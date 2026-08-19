IRVING, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azilen Technologies is expanding its Industrial AI and IoT Engineering offering by bringing together sensorization, Industrial IoT, edge computing, and AI engineering to turn factory-floor signals into real-time operational intelligence. At IMTS 2026, the company will demonstrate how machine data can move from real-time visibility to predictive insights and smarter production decisions, from September 14–19 at McCormick Place, Chicago.

Azilen Advances the Next Generation of Manufacturing Intelligence with AI, IoT and Sensorization

The shift towards High-Performance Manufacturing is moving factories beyond connectivity towards systems that sense, understand, and optimize operations in real time. Azilen uses sensorization to capture machine data, then turns it into visibility and actionable insights through IoT and AI.

"The factory floor is already generating intelligence. The challenge is making that intelligence useful at the point of production. At IMTS 2026, we want to show how that intelligence can actually be leveraged to enhance production capacity and quality."

- Chintan Shah, VP - Delivery, Azilen Technologies

This approach is grounded in real-world engineering experience, with Azilen developing a multi-protocol IIoT gateway ecosystem connecting 100+ manufacturing machines, processing more than 70 GB of telemetry per machine annually and managing 80+ industrial gateways. The architecture here supports MQTT, HTTPS and OPC UA.

Azilen has also engineered an IoT and edge computing platform for a fleet of 1,000+ commercial dishwashers. The retrofit-first solution combines hardware, edge processing and secure connectivity for real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics, creating $1M in potential five-year savings.

Energy intelligence is another part of the connected factory equation. Azilen engineered a vendor-agnostic IoT energy platform that unified telemetry from 25,000+ industrial assets and standardized 60+ parameters, creating centralized visibility for operations and AI-driven industrial intelligence.

Together, these engagements demonstrate Azilen's AIIoT engineering approach across 100+ manufacturing machines, 80+ industrial gateways and 25,000+ connected industrial assets, combining edge processing, scalable IoT infrastructure and AI-driven intelligence. This experience helps manufacturers move from machine visibility to predictive insights and informed decisions. This enables early fault detection, and efficient resource utilization.

About Azilen Technologies

Azilen Technologies is an Enterprise AI Development Company, headquartered in Texas, USA, helping manufacturers build scalable digital capabilities across Data & AI, IoT, Product Engineering, and Intelligent Automation.

Its manufacturing expertise spans sensorization, edge intelligence, industrial telemetry, predictive intelligence, digital twins and process optimization, enabling organizations to modernize operations, improve performance and build intelligent production environments.

SOURCE Azilen Technologies