Azilen Technologies Honored at TITAN Business Awards 2026 for AI Excellence and IT Innovation

Azilen wins double Gold at TITAN 2026 for AI excellence and innovation in USA for engineering-led solutions.

IRVING, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azilen Technologies, an enterprise AI development company, has been recognized at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards, receiving Gold honors in both the Artificial Intelligence and Outstanding Innovative IT Company categories for excellence in engineering execution, innovation discipline, and sustained business impact for USA organizations.

Azilen Technologies wins double Gold at TITAN Business Awards 2026

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards is regarded among the most credible global business awards, recognizing organizations that demonstrate measurable impact, operational clarity, and consistent execution across industries.

"These recognitions reflect our Engineering Excellence belief – build with clarity, design for scale, and let outcomes speak," - Vivek Nair, VP - Corporate Branding & Communications, Azilen Technologies.

The AI recognition highlights Azilen's strength in providing NextGen AI software development services, where it contributes to decision-making, system behavior, and operational continuity. At the same time, an Outstanding Innovative IT Company award reflects Azilen's structured approach to innovation.

A key part of this direction is Azilen's growing focus on AI agent development services, where intelligent agents are designed to operate with autonomy, context awareness, and task-level accountability.

About Azilen Technologies

Azilen Technologies is an enterprise AI development company in the USA. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success. From Data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.

About the TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation, growth, and excellence across industries worldwide. As a leading international business awards program, it recognizes those who set new benchmarks in business performance and contribute to shaping global industry standards.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization committed to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements across industries. IAA organizes internationally recognized award programs including the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, Noble Business Awards, London Design Awards, NY Design Awards, and LIT Advertising Awards, among others.

Contact:

Vivek Nair

Azilen Technologies

+1 989-287-9400

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953040/Titan_Awards_2026.jpg

SOURCE Azilen Technologies