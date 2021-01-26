Azimuth GRC Launches Automated CARES Act Compliance Testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC is excited to announce its most recent revolution in the world of regulatory compliance with the launch of its exclusive software, THE VALIDATOR, focused on the CARES Act. Introductory pricing for new customers.

THE VALIDATOR will test your ENTIRE portfolio within minutes to determine if you are in compliance with all laws and regulations associated with the CARES Act, eliminating the need for manual testing.

The VALIDATOR can also you help identify any missing data and processes, so you can meet the requirements of the CARES Act.

CARES Act compliance will be a strong focus of the CFPB under the new administration.

In December, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, urged then President-elect Joe Biden to "direct the CFPB to aggressively protect consumers by enforcing the law, including protections provided under the CARES Act…" Read the full letter here.

Azimuth GRC Founder and CEO Rohin Tagra said, "If you're not in compliance with the CARES Act, you're at risk of borrower and reputational harm along with punitive fines from the Federal Government and the States, because we know there will be increased scrutiny under the new administration. Azimuth GRC helps you to eliminate those risks by using our software that can test every loan, rather than a sample."

THE VALIDATOR can test 500,000 loans in 20 minutes.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC has already revolutionized the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it.

Our OMNIA product categorizes each law and converts them into plain business language for clear and concise operational requirements. Now, we have taken that one step further with THE VALIDATOR.

