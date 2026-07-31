AZIO AI Executes Master Services Agreement with AT&T to provide Fiber Interconnectivity on its first 500MW AI Data Campus

Enterprise fiber connectivity agreement establishes the digital infrastructure foundation supporting AZIO AI's initial 500-megawatt Texas AI data center platform and creates a standardized framework for future expansion.

HOUSTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions, and high-performance computing, today announced that it has executed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with AT&T to provide enterprise fiber connectivity supporting the Company's initial 500-megawatt Texas AI infrastructure platform.

The agreement establishes a standardized enterprise connectivity framework across AZIO AI's initial Texas campus development. It delivers the high-capacity, low-latency network infrastructure required to support AI training, inference, GPU cloud computing, enterprise colocation, and other high-performance computing workloads. Under the terms of the MSA, AZIO AI has executed an agreement in partnership with AT&T to supply enterprise fiber connectivity services for its site with 500MW power availability. The MSA is also expected to streamline network deployment as the Company moves to bring in potential offtaker opportunities consistent with its hyperscale AI strategy. There has been significant interest and most recently a Power Purchase and Hosting agreement with one of AZIO AI's GPU customers which will necessitate a quick to market modular buildout on this property.

This connectivity foundation is a critical enabler of AZIO AI's broader hyperscale AI strategy as it sets its hyperscaler campus up for the next phases of construction. The strategy prioritizes scalable, affordable LNG energy-backed data center capacity designed to meet the expanding demand for GPU cloud and next-generation AI workloads.

Unlike many urban data center developments that can encounter land-use and community constraints, AZIO AI's initial Texas campus is positioned in an area intended to accommodate large-scale industrial infrastructure.

Sir Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of AZIO AI, commented:

"Reliable enterprise connectivity is foundational to AI infrastructure. This agreement establishes the networking framework supporting our initial 500-megawatt Texas AI platform while creating a scalable operating model that can support future expansion as additional projects move forward under our hyperscale AI strategy."

Highlights

Master Services Agreement executed with AT&T for enterprise fiber connectivity supporting AZIO AI's Texas AI infrastructure platform.

Under the MSA, AZIO AI has committed approximately $2.4 million for high-capacity fiber services.

Initial deployment supports AZIO AI's first planned 500 MW Texas AI data center infrastructure platform.

Designed for high-bandwidth, low-latency AI training, inference, GPU cloud, and HPC workloads.

Standardized networking framework intended to facilitate future infrastructure expansion.

Advances AZIO AI's long-term hyperscale AI strategy of building scalable, energy-backed AI infrastructure.

About AZIO AI Holdings, Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions, and digital asset mining operations.

The Company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the Company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power, and next-generation AI technologies. For more information, visit www.azioai.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding planned infrastructure development, anticipated deployments, expected benefits of the Master Services Agreement, future expansion opportunities, planned power capacity, and the Company's hyperscale AI strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including financing, customer demand, utility availability, regulatory approvals, network deployment timelines, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

AZIO AI

Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Azio AI Corporation