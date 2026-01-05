Azimuth AI Announces New Funding Led by Jetha Global, Reinforcing Strong Trajectory Into 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth AI, a fast-growing semiconductor company with offices in Sacramento, California, and Hyderabad, India, is building custom edge-AI System-on-Chips (SoCs) for smart utilities, energy, and industrial infrastructure. Today, the company announced the successful close of a new funding round led by Jetha Global, with participation from existing venture capital partners Moneta Ventures, AUM Ventures, and additional new investors.

The raise marks a strong start to 2026 for Azimuth AI and underscores growing investor confidence in the company's differentiated technology platform, disciplined execution, and long-term product roadmap.

"As we enter 2026, Azimuth AI is moving into a new phase defined by production deployments and scale," said Praveen Yasarapu, Founder and CEO of Azimuth AI. "The progress of our first product, ARKA-GKT1, positions us to expand beyond pilots and into sustained, large-scale adoption across smart utilities and industrial infrastructure."

Strong Momentum and Investor Confidence

The funding was completed over the past several days, bringing together new investors alongside existing venture capital partners. The round reflects continued conviction in Azimuth AI's vision, its Software-Defined Silicon strategy, and the depth of its leadership and engineering teams.

"We see a new wave of India–U.S.-based semiconductor companies emerging with global-class technology and execution," said Karan Danthi, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Jetha Global. "Azimuth AI stands out for the pedigree of its team, including leadership experience from companies such as Intel and a proven track record of more than 30 successful SoC tape-outs and high-volume production ramps. That depth of technical experience, combined with strong execution discipline, positions the company well to build globally competitive silicon."

National Recognition for India's First Smart-Utility Silicon

Azimuth AI's momentum follows a landmark industry milestone on November 17, 2025, when the company's flagship ARKA-GKT1 chip was officially launched in New Delhi by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honorable Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Railways, and Communications, Government of India.

The event marked the unveiling of India's first smart-utility-focused, next-generation IP-powered silicon—reinforcing Azimuth AI's role in advancing India's semiconductor self-reliance and global competitiveness.

ARKA-GKT1 Silicon Advancing Toward Production

Following the launch, ARKA-GKT1 continues to make strong progress. The silicon is currently advancing through full qualification and customer testing and remains on track for ramp to production volumes later in 2026.

Built on Azimuth AI's Software-Defined Silicon architecture, the platform enables high levels of integration, flexibility, and energy efficiency tailored for smart infrastructure and edge-intelligent systems—delivering up to 10× performance improvement over existing general-purpose integrated chips, with enhanced security and higher reliability.

Reaching this stage represents a major technical and operational milestone, validating Azimuth AI's custom-silicon approach and its ability to execute from architecture and design through manufacturing and deployment.

Building Silicon That Matters

Azimuth AI is focused on delivering highly integrated, energy-efficient SoCs that reduce system cost, improve performance, and enable intelligent decision-making at the edge—particularly in smart infrastructure and industrial IoT.

"What we are building together truly matters—world-class silicon, real customer impact, and a company that will meaningfully improve the future of energy-efficient infrastructure," said Sridevi Badiga, Co-founder of Azimuth AI. "None of this happens without the passion, commitment, and belief of our team, partners, and investors."

With fresh capital, national-level validation, a proven silicon platform, and growing customer traction, Azimuth AI enters 2026 positioned for a defining year of scale, production, and global market expansion.

About Jetha Global

Jetha Global is a technology-focused investment firm investing across public and private markets, with a strong emphasis on semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and deep-technology platforms. The firm partners with founder-led companies at critical inflection points, supporting the transition from product development to production-scale deployment and global adoption.

