Azimuth GRC Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. Now in its 14th year, the annual conference to be held October 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation's best venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US' hottest tech markets and boosts its largest number of selected companies and represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta continues to fuel capital and growth, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"We are thrilled to present to one of the most powerful collective groups of industry leaders and investors as we are poised for massive growth over the next two years," said Azimuth GRC Founder and CEO Rohin Tagra.

Azimuth GRC has already revolutionized the regulatory compliance industry by offering every state and federal law on one platform, tailored to a company's needs. The company is now expanding its offerings, introducing the Validator which will provide daily automated testing – a first of its kind.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest line up of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community."

Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year's premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins and Truist as additional headline sponsors.

To learn more about Azimuth GRC, visit Azimuthgrc.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Azimuth GRC is the only company bold enough to bring you our exclusive VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of your entire portfolio to determine if you are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

