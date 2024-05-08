Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2024, Ended March 31, 2024

News provided by

Azenta

May 08, 2024, 16:05 ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024.


Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Change


2024

2023

2023

Prior Qtr

Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$

159

$

154

$

148

3

%

7

%

   Organic growth












7

%

Sample Management Solutions

$

74

$

79

$

71

(6)

%

4

%

Multiomics

$

62

$

63

$

62

(1)

%

(0)

%

B Medical Systems

$

23

$

13

$

15

81

%

51

%
















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

(2.47)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.03)

nm

nm

Diluted EPS Total

$

(2.47)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.07)

nm

nm
















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

0.05

$

0.02

$

(0.06)

102

%

184

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$

9

$

5

$

(2)

107

%

493

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations

5.9 %

3.0 %

(1.6) %






Management Comments
"We saw continued momentum in the second quarter with strong organic revenue growth, and improved profitability as a result of our ongoing cost reduction and transformation initiatives," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "This marks our fourth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. And as noted during our Investor Day in March, we are confident in our position and the market opportunity which we are uniquely positioned to capture." 

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Revenue was $159 million, up 7% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was also up 7% year over year, with a nominal benefit from foreign exchange tailwinds. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher B Medical Systems ("B Medical") and Sample Management Solutions revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 2% on an organic basis. The Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") product line remained a headwind to growth in the second quarter, largely attributable to instruments softness. Excluding the C&I product line, organic revenue grew 9% year-over-year.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $74 million, up 4% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 3%, mainly driven by continued strength in large-automated Store Systems and Sample Repository Solutions, partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in the C&I product line. Excluding the C&I product line, the segment grew 8% on an organic basis.
  • Multiomics revenue was $62 million, flat year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 1% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Gene Synthesis services, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.
  • B Medical Systems revenue was $23 million, up 51% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 49% year over year. The better-than-expected revenue in the quarter was mainly due to the materialization of additional cold chain solution orders received during the period.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $147 million. Operating margin was (92.3%), compared to (8.7%) in the second quarter fiscal year 2023.
    • Gross margin was 39.8%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue.
    • Operating expenses were $210 million, up 218% year over year, and included a $111.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the B Medical segment and a $4.7 million non-cash intangible asset impairment charge related to the discontinuation of the sample sourcing product offering (a product line within the Sample Management Solutions segment), as well as costs for restructuring and transformation. The year-over-year increase was driven by the goodwill and intangible asset impairments, transformation costs, and higher restructuring costs, partially offset by a prior year one-time non-cash benefit of $17 million related to the reversal of the fair value of B Medical contingent consideration.
  • Other income included $9.6 million of net interest income versus $10.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($2.47) compared to ($0.03) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $6 million. Operating margin was (3.6%), an improvement of 530 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 44.3%, an improvement of 310 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue and operating efficiency.
    • Operating expense in the quarter was $76 million, up 3% year over year, primarily driven by the year-over-year increase in stock-based compensation and higher commissions expense in B Medical which offset the benefit from cost reduction actions.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.9%, an improvement of 750 basis points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.05, compared to ($0.06) one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2024

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $975 million.
  • Operating cash flow was $8 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $2 million.

Share Repurchase Program Update

  • In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares for $73.9 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.
  • As of March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 20.9 million shares of common stock for $1.025 billion under the 2022 Repurchase Authorization. In fiscal year 2024, the Company intends to complete the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced in November 2022.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024

  • The Company is lowering revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 while raising earnings guidance:
    • Total revenue is now expected to be in the range of $659 to $671 million due to the timing of B Medical revenue.
    • Total organic revenue in the range of down 1% to up 1% relative to fiscal year 2023.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points.
    • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.37.

Conference Call and Webcast
Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed. 

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, Participants may access the call using the following. online registration link. Registrants will receive confirmation containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey, and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS: 

Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 

March 31, 


2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue











Products

$

59,017

$

51,917

$

112,410

$

137,715

Services

100,117

96,484

201,041

189,052

Total revenue

159,134

148,401

313,451

326,767

Cost of revenue











Products

41,658

40,009

78,496

94,108

Services

54,091

55,156

110,058

105,558

Total cost of revenue

95,749

95,165

188,554

199,666

Gross profit

63,385

53,236

124,897

127,101

Operating expenses











Research and development

8,707

8,520

17,200

16,056

Selling, general and administrative

78,314

73,339

156,890

165,891

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

115,975



115,975

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(17,145)



(17,145)

Restructuring charges

7,344

1,499

8,464

2,961

Total operating expenses

210,340

66,213

298,529

167,763

Operating loss

(146,955)

(12,977)

(173,632)

(40,662)

Other income











Interest income, net

9,565

10,394

19,646

21,059

Other income (expense), net

250

(2,668)

932

(1,523)

Loss before income taxes

(137,140)

(5,251)

(153,054)

(21,126)

Income tax benefit

(260)

(3,260)

(450)

(7,900)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(136,880)

(1,991)

(152,604)

(13,226)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(2,936)



(2,936)

Net loss

$

(136,880)

$

(4,927)

$

(152,604)

$

(16,162)













Basic net loss per share:











Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(2.47)

$

(0.03)

$

(2.72)

$

(0.19)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.04)



(0.04)

Basic net loss per share


$

(2.47)

$

(0.07)

$

(2.72)

$

(0.23)

Diluted net loss per share:











Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(2.47)

$

(0.03)

$

(2.72)

$

(0.19)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.04)



(0.04)

Diluted net loss per share


$

(2.47)

$

(0.07)

$

(2.72)

$

(0.23)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:











Basic



55,440

69,111

56,078

70,858

Diluted

55,440

69,111

56,078

70,858

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31, 

September 30,


2024

2023







Assets





Current assets





 Cash and cash equivalents

$

353,491

$

678,910

 Short-term marketable securities

468,220

338,873

 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,844 and

 $8,057, respectively)

154,668

156,535

 Inventories

122,351

128,198

 Derivative asset

350

13,036

 Short-term restricted cash

3,089

4,650

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

87,897

98,754

Total current assets

1,190,066

1,418,956

Property, plant and equipment, net

200,905

205,744

Long-term marketable securities

143,018

111,338

Long-term deferred tax assets

925

571

Operating lease right-of-use assets

69,662

66,580

Goodwill

681,140

784,339

Intangible assets, net

267,626

294,301

Other assets

10,155

3,891

Total assets

$

2,563,497

$

2,885,720

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





 Accounts payable

$

37,319

$

35,796

 Deferred revenue

38,323

34,614

 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

9,745

10,223

 Accrued compensation and benefits

27,985

33,911

 Accrued customer deposits

21,772

17,707

 Accrued income taxes payable

10,706

7,378

 Short-term operating lease liability

10,802

9,499

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

46,347

61,800

Total current liabilities

202,999

210,928

Long-term tax reserves

377

380

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

62,267

67,301

Long-term operating lease liabilities

63,374

60,436

Other long-term liabilities

11,609

12,175

Total liabilities

340,626

351,220

Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 68,464,925

shares issued and 54,614,041 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, 71,294,247

shares issued and 57,832,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023

681

713

Additional paid-in capital

999,333

1,156,160

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(41,728)

(62,426)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,850,884 shares at March 31, 2024 and 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2023

(223,820)

(200,956)

Retained earnings

1,488,405

1,641,009

Total stockholders' equity

2,222,871

2,534,500

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,563,497

$

2,885,720

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)









Six Months Ended March 31, 


2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

$

(152,604)

$

(16,162)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





 Depreciation and amortization

44,214

42,140

 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

115,975

 Non-cash write-offs of assets

6,966

 Stock-based compensation

8,804

6,096

 Contingent consideration adjustment



(17,145)

 Amortization and accretion on marketable securities

(2,084)

(5,284)

 Deferred income taxes

(9,456)

(20,843)

 Purchase accounting impact on inventory





5,781

 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

260

31

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

2,922

23,925

Inventories

7,975

(11,504)

Accounts payable

936

(5,677)

Deferred revenue

3,379

3,625

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(714)

622

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(6,153)

(21,797)

Accrued restructuring costs

1,454

820

Other assets and liabilities

12,913

(23,798)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

34,787

(39,170)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(18,746)

(21,705)

Purchases of marketable securities

(345,447)

(233,584)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

190,504

728,171

Net investment hedge settlement

1,476

29,313

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(387,665)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(172,213)

114,530

Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of finance leases

(386)

(230)

Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



(4,906)

Share repurchases

(186,834)

(500,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

(187,220)

(505,136)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4,721

60,355

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(319,925)

(369,421)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

684,045

1,041,296

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

364,120

$

671,875

Supplemental disclosures:





Cash paid for income taxes, net

5,008

35,286

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets








March 31, 

September 30, 



2024

2023

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$

353,491

$

678,910

Short-term restricted cash



3,089

4,650

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

7,540

485

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$

364,120

$

684,045

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023




per diluted


per diluted


per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data 

$

share

$

share

$

share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(136,880)

$

(2.47)

$

(15,724)

$

(0.28)

$

(1,991)

$

(0.03)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology

6,373

0.11

5,627

0.10

4,901

0.07

Purchase accounting impact on inventory









2,912

0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets

6,654

0.12

6,862

0.12

7,509

0.11

Transformation costs (1)

4,446

0.08

41

0.00

10

0.00

Restructuring and restructuring related charges

7,344

0.13

1,120

0.02

1,499

0.02

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

115,975

2.09







Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments









(17,145)

(0.25)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)

426

0.01

4,321

0.08

19

0.00

Tax adjustments (3)

1,659

0.03

1,858

0.03

56

0.00

Tax effect of adjustments 

(3,200)

(0.06)

(2,688)

(0.05)

(1,934)

(0.03)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

2,797

$

0.05

$

1,417

$

0.02

$

(4,164)

$

(0.06)

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax

5,602

0.10

3,202

0.06

3,991

0.06

   Tax rate

15

%



12

%



15

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

4,762

0.09

2,818

0.05

3,392

0.05

      Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based

      compensation - continuing operations

$

7,559

$

0.14

$

4,235

$

0.07

$

(772)

$

(0.01)



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



55,440



56,709



69,111


Six Months Ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023




per diluted


per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data 

$

share

$

share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(152,604)

$

(2.72)

$

(13,226)

$

(0.19)

Adjustments:












Amortization of completed technology

12,000

0.21

9,070

0.13

Purchase accounting impact on inventory





5,781

0.08

Amortization of other intangible assets

13,516

0.24

14,882

0.21

Transformation costs(1)

4,487

0.08

(55)

(0.00)

Restructuring and restructuring related charges

8,464

0.15

2,961

0.04

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

115,975

2.07




Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments





(17,145)

(0.24)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)

4,747

0.08

11,857

0.17

Indemnification asset release





(19)

(0.00)

Tax adjustments (3)

3,517

0.06

(1,380)

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments

(5,888)

(0.10)

(7,934)

(0.11)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

4,214

$

0.08

$

4,790

$

0.07

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax

8,804

0.16

6,217

0.09

Tax rate

15

%



15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax

7,483

$

0.13

5,284

0.07

 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation

 - continuing operations

$

11,697

$

0.21

$

10,074

$

0.14














Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



56,078



70,858


(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the six months ended March 31, 2024, exclude the impact of recording valuation allowance adjustments against U.S. deferred taxes in the amount of $0.7M. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China.




















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(136,880)

$

(15,724)

$

(4,927)

$

(152,604)

$

(16,162)

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations





(2,936)



(2,936)

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

(136,880)

(15,724)

(1,991)

(152,604)

(13,226)

Adjustments:














Less: Interest income, net

(9,565)

(10,081)

(10,394)

(19,646)

(21,059)

Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense

(260)

(190)

(3,260)

(450)

(7,900)

Add: Depreciation

9,321

9,377

9,549

18,698

18,189

Add: Amortization of completed technology

6,373

5,627

4,901

12,000

9,070

Add: Amortization of other intangible assets

6,654

6,862

7,509

13,516

14,882

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

(124,357)

$

(4,129)

$

6,315

$

(128,486)

$

(44)


















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

(124,357)

$

(4,129)

$

6,315

$

(128,486)

$

(44)

Adjustments:














Add: Stock-based compensation

5,602

3,202

3,991

8,804

6,217

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory







2,912



5,781

Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges

7,344

1,120

1,499

8,464

2,960

Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)

426

4,321

19

4,747

11,857

Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

115,975





115,975

Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments





(17,145)



(17,145)

Less: Transformation costs(2)

4,446

41

10

4,487

(55)

Less: Indemnification asset release









(19)

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$

9,436

$

4,555

$

(2,400)

$

13,991

$

9,552


(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.




Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit


$

63,385

39.8

%

$

61,512

39.9

%

$

53,236

35.9

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

6,373

4.0


5,627

3.6


4,901

3.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory











2,912

2.0

Transformation costs(1)

710

0.4








Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

70,468

44.3

%

$

67,139

43.5

%

$

61,049

41.1

%


Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$

124,897

39.8

%

$

127,101

38.9

%

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

12,000

3.8


9,070

2.8

Purchase accounting impact on inventory





5,781

1.8

Transformation costs(1)

710

0.2




Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

137,607

43.9

%

$

141,951

43.4

%


(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.









































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

GAAP gross profit

$

32,943

44.4

%

$

33,272

42.1

%

$

27,544

38.8

%

$

27,721

44.6

%

$

28,471

45.4

%

$

27,003

43.4

%

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

1,027

1.4


816

1.0


933

1.3


1,040

1.7


1,039

1.7


1,226

2.0

Transformation costs(1)

359

0.5




















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

34,329

46.3

%

$

34,088

43.1

%

$

28,477

40.1

%

$

28,761

46.2

%

$

29,510

47.1

%

$

28,229

45.4

%












































































B Medical Systems

Segment Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

GAAP gross profit

$

2,721

11.9

%

$

(231)

(1.8)

%

$

(1,311)

(8.7)

%

$

63,385

39.8

%

$

61,512

39.9

%

$

53,236

35.9

%

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

4,306

18.9


3,772

30.0


2,742

18.1


6,373

4.0


5,627

3.6


4,901

3.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory









2,912

19.3










2,912

2.0

Transformation costs(1)

351

1.5










710

0.4








Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

7,378

32.4

%

$

3,541

28.1

%

$

4,343

28.7

%

$

70,468

44.3

%

$

67,139

43.5

%

$

61,049

41.1

%



























Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$

66,215

43.2

%

$

59,579

40.7

%

$

56,192

45.0

%

$

54,719

44.4

%

Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology

1,843

1.2


1,362

0.9


2,079

1.7


2,441

2.0

Transformation costs(1)

359

0.2












Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

68,417

44.7

%

$

60,942

41.6

%

$

58,271

46.6

%

$

57,160

46.3

%



























B Medical Systems

Segment Total


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$

2,490

7.0

%

$

12,803

22.5

%

$

124,897

39.8

%

$

127,101

38.9

%

Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology

8,078

22.8


5,265

9.2


12,000

3.8


9,070

2.8

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





5,781

10.2






5,781

1.8

Transformation costs(1)

351

1.0






710

0.2




Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

10,919

30.9

%

$

23,849

41.9

%

$

137,607

43.9

%

$

141,951

43.4

%


(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.




Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$

(3,005)

$

(1,723)

$

(7,221)

$

(4,006)

$

(4,489)

$

(5,037)

$

(5,810)

$

(8,181)

$

(9,021)

Adjustments:


























Amortization of completed technology

1,027

816

933

1,040

1,039

1,226

4,306

3,772

2,742

Purchase accounting impact on inventory

















2,912

Amortization of other intangible assets

52

51

212











Transformation costs(1)

359











351



Other adjustment









(1)







Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$

(1,567)

$

(856)

$

(6,076)

$

(2,966)

$

(3,451)

$

(3,810)

$

(1,153)

$

(4,409)

$

(3,367)






























Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$

(12,821)

$

(14,393)

$

(21,279)

$

(134,134)

$

(12,284)

$

8,302

$

(146,955)

$

(26,677)

$

(12,977)

Adjustments:


























Amortization of completed technology

6,373

5,627

4,901







6,373

5,627

4,901

Purchase accounting impact on inventory







2,912











2,912

Amortization of other intangible assets

52

51

212

6,602

6,811

7,297

6,654

6,862

7,509

Transformation costs(1)

710





3,736

41

10

4,446

41

10

Restructuring charges







7,344

1,120

1,499

7,344

1,120

1,499

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







115,975





115,975



Contingent consideration adjustment











(17,145)





(17,145)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)







426

4,321

19

426

4,321

19

Other adjustment



(1)











(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$

(5,686)

$

(8,716)

$

(13,254)

$

(51)

$

9

$

(18)

$

(5,737)

$

(8,707)

$

(13,272)





















Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 


2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$

(4,728)

$

(10,697)

$

(8,495)

$

(9,518)

$

(13,991)

$

(9,475)

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

1,843

1,362

2,079

2,441

8,078

5,265

Purchase accounting impact on inventory











5,781

Amortization of other intangibles

103

260







1,365

Transformation costs(1)

359







351

Other adjustment





(1)





Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$

(2,423)

$

(9,074)

$

(6,417)

$

(7,075)

$

(5,562)

$

2,936





















Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 


2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$

(27,214)

$

(29,690)

$

(146,418)

$

(10,973)

$

(173,632)

$

(40,662)

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

12,000

9,070





12,000

9,070

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781







5,781

Amortization of other intangibles

103

1,624

13,413

13,257

13,516

14,882

Transformation costs(1)

710



3,777

(55)

4,487

(55)

Restructuring and restructuring related charges





8,464

2,960

8,464

2,961

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets





115,975



115,975

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments







(17,145)



(17,145)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)





4,747

11,857

4,747

11,857

Other adjustment

(1)







(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$

(14,402)

$

(13,213)

$

(42)

$

(99)

$

(14,444)

$

(13,312)


(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.








































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems

Azenta Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

March 31, 


March 31, 

March 31, 



March 31, 

March 31, 



March 31, 

March 31, 


Dollars in millions

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

 Revenue


$

74

$

71

4

%

$

62

$

62

(0)

%

$

23

$

15

51

%

$

159

$

148

7

%

Acquisitions/divestitures




%




%




%




%

Currency exchange rates

1


(1)

%

(1)


1

%

0


(2)

%

0


(0)

%

Organic revenue

$

73

$

71

3

%

$

63

$

62

1

%

$

23

$

15

49

%

$

159

$

148

7

%






































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems

Azenta Total


Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 

March 31, 


March 31, 

March 31, 



March 31, 

March 31, 



March 31, 

March 31, 


Dollars in millions

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

 Revenue


$

153

$

146

5

%

$

125

$

123

1

%

$

35

$

57

(38)

%

$

313

$

327

(4)

%

Acquisitions/divestitures

1


(1)

%

(0)


0

%




%

1


(0)

%

Currency exchange rates

2


(1)

%




%

1


(2)

%

2


(1)

%

Organic revenue

$

150

$

146

2

%

$

125

$

123

2

%

$

34

$

57

(39)

%

$

310

$

327

(5)

%

SOURCE Azenta

Also from this source

Azenta Announces CEO Succession Plan

Azenta Announces CEO Succession Plan

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced a CEO succession plan, under which CEO and Board Director Dr. Stephen Schwartz will be retiring from...
Azenta Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings which ended on March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics