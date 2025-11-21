Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results, Ended September 30, 2025

Azenta

Nov 21, 2025

  • Q4'25 reported revenue growth of 6% year over year and 4% on an organic basis
  • FY'25 reported revenue growth of 4% and 3% on an organic basis
  • FY'25 Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 310 basis points versus last year
  • FY'26 organic revenue growth expected to be 3% to 5% year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.


Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30,

September 30,




September 30,

September 30,





2025

2024(1)

Change

2025

2024(1)

Change

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$

159

$

151


6 %

$

594

$

573


4 %

Organic growth







4 %








3 %

Sample Management Solutions

$

86

$

85


2 %

$

325

$

319


2 %

Multiomics

$

73

$

66


11 %

$

269

$

255


6 %



















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

1.11

$

(0.04)


NM

$

0.52

$

(0.46)


NM

Diluted EPS Total

$

1.02

$

(0.14)


NM

$

(1.30)

$

(3.10)


58 %



















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

0.21

$

0.19


8 %

$

0.51

$

0.48


8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$

21

$

16


29 %

$

66

$

46


44 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations

13.0

%

10.7

%





11.2

%

8.0

%




(1)

Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in this release.

Management Comments
"Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Azenta. We achieved 3% core revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion," said John Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We simplified our organization, made significant progress enabled by the Azenta Business System, and strengthened our execution, which is driving measurable improvements in quality, delivery, and productivity." 

Mr. Marotta continued, "We enter fiscal 2026 in a healthier position, with a more streamlined and accountable structure, with sharper focus on the customer, and growing momentum across the business. We expect core growth between 3% and 5%, approximately 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and higher free cash flow generation."  

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $159 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, grew 4% year over year, mainly attributable to higher revenue in Multiomics.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $86 million, up 2% year over year.
    • Organic revenue was flat, mainly driven by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems, offset by higher revenue in Clinical Biostores, Automated Stores, Consumables and Instruments, and Sample Storage.
  • Multiomics revenue was $73 million, up 11% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 10% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating income was $2 million. Operating margin was 1.2%, an improvement of 430 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 45.4%, flat year over year, reflecting continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions, offset by higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment.
    • Operating expenses were $70 million, down 4% year over year, primarily driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower transformation and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher research and development costs.
  • Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $6 million in the prior year period.
  • Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries. 
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.11 compared to ($0.04) one year ago. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.08). Total diluted EPS was $1.02, compared to ($0.14) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating income was $9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, an improvement of 60 basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 46.7%, down 20 basis points year over year, reflecting higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment, partially offset by continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions.
    • Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $65 million, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0%, an improvement of 230 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.19 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue for fiscal 2025 was $594 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue increased 3%, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange. The year-over-year revenue increase was largely attributable to higher Multiomics revenue.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $325 million, up 2% year over year.
    • Organic revenue was up 1%, primarily driven by growth in Clinical Biostores, Consumables and Instruments and Sample Storage, partially offset by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems and Automated Stores.
  • Multiomics revenue was $269 million, up 6% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 5% year over year, driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in Sanger sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

Summary of GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating loss was $27 million. Operating margin was (4.5%), an improvement of 440 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 45.5%, up 110 basis points year over year, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies and improved cost execution.
    • Operating expenses were $297 million, down 3% year over year due to lower research and development costs, lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower restructuring charges, lower merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchases, and lower amortization costs, as well as the impact of intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the prior year.
  • Other income included $19 million of net interest income versus $33 million in the prior year period.
  • Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries. 
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to ($0.46) in fiscal 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.81). Total diluted EPS was ($1.30), compared to ($3.10) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating income was $16 million. Adjusted operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 200 basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 46.9%, up 100 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives.
    • Adjusted operating expenses were $263 million, up 1% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $66 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.2%, an improvement of 310 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 was $0.51, compared to $0.48 in fiscal 2024.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2025

  • The Company ended fiscal year 2025 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $546 million.
  • Capital expenditures were $8 million in the quarter and $34 million for the full year.

Guidance for Full Year Fiscal 2026 

  • Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2025.

Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company identified a classification error in previously issued consolidated statements of operations. Certain costs had been incorrectly allocated among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, cost of revenue and research and development expenses were understated and selling, general and administrative expenses were overstated by equal and offsetting amounts. The Company concluded that the error was not material, individually or in the aggregate, to any previously issued financial statements. Accordingly, the Company has corrected the error by revising the consolidated financial statements for all affected prior periods as presented herein. These revisions also reflect the correction of certain other immaterial prior-period errors that had previously been corrected on an out-of-period basis in the periods in which they were identified. Management is evaluating the impact of the classification error on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Further information regarding these revisions will be provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast
Azenta management will webcast its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. 

Regulation G Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Maria Isabel Cuartas
Manager Investor Relations
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue











Products

$

48,020

$

47,210

$

173,189

$

173,717

Services

111,172


103,394


420,632


399,731

Total revenue

159,192


150,604


593,821


573,448

Cost of revenue











Products

26,287


28,281


94,894


105,446

Services

60,631


53,836


228,647


213,380

Total cost of revenue

86,918


82,117


323,541


318,826

Gross profit

72,274


68,487


270,280


254,622

Operating expenses











Research and development

8,258


7,539


30,390


31,524

Selling, general and administrative

61,709


64,734


261,563


262,958

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets










4,658

Restructuring charges

406


851


5,171


6,766

Total operating expenses

70,373


73,124


297,124


305,906

Operating income (loss)

1,901


(4,637)


(26,844)


(51,284)

Other income (expense)











Interest income, net

5,019


5,532


18,779


32,891

Other income (expense), net

(620)


(604)


922


(732)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

6,300


291


(7,143)


(19,125)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(44,553)


2,036


(30,801)


5,241

Income (loss) from continuing operations

50,853


(1,745)


23,658


(24,366)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3,716)


(4,894)


(83,161)


(140,531)

Net income (loss)

$

47,137

$

(6,639)

$

(59,503)

$

(164,897)

Basic net income (loss) per share:











Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1.11

$

(0.04)

$

0.52

$

(0.46)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.08)


(0.10)


(1.82)


(2.64)

Net income (loss) per share

$

1.03

$

(0.14)

$

(1.30)

$

(3.10)

Diluted net income (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1.11

$

(0.04)

$

0.52

$

(0.46)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.08)


(0.10)


(1.81)


(2.64)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

1.02

$

(0.14)

$

(1.30)

$

(3.10)

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:













Basic

45,833


48,079


45,743


53,175

Diluted

45,994


48,079


45,896


53,175

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024









Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

279,783

$

280,030

Short-term marketable securities

61,137


151,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,649 and $5,349, respectively)

142,181


154,172

Inventories

74,956


71,320

Short-term restricted cash

2,359


2,069

Refundable income taxes

9,728


23,866

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

64,660


51,360

Current assets held for sale

74,830


99,052

Total current assets

709,634


833,031

Property, plant and equipment, net

153,954


155,622

Long-term marketable securities

201,585


49,454

Long-term deferred tax assets

726


837

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,048


60,406

Goodwill

702,395


691,409

Intangible assets, net

101,814


125,042

Long term income taxes receivable

45,600



Other assets

6,115


10,670

Noncurrent assets held for sale

80,983


173,794

Total assets

$

2,056,854

$

2,100,265

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

37,722

$

33,344

Deferred revenue

32,569


30,493

Derivative liability

33,420


1,915

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

4,713


5,213

Accrued compensation and benefits

35,799


29,216

Accrued customer deposits

26,499


22,324

Accrued income taxes payable

9,416


9,085

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

30,268


44,443

Current liabilities held for sale

29,563


30,050

Total current liabilities

239,969


206,083

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

19,046


18,184

Long-term operating lease liabilities

51,244


56,683

Other long-term liabilities

10,140


9,272

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale

13,209


42,196

Total liabilities

333,608


332,418









Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding





Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,320,848 shares issued
and 45,858,979 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, 59,031,953 shares issued
and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024

594


590

Additional paid-in capital

529,605


505,958

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,213)


(13,464)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

(200,956)


(200,956)

Retained earnings

1,416,216


1,475,719

Total stockholders' equity

1,723,246


1,767,847

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,056,854

$

2,100,265

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)



Year Ended


September 30,


2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

$

(59,503)

$

(164,897)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

61,209


90,744

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets




115,975

Loss on assets held for sale

97,139



Property, plant and equipment and other asset write-offs

3,478


4,430

Inventory write-downs




3,290

Other non-cash charges related to restructuring and transformation




4,317

Stock-based compensation

20,881


14,467

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities

(1,578)


(6,032)

Deferred income taxes

(27,152)


(16,072)

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

711


296

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

21,039


(11,589)

Inventories

(3,966)


15,896

Accounts payable

1,037


9,196

Deferred revenue

1,641


(3,558)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(435)


(684)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

6,607


(2,754)

Long term income taxes receivable

(45,600)



Other assets and liabilities

(3,327)


(3,282)

Net cash provided by operating activities

72,181


49,743

Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(33,857)


(37,392)

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(451,409)


(405,575)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

389,452


666,230

Proceeds from other investment

2,130



Net investment hedge settlement

3,223


1,476

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(90,461)


224,739

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,770


3,279

Payments of finance leases

(985)


(783)

Share repurchases




(661,703)

Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases

(11,376)



Net cash used in financing activities

(9,591)


(659,207)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,566


21,670

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(24,305)


(363,055)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

320,990


684,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

296,685

$

320,990

Supplemental disclosures:







Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

6,568


2,704

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,693


2,767

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets







Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$

279,783

$

280,030

Cash included in current assets held for sale

13,206


30,899

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,359


2,069

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

1,337


7,992

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

296,685

$

320,990

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

Quarter Ended


September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025(*)

September 30, 2024(*)





per diluted




per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

50,853

$

1.11

$

(331)

$

(0.01)

$

(1,745)

$

(0.04)

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

2,088


0.05


2,068


0.05


2,096


0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets

3,977


0.09


4,123


0.09


4,842


0.10

Transformation costs(1)

634


0.01


1,542


0.03


4,568


0.10

Restructuring charges

406


0.01


754


0.02


851


0.02

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)

87


0.00


58


0.00


52


0.00

Tax adjustments(3)

(46,160)


(1.00)








259


0.01

Tax effect of adjustments

(2,246)


(0.05)


(534)


(0.01)


(1,576)


(0.03)

Other Adjustments







38


0.00






Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

9,639

$

0.21

$

7,718

$

0.17

$

9,347

$

0.19

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax

3,901


0.08


3,045


0.07


1,649


0.03

Tax rate

17

%




17

%




14

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax

3,238


0.07


2,536


0.06


1,418


0.03

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$

12,877

$

0.28

$

10,254

$

0.22

$

10,765

$

0.22



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





45,994






45,780






48,079


Year Ended


September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024(*)





per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

23,658

$

0.52

$

(24,366)

$

(0.46)

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

7,965


0.17


8,066


0.15

Amortization of other intangible assets

16,475


0.36


20,496


0.39

Transformation costs(1)

10,405


0.23


9,879


0.19

Restructuring charges

5,171


0.11


6,766


0.13

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







4,658


0.09

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)

2,403


0.05


4,874


0.09

Investment income(3)

(2,130)


(0.05)






Tax adjustments(4)

(38,860)


(0.85)


3,638


0.07

Tax effect of adjustments

(1,675)


(0.04)


(8,668)


(0.16)

Other special charges

38


0.00






Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

23,450

$

0.51

$

25,343

$

0.48

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax

19,849


0.43


13,750


0.26

Tax rate

17

%




14

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax

16,475


0.36


11,825


0.22

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$

39,925

$

0.87

$

37,168

$

0.70













Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share




45,896





53,175


(*) 

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. 

(4)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries, that is excluded from non-GAAP results. 


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

2025

2024(*)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

47,137

$

(47,984)

$

(6,639)

$

(59,503)

$

(164,897)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations

(3,716)


(47,653)


(4,894)


(83,161)


(140,531)

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

50,853


(331)


(1,745)


23,658


(24,366)

Adjustments:














Interest income, net

(5,019)


(4,973)


(5,532)


(18,779)


(32,891)

Income tax expense

(44,553)


2,635


2,036


(30,801)


5,241

Depreciation

8,338


8,399


7,275


32,033


29,691

Amortization of completed technology

2,088


2,068


2,096


7,965


8,066

Amortization of other intangible assets

3,977


4,123


4,842


16,475


20,496

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

15,684

$

11,921

$

8,972

$

30,551

$

6,237


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

2025

2024(*)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

15,684

$

11,921

$

8,972

$

30,551

$

6,237

Adjustments:














Stock-based compensation

3,901


3,045


1,649


19,849


13,750

Restructuring charges

406


754


851


5,171


6,766

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets













4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)

87


58


52


2,403


4,874

Transformation costs(2)

634


1,542


4,568


10,405


9,879

Investment Income(3)










(2,130)



Other adjustments




38





34



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

20,712

$

17,358

$

16,092

$

66,283

$

46,164


(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. 


Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025(*)

September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$

72,274


45.4

%

$

66,404


46.2

%

$

68,487


45.5

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

2,088


1.3

%

2,068


1.4

%

2,096


1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)




%




%

145


0.1

%

Other adjustments




%

25


0.0

%




%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

74,362


46.7

%

$

68,497


47.6

%

$

70,728


47.0

%


Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$

270,280


45.5

%

$

254,622


44.4

%

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

7,965


1.3

%

8,066


1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)

52


0.0

%

377


0.1

%

Other adjustment

18


0.0

%

(20)


(0.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

278,315


46.9

%

$

263,045


45.9

%


(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.


Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$

41,175


47.9

%

$

40,178


51.8

%

$

38,992


46.1

%

$

31,094


42.5

%

$

26,222


39.6

%

$

29,476


44.7

%

Adjustments:







































Amortization of completed technology

1,226


1.4

%

1,208


1.6

%

1,056


1.2

%

862


1.2

%

860


1.3

%

1,040


1.6

%

Transformation costs(1)




%

25


0.0

%

145


0.2

%

















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

42,401


49.3

%

$

41,411


53.4

%

$

40,193


47.5

%

$

31,956


43.7

%

$

27,082


40.9

%

$

30,516


46.2

%


Total Segments


Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$

72,274


45.4

%

$

66,400


46.2

%

$

68,487


45.5

%

Adjustments:




















Amortization of completed technology

2,088


1.3

%

2,068


1.4

%

2,096


1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)




%

25


0.0

%

145


0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

74,362


46.7

%

$

68,493


47.6

%

$

70,728


47.0

%


Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Year Ended

Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024(*)

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$

156,645


48.3

%

$

141,447


44.4

%

$

113,635


42.2

%

$

113,175


44.5

%

Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology

4,522


1.4

%

3,909


1.2

%

3,443


1.3

%

4,157


1.6

%

Transformation costs(1)

52


0.0

%

377


0.1

%











Other adjustment

26


0.0

%

(10)


(0.0)

%

(8)


(0.0)

%

(10)


(0.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

161,245


49.7

%

$

145,723


45.7

%

$

117,070


43.5

%

$

117,322


46.1

%


Total Segments


Year Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024(*)

GAAP gross profit

$

270,280


45.5

%

$

254,622


44.4

%

Adjustments:















Amortization of completed technology

7,965


1.3

%

8,066


1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)

52


0.0

%

377


0.1

%

Other adjustment

18


0.0

%

(20)


(0.0)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

278,315


46.9

%

$

263,045


45.9

%


(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.


Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

8,015

$

9,323

$

7,503

$

(1,029)

$

(4,818)

$

(2,009)

Adjustments:











.






.

Amortization of completed technology

1,226


1,208


1,056


862


860


1,040

Transformation costs(1)

(57)


168


163









Other adjustment

42


38





31






Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$

9,226

$

10,737

$

8,722

$

(136)

$

(3,958)

$

(969)


Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


September 30,

June
30,

September 30,

September 30,

June
30,

September 30,

September 30,

June
30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

2025

2025(*)

2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

6,986

$

4,505

$

5,494

$

(5,085)

$

(6,355)

$

(10,131)

$

1,901

$

(1,850)

$

(4,637)

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

2,088


2,068


2,096











2,088


2,068


2,096

Amortization of other intangible assets










3,977


4,123


4,842


3,977


4,123


4,842

Transformation costs(1)

(57)


168


163


691


1,374


4,405


634


1,542


4,568

Restructuring charges










406


754


851


406


754


851

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)










87


58


52


87


58


52

Other adjustment

73


38





(73)











38



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$

9,090

$

6,779

$

7,753

$

3

$

(46)

$

19

$

9,093

$

6,733

$

7,772


Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Year Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2024(*)

2025

2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

20,124

$

6,647

$

(15,414)

$

(11,893)

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

4,522


3,909


3,443


4,157

Amortization of other intangible assets




155






Transformation costs(1)

2,820


395






Other adjustments

84





34


3

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$

27,550

$

11,106

$

(11,937)

$

(7,733)


Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025

2024(*)

2025

2024(*)

2025

2024(*)

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

4,710

$

(5,246)

$

(31,554)

$

(46,038)

$

(26,844)

$

(51,284)

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

7,965


8,066








7,965


8,066

Amortization of other intangible assets




155


16,475


20,341


16,475


20,496

Transformation costs(1)

2,820


395


7,585


9,484


10,405


9,879

Restructuring charges







5,171


6,766


5,171


6,766

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets










4,658





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







2,403


4,874


2,403


4,874

Other adjustments

118


3


(84)


(24)


34


(21)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$

15,613

$

3,373

$

(4)

$

61

$

15,609

$

3,434


(*)

See footnote (1) on Page 1.

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.


Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

Azenta Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


September 30,

September 30,




September 30,

September 30,




September 30,

September 30,



Dollars in millions

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

$

86

$

85


2

%

$

73

$

66


11

%

$

159

$

151


6

%

Currency exchange rates

(1)





(2)

%

(1)





(1)

%

(2)





(2)

%

Organic revenue

$

85

$

85


0

%

$

72

$

66


10

%

$

157

$

151


4

%


Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

Azenta Total


Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended


September 30,

September 30,




September 30,

September 30,




September 30,

September 30,



Dollars in millions

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

$

325

$

319


2

%

$

269

$

255


6

%

$

594

$

573


4

%

Currency exchange rates

(3)





(1)

%

(1)





(0)

%

(4)





(1)

%

Organic revenue

$

322

$

319


1

%

$

268

$

255


5

%

$

590

$

573


3

%

SOURCE Azenta

