Azimuth GRC Appoints Joe Proto to Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC , a compliance automation pioneer, today announced the appointment of Joe Proto to its board of directors.

Proto is a successful entrepreneur and investor with over four decades of banking and financial tech experience. He previously cofounded Financial Telesis, now part of Wells Fargo, as well as RemitCo which was acquired by FirstData and also Windham Ventures. Most recently Proto served as CEO and chairman of Transactis, which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019. He retired as EVP of Mastercard in November 2021.

Azimuth GRC is an automated compliance technology platform helping companies in regulated industries comply with federal and state laws. Azimuth GRC has codified every law into one platform, removing friction and manual compliance processes, leveraging automation to create a full-testing platform. Proto's history in the banking and financial sectors combined with his unique perspective as an advocate for FinTech innovation will be instrumental in helping Azimuth GRC achieve significant growth and scale.

"Joe's experience in FinTech and his deep knowledge of the industry will be crucial as we continue to grow and scale our business in the new year,'' said Rohin Tagra, founder and CEO of Azimuth GRC. "Our product is transforming our customers' business operations as we revolutionize the world of regulatory compliance, and Joe's appointment to the board will help us accelerate business growth and capitalize on opportunities in the market."

"Azimuth GRC offers a product that will significantly change the heavily regulated industries where I have spent most of my career," said Proto "Banks often struggle to understand their full portfolios, but they can gain confidence back with Azimuth GRC, while providing their customers a fair and equitable experience. I look forward to working with the Azimuth GRC team to advance these solutions and address the critical needs across the industry."

About Joe Proto

As a senior executive and successful entrepreneur, Joe Proto has four decades in the financial technology and banking industry. Joe built Transactis into a leading payments company serving 25 of the largest 50 banks, which Mastercard acquired in 2019. He launched REMITCO, a payments company acquired in 2000 by First Data, now part of Fiserv. He co-founded Financial Telesis (CashFlex), acquired in 1992 by CoreStates, now part of Wells Fargo. Joe also co-founded Windham Ventures (an innovation leader in med tech) and is an advisor and limited partner to several leading venture capital firms. Joe serves as chairman of DadeSystems (B2B integrated receivables) and Finexio (automated AP technology). He is a board member at LendKey (lending technology serving hundreds of credit unions and community banks), Azimuth GRC (automated compliance technology), and ActiveWorx (AP for large multi-national corporations). Joe is a member of various financial services organizations, including the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP); he serves on the National Automated Clearinghouse Association (NACHA) advisory council; and is a frequent speaker at conferences in the financial technology industry.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Led by founder and CEO Rohin Tagra, Azimuth GRC is the only company bold enough to offer VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of an entire portfolio to determine compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

