973

$ 4,575

$ (896)





Sample Management

Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems



Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



September

30,

September

30,

September

30,

September

30,

September

30,

September

30, Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 6,383

$ (5,633)

$ (12,152)

$ (18,652)

$ (25,949)

$ (20,757) Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology

3,909

2,973

4,157

4,874

16,704

10,647 Purchase accounting impact on inventory

—

—

—

—

—

9,664 Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology

154

311

—

—

—

1,366 Transformation costs(1)

395

—

—

—

3,576

— Other adjustments

—

—

—

(1)

—

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 10,841

$ (2,349)

$ (7,995)

$ (13,779)

$ (5,669)

$ 919





Total Segments



Corporate



Total



Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30, Dollars in thousands

2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023 GAAP operating loss

$ (31,718)



$ (45,042)



$ (168,960)



$ (28,084)



$ (200,678)



$ (73,126) Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology



24,770





18,494





—





—





24,770





18,494 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





9,664





—





—





—





9,664 Amortization of intangible assets other than completed technology



154





1,677





26,346





28,207





26,500





29,884 Rebranding and transformation costs(1)



3,971





—





9,885





(49)





13,856





(49) Restructuring charges



—





—





11,808





4,577





11,808





4,577 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



















115,975





—





115,975





— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





—





(18,549)





—





(18,549) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



—





—





4,874





13,842





4,874





13,842 Other adjustments



—





(2)





—





1





—





(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss

$ (2,823)



$ (15,209)



$ (72)



$ (55)



$ (2,895)



$ (15,264)





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical Systems



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





September

30,



September

30,









September

30,



September

30,









September

30,



September

30,









September

30,



September

30,







Dollars in millions

2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Revenue

$ 85



$ 82





4 %

$ 66



$ 61





8 %

$ 19



$ 29





(35) %

$ 170



$ 172





(1) % Acquisitions/divestitures



—





—





0 %



—





—





0 %



—





—





0 %



—





—





0 % Currency exchange rates



0





—





(0) %



0





—





(0) %



0





—





(1) %



1





—





(0) % Organic revenue

$ 85



$ 82





3 %

$ 66



$ 61





8 %

$ 19



$ 29





(35) %

$ 169



$ 172





(2) %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical Systems



Azenta Total





Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,









September 30,



September 30,







Dollars in millions

2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Revenue

$ 319



$ 304





5 %

$ 255



$ 248





3 %

$ 83



$ 113





(27) %

$ 656



$ 665





(1) % Acquisitions/divestitures



1





—





(0) %



—





—





0 %



—





—





0 %



1





—





(0) % Currency exchange rates



1





—





(0) %



(1)





—





0 %



1





—





(1) %



1





—





(0) % Organic revenue

$ 316



$ 304





4 %

$ 255



$ 248





3 %

$ 82



$ 113





(27) %

$ 654



$ 665





(2) %

