AZIO AI and EVTV Expand Strategic Brand Visibility at the 2026 Indianapolis 500 Alongside Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Louis Foster

Collaboration positions AZIO AI, EVTV, and Phoenix Management alongside one of the world's most recognized engineering and performance-driven platforms as AI infrastructure, energy systems, and next-generation compute technologies continue converging globally

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) today announced their sponsorship participation alongside Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ("RLL") and rising driver Louis Foster during the 2026 Indianapolis 500 race weekend.

The sponsorship initiative is designed to support broader strategic visibility, enterprise relationship development, and technology ecosystem engagement opportunities surrounding one of the world's most recognized motorsports and engineering events.

The Indianapolis 500 is widely recognized as one of the premier events in global motorsports, representing the highest levels of speed, engineering precision, operational performance, and technological innovation. Modern motorsports increasingly operates at the intersection of real-time analytics, AI-assisted engineering, predictive simulation, telemetry systems, high-performance computing, and energy optimization technologies — sectors that continue converging with broader enterprise AI infrastructure and next-generation compute deployment initiatives worldwide.

"We believe the Indianapolis 500 represents far more than motorsports — it represents one of the world's most advanced real-time engineering and performance ecosystems," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "As AI infrastructure, predictive analytics, energy systems, and high-performance compute technologies continue converging globally, participation alongside organizations such as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing provides strategic alignment with industries increasingly shaped by operational intelligence, infrastructure scalability, and next-generation engineering."

"Events such as the Indianapolis 500 create a unique environment where enterprise operators, infrastructure stakeholders, technology leaders, strategic partners, and innovation-focused organizations converge," added Chris Young. "Our participation alongside Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing aligns with our broader objective of expanding strategic visibility and strengthening relationships across industries increasingly connected to AI infrastructure, advanced compute deployment, and energy-integrated technology ecosystems."

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is widely recognized for its history in elite motorsports competition and technical excellence across racing platforms, making the collaboration a natural fit for organizations focused on operational performance, infrastructure scalability, engineering-driven execution, and advanced technology ecosystems.

The companies noted that the sponsorship forms part of broader ongoing strategic positioning, relationship development, and ecosystem expansion initiatives as AZIO AI and EVTV continue evaluating opportunities related to AI infrastructure, energy solutions, high-performance compute deployment, and next-generation technology platforms.

The sponsorship initiative also includes participation from Phoenix Management, a strategic advisory and communications firm supporting emerging growth companies across AI, infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors.

In January 2026, AZIO AI and EVTV announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent outlining a proposed strategic transaction under which EVTV would acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AZIO AI, subject to customary conditions, due diligence, definitive agreements, regulatory review, and shareholder approval.

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is an AI infrastructure and compute platform company focused on GPU infrastructure, high-performance compute deployment, and next-generation AI ecosystem development. The company is actively evaluating opportunities related to scalable compute infrastructure, sovereign AI initiatives, and energy-integrated deployment environments.

About EVTV

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a technology company focused on energy and transportation-related infrastructure opportunities and operational initiatives supporting next-generation mobility and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding proposed strategic transactions, sponsorship initiatives, infrastructure opportunities, branding efforts, market positioning, relationship development, and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the companies, including risks related to market conditions, financing, regulatory approvals, due diligence, execution risks, customer demand, competitive factors, and the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Neither AZIO AI nor EVTV undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

[email protected]

888-228-0122

SOURCE Azio AI Corporation