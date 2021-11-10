Azimuth GRC Closes Series A With Investment from Detroit Venture Partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC , a compliance automation pioneer, today announced Detroit Venture Partners has joined its series A, bringing the total round to $6.3 million.

Detroit Venture Partners is the venture capital arm of Rock Ventures, a for-more-than-profit organization which is made up of nearly 100 separate businesses spanning fintech, sports, entertainment, real estate, startups and more.

"Azimuth's VALIDATOR product simplifies compliance with automated full-population testing, reducing cumbersome manual compliance activities to make an immediate impact in the mortgage and lending space. We are thrilled to partner with Rohin and the Azimuth team as they drive much-needed innovation in the regulatory tech space," said Jared Stasik, partner at Detroit Venture Partners.

The investment from DVP rounds out the company's series A , led by Mosaik Partners . The funds will help fuel the growth of the Azimuth team, product suite and go-to-market efforts. Azimuth GRC is the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform and tie them directly to controls.

"2021 has been our year - from bringing on investors with the expertise in RegTech and mortgage to securing a new office space and a projected revenue growth of 300 percent," said Rohin Tagra, founder and CEO of Azimuth GRC. "Eliminating the arduous manual processes typically needed for regulatory compliance is our mission, and this capital helps us do that faster."

To learn more about Azimuth GRC, visit AzimuthGRC.com .

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Led by founder and CEO Rohin Tagra, Azimuth GRC is the only company bold enough to offer VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of an entire portfolio to determine compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Detroit Venture Partners

Since 2010, Detroit Venture Partners has been committed to backing and founding early stage tech companies that we believe move the world forward. DVP was founded by Dan Gilbert, Rocket Mortgage Founder and Chairman, with a vision to grow Detroit's entrepreneurial community. We partner with visionary founders and help our portfolio companies succeed by leveraging the more than 100 companies within the Rock Family of Companies, including Rocket Mortgage, Cleveland Cavaliers, Bedrock, and StockX.

