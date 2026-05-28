AZIO AI Appoints Andrew Omori, Partner and Head of Fund Strategy at Andreessen Horowitz, to Advisory Board, Strengthening Leadership Bench Ahead of Pending Merger with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV)

Joinder of A16Z Partner Adds Two Decades of Capital Markets, M&A, and IPO Advisory Experience — Including Work on companies such as Coinbase, OpenAI, Cursor, Xai, CereBras, Openrouter, Snap, Alteryx, and GoDaddy — as the Combined Platform Advances Toward Close of the Previously Announced proposed Merger

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corp. ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and power-integrated data center solutions, and the merger partner of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) under the previously announced definitive merger agreement dated May 19, 2026, today announced the appointment of Andrew Omori to its Board Advisory Team.

Andrew Omori

Mr. Omori is a Partner and Head of Fund Strategy at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), one of the world's most dominant venture capital funds. At a16z, Mr. Omori leads strategic initiatives across capital allocation, financial modeling, fund operations, and internal AI systems. He established the firm's Fund Strategy function and has helped build operational and data infrastructure that supports decision-making across the platform. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the firm's Capital Network team, where he advised portfolio companies on capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and debt placement strategies.

Before joining Andreessen Horowitz, Mr. Omori spent his career as a technology investment banker. Most recently, he served as Vice President in the Technology Investment Banking group at JMP Securities (now Citizens JMP), where he advised on a broad range of transactions, including public and private M&A, initial public offerings, public equity offerings, hostile takeover defense, activist investor defense, private placements, and corporate divestitures and carve-outs. His transaction experience includes work on the acquisitions of United Online and Forestar Group, and on public equity offerings for Snap Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and GoDaddy Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Omori held investment banking roles at Duff & Phelps (now Kroll), Wells Fargo, and FocalPoint Partners. He holds a degree in economics from Occidental College.

In addition to his role at Andreessen Horowitz, Mr. Omori has served as a board advisor and advisory board member to several technology and growth companies. His combination of public-company M&A and IPO advisory experience, fund-level financial discipline, and applied AI tooling provides directly relevant perspective for AZIO AI as the Company and EVTV advance toward closing and operate as a combined public-company platform.

Management believes Mr. Omori's experience is highly relevant to the specific execution items the combined platform is advancing, including: scaling GPU and server deployment, including ongoing NVIDIA B200 hardware deliveries; building out modular AI data center capacity supported by behind-the-meter power; converting a growing customer pipeline against which deposits have already been received; and preparing the combined company for institutional-grade capital strategy as a NASDAQ-listed operator.

"Andrew brings a depth of capital markets, M&A, and IPO advisory experience that is directly applicable to the platform we are building," Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI, commented. "Having had experience at a firm of the scale of A16Z which has portfolio companies such as Coinbase, OpenAI, Cursor, Xai, CereBras, Openrouter, along with having had previous experience with IPO's of Snap, Alteryx, and GoDaddy, and now as a partner helping lead their fund strategy and applied AI initiatives at one of the most respected institutions in technology, he brings precisely the kind of operational and financial rigor we want on our bench as we move toward the closing of our merger with EVTV and the formation of a public-market AI infrastructure platform."

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is an artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on the sale and distribution of GPUs and server racks, co-development of AI data center capacity in domestic and international markets, and operation of compute infrastructure designed to support next-generation AI workloads. AZIO AI is the merger counterparty under the previously announced definitive merger agreement with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) dated May 19, 2026.

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology-focused infrastructure company executing a strategic transition toward AI compute, digital asset mining, and energy-backed data center operations, anchored by behind-the-meter natural gas power in South Texas.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger between EVTV and AZIO AI, EVTV intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and security holders are urged to read these materials carefully and in their entirety when they become available, because they will contain important information about EVTV, AZIO AI, and the proposed transaction. These documents will be available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed merger between AZIO AI and EVTV, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the strategic value of the advisory appointment described herein, growth initiatives, infrastructure deployment plans, hardware deliveries, customer pipeline conversion, and future business opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the satisfaction of closing conditions to the merger, regulatory and SEC review, market conditions, execution risk on infrastructure deployment, and other factors. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Azio AI Corporation