Azin Parhizgar, Ph.D. Joins InnovHeart as Independent Member of the Board of Directors

NEWTON, Mass. and MILANO, ITALY, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovHeart s.r.l., a developer of novel Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) systems for the treatment of Mitral Regurgitation, announced today the appointment of successful serial entrepreneur and medical device executive Dr. Azin Parhizgar, Ph.D. as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Parhizgar is currently the Chairman of CVPath Institute, Inc. a Senior Venture Partner at 415 Capital, and a Board member at Soundbite Medical Solutions Inc. and MGVS (Vassl). She was the Chief Executive Officer, President and Board Member at Claret Medical, an embolic protection device company acquired by Boston Scientific Corp. in 2018. Prior to Claret Medical, Dr. Parhizgar served as the Chief Operating Officer of Conor Medsystems, which led to the acquisition of the company by Johnson & Johnson, Inc. in 2007. Between 1996-2000 she held the position of Executive Vice President for Arterial Vascular Engineering (AVE), which was acquired by Medtronic, Inc. in 2000. Dr. Parhizgar has served as an advisor to numerous emerging medical technology companies, including several Board of Director and Scientific Advisory Board positions. Azin received both her Ph.D. in Cell, Gene and Tissue Engineering and her M.Sc. in Biomechanical Engineering and Artificial Organ Design from Brown University and continues to serve as an Advisory Board Member to the Brown University School of BioEngineering.

"It is an honor for us that Dr. Parhizgar has chosen to join our Board of Directors," said Brent Ratz, Chief Executive Officer of InnovHeart. "Azin brings an incredible range of medical device and entrepreneurial experience to InnovHeart. Having led numerous cardiovascular start-ups through multiple successful acquisitions, she understands what it takes to build real value in this space. Now that InnovHeart has demonstrated successful trans-septal delivery of our Saturn implant in animals, I am excited to have Azin's insights and strategic contributions as we generate additional clinical data and advance the development of our Trans-Septal delivery system."

"I have watched the transcatheter mitral space develop over the past several years and it is clear that there is a need for a robust and effective replacement solution for this complex disease state," noted Dr. Parhizgar. "InnovHeart has developed a compelling and differentiated technology with its Saturn TMVR system, and I am very much looking forward to joining this talented team to support the company's continued success and value creation."

"I have followed Azin's accomplished career for the last 20 years. Her contributions as an Independent Director of InnovHeart will be many, and it comes at a particularly exciting time in the development of the company", added Dr. Keith D. Dawkins M.D., Chairman of InnovHeart. "With more than 3 months of positive follow-up from our first human Trans-Apical implant, and the Trans-Septal solution well underway utilizing the same Saturn valve, InnovHeart is entering a new phase. Azin's experience will augment the strong InnovHeart team focused on developing a unique TMVR solution that will enhance patient care.''

Caution: The Saturn TMVR system is limited to investigational use and is not commercially available.

About InnovHeart

InnovHeart s.r.l, with locations in Milan, Italy, and Newton, Mass., USA, develops Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement systems (TMVR) to treat patients suffering from mitral valve disease. The company is conducting clinical trials of its novel Saturn TMVR system. Saturn is a low-profile mitral heart valve designed for trans-apical or trans-septal delivery.

SOURCE InnovHeart

