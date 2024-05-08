Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2024, Ended March 31, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Quarter Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Change



2024

2023

2023

Prior Qtr

Prior Yr. Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 159

$ 154

$ 148

3 %

7 % Organic growth

























7 % Sample Management Solutions

$ 74

$ 79

$ 71

(6) %

4 % Multiomics

$ 62

$ 63

$ 62

(1) %

(0) % B Medical Systems

$ 23

$ 13

$ 15

81 %

51 %































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (2.47)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.03)

nm



nm

Diluted EPS Total

$ (2.47)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.07)

nm



nm

































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ (0.06)

102 %

184 % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 9

$ 5

$ (2)

107 %

493 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



5.9 %



3.0 %



(1.6) %















Management Comments

"We saw continued momentum in the second quarter with strong organic revenue growth, and improved profitability as a result of our ongoing cost reduction and transformation initiatives," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "This marks our fourth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. And as noted during our Investor Day in March, we are confident in our position and the market opportunity which we are uniquely positioned to capture."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $159 million , up 7% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was also up 7% year over year, with a nominal benefit from foreign exchange tailwinds. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher B Medical Systems ("B Medical") and Sample Management Solutions revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 2% on an organic basis. The Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") product line remained a headwind to growth in the second quarter, largely attributable to instruments softness. Excluding the C&I product line, organic revenue grew 9% year-over-year.

, up 7% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was also up 7% year over year, with a nominal benefit from foreign exchange tailwinds. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher B Medical Systems ("B Medical") and Sample Management Solutions revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 2% on an organic basis. The Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") product line remained a headwind to growth in the second quarter, largely attributable to instruments softness. Excluding the C&I product line, organic revenue grew 9% year-over-year. Sample Management Solutions revenue was $74 million , up 4% year over year. Organic revenue grew 3%, mainly driven by continued strength in large-automated Store Systems and Sample Repository Solutions, partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in the C&I product line. Excluding the C&I product line, the segment grew 8% on an organic basis.

, up 4% year over year. Multiomics revenue was $62 million , flat year over year. Organic revenue grew 1% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Gene Synthesis services, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

, flat year over year. B Medical Systems revenue was $23 million , up 51% year over year. Organic revenue grew 49% year over year. The better-than-expected revenue in the quarter was mainly due to the materialization of additional cold chain solution orders received during the period.

, up 51% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $147 million . Operating margin was (92.3%), compared to (8.7%) in the second quarter fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was 39.8%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue. Operating expenses were $210 million , up 218% year over year, and included a $111.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the B Medical segment and a $4.7 million non-cash intangible asset impairment charge related to the discontinuation of the sample sourcing product offering (a product line within the Sample Management Solutions segment), as well as costs for restructuring and transformation. The year-over-year increase was driven by the goodwill and intangible asset impairments, transformation costs, and higher restructuring costs, partially offset by a prior year one-time non-cash benefit of $17 million related to the reversal of the fair value of B Medical contingent consideration.

. Operating margin was (92.3%), compared to (8.7%) in the second quarter fiscal year 2023. Other income included $9.6 million of net interest income versus $10.4 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($2.47) compared to ($0.03) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $6 million . Operating margin was (3.6%), an improvement of 530 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 44.3%, an improvement of 310 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue and operating efficiency. Operating expense in the quarter was $76 million , up 3% year over year, primarily driven by the year-over-year increase in stock-based compensation and higher commissions expense in B Medical which offset the benefit from cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.9%, an improvement of 750 basis points year over year.

. Operating margin was (3.6%), an improvement of 530 basis points year over year. Diluted EPS was $0.05 , compared to ($0.06) one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2024

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $975 million .

. Operating cash flow was $8 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million , and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $2 million .

Share Repurchase Program Update

In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares for $73.9 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.

under a 10b5-1 trading program. As of March 31, 2024 , the Company repurchased 20.9 million shares of common stock for $1.025 billion under the 2022 Repurchase Authorization. In fiscal year 2024, the Company intends to complete the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced in November 2022 .

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024

The Company is lowering revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 while raising earnings guidance: Total revenue is now expected to be in the range of $659 to $671 million due to the timing of B Medical revenue. Total organic revenue in the range of down 1% to up 1% relative to fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.37 .



Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, Participants may access the call using the following. online registration link . Registrants will receive confirmation containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey, and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue























Products

$ 59,017

$ 51,917

$ 112,410

$ 137,715 Services



100,117



96,484



201,041



189,052 Total revenue



159,134



148,401



313,451



326,767 Cost of revenue























Products



41,658



40,009



78,496



94,108 Services



54,091



55,156



110,058



105,558 Total cost of revenue



95,749



95,165



188,554



199,666 Gross profit



63,385



53,236



124,897



127,101 Operating expenses























Research and development



8,707



8,520



17,200



16,056 Selling, general and administrative



78,314



73,339



156,890



165,891 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975



—



115,975



— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



(17,145)



—



(17,145) Restructuring charges



7,344



1,499



8,464



2,961 Total operating expenses



210,340



66,213



298,529



167,763 Operating loss



(146,955)



(12,977)



(173,632)



(40,662) Other income























Interest income, net



9,565



10,394



19,646



21,059 Other income (expense), net



250



(2,668)



932



(1,523) Loss before income taxes



(137,140)



(5,251)



(153,054)



(21,126) Income tax benefit



(260)



(3,260)



(450)



(7,900) Income (loss) from continuing operations



(136,880)



(1,991)



(152,604)



(13,226) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—



(2,936)



—



(2,936) Net loss

$ (136,880)

$ (4,927)

$ (152,604)

$ (16,162)

























Basic net loss per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2.47)

$ (0.03)

$ (2.72)

$ (0.19) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—



(0.04)



—



(0.04) Basic net loss per share

$ (2.47)

$ (0.07)

$ (2.72)

$ (0.23) Diluted net loss per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2.47)

$ (0.03)

$ (2.72)

$ (0.19) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—



(0.04)



—



(0.04) Diluted net loss per share

$ (2.47)

$ (0.07)

$ (2.72)

$ (0.23) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:























Basic



55,440



69,111



56,078



70,858 Diluted



55,440



69,111



56,078



70,858

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31,

September 30,



2024

2023













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 353,491

$ 678,910 Short-term marketable securities



468,220



338,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,844 and $8,057, respectively)



154,668



156,535 Inventories



122,351



128,198 Derivative asset



350



13,036 Short-term restricted cash



3,089



4,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



87,897



98,754 Total current assets



1,190,066



1,418,956 Property, plant and equipment, net



200,905



205,744 Long-term marketable securities



143,018



111,338 Long-term deferred tax assets



925



571 Operating lease right-of-use assets



69,662



66,580 Goodwill



681,140



784,339 Intangible assets, net



267,626



294,301 Other assets



10,155



3,891 Total assets

$ 2,563,497

$ 2,885,720 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 37,319

$ 35,796 Deferred revenue



38,323



34,614 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



9,745



10,223 Accrued compensation and benefits



27,985



33,911 Accrued customer deposits



21,772



17,707 Accrued income taxes payable



10,706



7,378 Short-term operating lease liability



10,802



9,499 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



46,347



61,800 Total current liabilities



202,999



210,928 Long-term tax reserves



377



380 Long-term deferred tax liabilities



62,267



67,301 Long-term operating lease liabilities



63,374



60,436 Other long-term liabilities



11,609



12,175 Total liabilities



340,626



351,220 Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 68,464,925 shares issued and 54,614,041 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, 71,294,247 shares issued and 57,832,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023



681



713 Additional paid-in capital



999,333



1,156,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(41,728)



(62,426) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,850,884 shares at March 31, 2024 and 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2023



(223,820)



(200,956) Retained earnings



1,488,405



1,641,009 Total stockholders' equity



2,222,871



2,534,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,563,497

$ 2,885,720

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)

















Six Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (152,604)

$ (16,162) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



44,214



42,140 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975



— Non-cash write-offs of assets



6,966



— Stock-based compensation



8,804



6,096 Contingent consideration adjustment



—



(17,145) Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(2,084)



(5,284) Deferred income taxes



(9,456)



(20,843) Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



5,781 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



260



31 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



2,922



23,925 Inventories



7,975



(11,504) Accounts payable



936



(5,677) Deferred revenue



3,379



3,625 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(714)



622 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(6,153)



(21,797) Accrued restructuring costs



1,454



820 Other assets and liabilities



12,913



(23,798) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



34,787



(39,170) Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(18,746)



(21,705) Purchases of marketable securities



(345,447)



(233,584) Sales and maturities of marketable securities



190,504



728,171 Net investment hedge settlement



1,476



29,313 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—



(387,665) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(172,213)



114,530 Cash flows from financing activities











Payments of finance leases



(386)



(230) Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



—



(4,906) Share repurchases



(186,834)



(500,000) Net cash used in financing activities



(187,220)



(505,136) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



4,721



60,355 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(319,925)



(369,421) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



684,045



1,041,296 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 364,120

$ 671,875 Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid for income taxes, net



5,008



35,286 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

















March 31,



September 30,





2024



2023 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 353,491

$ 678,910 Short-term restricted cash



3,089



4,650 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



7,540



485 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 364,120

$ 684,045

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (136,880)

$ (2.47)

$ (15,724)

$ (0.28)

$ (1,991)

$ (0.03) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



6,373



0.11



5,627



0.10



4,901



0.07 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



—



—



—



2,912



0.04 Amortization of other intangible assets



6,654



0.12



6,862



0.12



7,509



0.11 Transformation costs (1)



4,446



0.08



41



0.00



10



0.00 Restructuring and restructuring related charges



7,344



0.13



1,120



0.02



1,499



0.02 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975



2.09



—



—



—



— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



—



—



—



(17,145)



(0.25) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



426



0.01



4,321



0.08



19



0.00 Tax adjustments (3)



1,659



0.03



1,858



0.03



56



0.00 Tax effect of adjustments



(3,200)



(0.06)



(2,688)



(0.05)



(1,934)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 2,797

$ 0.05

$ 1,417

$ 0.02

$ (4,164)

$ (0.06) Stock based compensation, pre-tax



5,602



0.10



3,202



0.06



3,991



0.06 Tax rate



15 %

—



12 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



4,762



0.09



2,818



0.05



3,392



0.05 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 7,559

$ 0.14

$ 4,235

$ 0.07

$ (772)

$ (0.01)





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



55,440



—



56,709



—



69,111





Six Months Ended





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023









per diluted





per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (152,604)

$ (2.72)

$ (13,226)

$ (0.19)

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



12,000



0.21



9,070



0.13

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



—



5,781



0.08

Amortization of other intangible assets



13,516



0.24



14,882



0.21

Transformation costs(1)



4,487



0.08



(55)



(0.00)

Restructuring and restructuring related charges



8,464



0.15



2,961



0.04

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975



2.07



—



—

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



—



(17,145)



(0.24)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



4,747



0.08



11,857



0.17

Indemnification asset release



—



—



(19)



(0.00)

Tax adjustments (3)



3,517



0.06



(1,380)



(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments



(5,888)



(0.10)



(7,934)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 4,214

$ 0.08

$ 4,790

$ 0.07

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



8,804



0.16



6,217



0.09

Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



7,483

$ 0.13



5,284



0.07

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 11,697

$ 0.21

$ 10,074

$ 0.14





























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



56,078



—



70,858







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the six months ended March 31, 2024, exclude the impact of recording valuation allowance adjustments against U.S. deferred taxes in the amount of $0.7M. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China.









































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income (loss)

$ (136,880)

$ (15,724)

$ (4,927)

$ (152,604)

$ (16,162) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations



—



—



(2,936)



—



(2,936) GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations



(136,880)



(15,724)



(1,991)



(152,604)



(13,226) Adjustments:





























Less: Interest income, net



(9,565)



(10,081)



(10,394)



(19,646)



(21,059) Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense



(260)



(190)



(3,260)



(450)



(7,900) Add: Depreciation



9,321



9,377



9,549



18,698



18,189 Add: Amortization of completed technology



6,373



5,627



4,901



12,000



9,070 Add: Amortization of other intangible assets



6,654



6,862



7,509



13,516



14,882 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (124,357)

$ (4,129)

$ 6,315

$ (128,486)

$ (44)



































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (124,357)

$ (4,129)

$ 6,315

$ (128,486)

$ (44) Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



5,602



3,202



3,991



8,804



6,217 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



—



2,912



—



5,781 Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges



7,344



1,120



1,499



8,464



2,960 Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



426



4,321



19



4,747



11,857 Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975



—



—



115,975



— Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



—



(17,145)



—



(17,145) Less: Transformation costs(2)



4,446



41



10



4,487



(55) Less: Indemnification asset release



—



—



—



—



(19) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 9,436

$ 4,555

$ (2,400)

$ 13,991

$ 9,552





(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.









Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 63,385

39.8 %

$ 61,512

39.9 %

$ 53,236

35.9 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



6,373

4.0





5,627

3.6





4,901

3.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—

—





—

—





2,912

2.0

Transformation costs(1)



710

0.4





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 70,468

44.3 %

$ 67,139

43.5 %

$ 61,049

41.1 %





Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 124,897

39.8 %

$ 127,101

38.9 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



12,000

3.8





9,070

2.8

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—

—





5,781

1.8

Transformation costs(1)



710

0.2





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 137,607

43.9 %

$ 141,951

43.4 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.



















































































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2023



2023



2024



2023



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 32,943

44.4 %

$ 33,272

42.1 %

$ 27,544

38.8 %

$ 27,721

44.6 %

$ 28,471

45.4 %

$ 27,003

43.4 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



1,027

1.4





816

1.0





933

1.3





1,040

1.7





1,039

1.7





1,226

2.0

Transformation costs(1)



359

0.5





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 34,329

46.3 %

$ 34,088

43.1 %

$ 28,477

40.1 %

$ 28,761

46.2 %

$ 29,510

47.1 %

$ 28,229

45.4 %























































































































































B Medical Systems

Segment Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2024



2023



2023



2024

2023

2023 GAAP gross profit

$ 2,721

11.9 %

$ (231)

(1.8) %

$ (1,311)

(8.7) %

$ 63,385

39.8 %

$ 61,512

39.9 %

$ 53,236

35.9 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



4,306

18.9





3,772

30.0





2,742

18.1





6,373

4.0





5,627

3.6





4,901

3.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—

—





—

—





2,912

19.3





—

—





—

—





2,912

2.0

Transformation costs(1)



351

1.5





—

—





—

—





710

0.4





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 7,378

32.4 %

$ 3,541

28.1 %

$ 4,343

28.7 %

$ 70,468

44.3 %

$ 67,139

43.5 %

$ 61,049

41.1 %























































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 GAAP gross profit

$ 66,215

43.2 %

$ 59,579

40.7 %

$ 56,192

45.0 %

$ 54,719

44.4 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,843

1.2





1,362

0.9





2,079

1.7





2,441

2.0

Transformation costs(1)



359

0.2





—

—





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 68,417

44.7 %

$ 60,942

41.6 %

$ 58,271

46.6 %

$ 57,160

46.3 %





















































B Medical Systems

Segment Total



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 GAAP gross profit

$ 2,490

7.0 %

$ 12,803

22.5 %

$ 124,897

39.8 %

$ 127,101

38.9 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



8,078

22.8





5,265

9.2





12,000

3.8





9,070

2.8

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—

—





5,781

10.2





—

—





5,781

1.8

Transformation costs(1)



351

1.0





—

—





710

0.2





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 10,919

30.9 %

$ 23,849

41.9 %

$ 137,607

43.9 %

$ 141,951

43.4 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (3,005)

$ (1,723)

$ (7,221)

$ (4,006)

$ (4,489)

$ (5,037)

$ (5,810)

$ (8,181)

$ (9,021) Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



1,027



816



933



1,040



1,039



1,226



4,306



3,772



2,742 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



2,912 Amortization of other intangible assets



52



51



212



—



—



—



—



—



— Transformation costs(1)



359



—



—



—



—



—



351



—



— Other adjustment



—



—



—



—



(1)



—



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (1,567)

$ (856)

$ (6,076)

$ (2,966)

$ (3,451)

$ (3,810)

$ (1,153)

$ (4,409)

$ (3,367)



























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (12,821)

$ (14,393)

$ (21,279)

$ (134,134)

$ (12,284)

$ 8,302

$ (146,955)

$ (26,677)

$ (12,977) Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



6,373



5,627



4,901



—



—



—



6,373



5,627



4,901 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



—



2,912



—



—



—



—



—



2,912 Amortization of other intangible assets



52



51



212



6,602



6,811



7,297



6,654



6,862



7,509 Transformation costs(1)



710



—



—



3,736



41



10



4,446



41



10 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



7,344



1,120



1,499



7,344



1,120



1,499 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—



—



—



115,975



—



—



115,975



—



— Contingent consideration adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



(17,145)



—



—



(17,145) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



—



—



—



426



4,321



19



426



4,321



19 Other adjustment



—



(1)



—



—



—



—



—



(1)



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (5,686)

$ (8,716)

$ (13,254)

$ (51)

$ 9

$ (18)

$ (5,737)

$ (8,707)

$ (13,272)











































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (4,728)

$ (10,697)

$ (8,495)

$ (9,518)

$ (13,991)

$ (9,475) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,843



1,362



2,079



2,441



8,078



5,265 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



—



—



—



—



5,781 Amortization of other intangibles



103



260



—



—



—



1,365 Transformation costs(1)



359



—



—



—



351



— Other adjustment



—



—



(1)



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (2,423)

$ (9,074)

$ (6,417)

$ (7,075)

$ (5,562)

$ 2,936









































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (27,214)

$ (29,690)

$ (146,418)

$ (10,973)

$ (173,632)

$ (40,662) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



12,000



9,070



—



—



12,000



9,070 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—



5,781



—



—



—



5,781 Amortization of other intangibles



103



1,624



13,413



13,257



13,516



14,882 Transformation costs(1)



710



—



3,777



(55)



4,487



(55) Restructuring and restructuring related charges



—



—



8,464



2,960



8,464



2,961 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—



—



115,975



—



115,975



— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



—



—



(17,145)



—



(17,145) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



—



—



4,747



11,857



4,747



11,857 Other adjustment



(1)



—



—



—



(1)



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (14,402)

$ (13,213)

$ (42)

$ (99)

$ (14,444)

$ (13,312)





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

















































































Sample Management Solutions Multiomics

B Medical Systems

Azenta Total



Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

March 31,





March 31,

March 31,







March 31,

March 31,







March 31,

March 31,





Dollars in millions

2024

2023

Change 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Revenue

$ 74

$ 71

4 % $ 62

$ 62

(0) %

$ 23

$ 15

51 %

$ 159

$ 148

7 % Acquisitions/divestitures



—



—

— %

—



—

— %



—



—

— %



—



—

— % Currency exchange rates



1



—

(1) %

(1)



—

1 %



0



—

(2) %



0



—

(0) % Organic revenue

$ 73

$ 71

3 % $ 63

$ 62

1 %

$ 23

$ 15

49 %

$ 159

$ 148

7 %











































































Sample Management Solutions Multiomics

B Medical Systems

Azenta Total



Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,





March 31,

March 31,







March 31,

March 31,







March 31,

March 31,





Dollars in millions

2024

2023

Change 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Revenue

$ 153

$ 146

5 % $ 125

$ 123

1 %

$ 35

$ 57

(38) %

$ 313

$ 327

(4) % Acquisitions/divestitures



1



—

(1) %

(0)



—

0 %



—



—

— %



1



—

(0) % Currency exchange rates



2



—

(1) %

—



—

— %



1



—

(2) %



2



—

(1) % Organic revenue

$ 150

$ 146

2 % $ 125

$ 123

2 %

$ 34

$ 57

(39) %

$ 310

$ 327

(5) %

SOURCE Azenta