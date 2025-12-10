AZIO AI Appoints Chris Young as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion of AI Compute Infrastructure and Sovereign Data-Center Deployment

Leadership transition reinforces AZIO AI's strategy as a newly independent high-performance computing company, accelerating its mission to deliver GPU clusters, modular AI data centers, and sovereign compute solutions across emerging global markets.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strengthening AZIO AI's Strategic Vision as a Newly Independent Company

Following its recent spin-off from AZIO Corp, AZIO AI was established as a standalone entity to meet global demand for high-density GPU infrastructure, sovereign compute systems, and modular AI-data center deployments.

The company is strategically positioned as a distribution-certified partner for Supermicro and NVIDIA GPU rack solutions, enabling AZIO AI to deliver turnkey enterprise GPU-server systems, high-density AI-compute clusters, modular data centers, government-grade infrastructure, and more.

Chris Young: A Leadership Profile Built for High-Growth, Complex Global Markets

Chris Young brings a diverse background spanning venture capital, early-stage technology development, and international negotiation. He is widely recognized as a co-founder of Clubhouse Media, one of the earliest and largest digital talent and creator-economy firms. Under his leadership, Clubhouse Media became a cultural and industry-shaping force, giving Young operational and brand-building experience uncommon in the AI infrastructure sector.

Young has also served as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Lamppost Group and as both an EIR and Limited Partner at Amplify.LA Fund IV, where he supported high-growth technology companies. Across his career, Young has raised over $75 million in private capital, negotiated international commercial agreements, and managed large-scale deals, positioning him uniquely to guide AZIO AI's expansion.

Leadership Commentary

David Shiue commented: "AZIO AI was strategically created to address a historic shift in global AI infrastructure demand. With SMCI and NVIDIA certifications behind us and Chris leading AZIO AI, we are positioned to deliver complete AI-infrastructure solutions at global scale."

Chris Young added: "AZIO AI sits at the intersection of one of the fastest-growing technology cycles of our era. I'm honored to join at this pivotal moment as we expand internationally and deliver full-stack AI-compute solutions to governments and enterprises worldwide."

Positioning for Rapid Global Expansion

AZIO AI's near-term priorities include deploying modular AI data centers, scaling GPU infrastructure, and establishing sovereign compute partnerships with government agencies across multiple regions.

About AZIO AI / AZIOAI.ai

AZIO AI (azioai.ai) provides enterprise GPU servers, AI compute clusters, modular data-infrastructure solutions, and sovereign compute services for government and enterprise customers. The company delivers scalable, mission-ready GPU infrastructure engineered for next-generation AI workloads.

About AZIO Corp

AZIO Corp (aziocorp.com) is an engineering-driven hardware company recognized for premium electronics and industrial design. AZIO launched AZIO AI as a standalone company to meet global demand for accelerated computing, sovereign AI infrastructure, and modular data-center technology.

Media Contact

Phoenix Management

[email protected]

888-228-0122

SOURCE Azio AI Corporation