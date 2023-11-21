Azenta to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Azenta

21 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in 1x1 meetings at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results, Ended September 30, 2023

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Quarter Ended Year...
Azenta Announces Actions to Support Ongoing Strategic and Governance Transformation

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced a series of actions as part of the Company's ongoing strategic and governance transformation. In support...
