Azitra Adds Biotech Leaders Barbara Ryan and John Schroer to Its Board of Directors

July 19, 2023

BRANFORD, Conn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced the addition of two members to its board of directors, Barbara Ryan and John Schroer.

"We are thrilled to further strengthen the Azitra team by welcoming Barbara and John to our board and by leveraging their wealth of knowledge in biotech, corporate strategy, and capital markets," said Francisco Salva, President and CEO of Azitra. "Both Barbara and John are widely recognized leaders in biotech, and their additions to Azitra's board will be invaluable as we grow the company to support clinical trials and our partnership with Bayer."  

Barbara Ryan is a Board Member of Indivior PLC and MiNK Therapeutics, the CEO of Barbara Ryan Advisors, and a Senior Advisor at Ernst & Young. Previously, Ms. Ryan was a Wall Street research analyst, a Managing Director, and Head of Pharmaceutical Research at Deutsche Bank. She began her career covering the pharmaceutical industry at Bear Stearns. She has been the lead analyst on high-profile transactions and has raised over $1.5 billion for emerging biopharma companies in IPOs, follow-ons, PIPEs, and convertible debt transactions. She has led the IR/PR programs, or served as senior strategic investor relations counsel, to firms including Shire, Cardinal Health, Zoetis, Allergan, and Perrigo Agenus, Radius Health, Rafael Holdings, Centrexion, Esperion, ContraFect, Relypsa, Syndax, Barbara is a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of Pharmaceutical Executive magazine where she authors a monthly finance column and is a faculty member at the GLG Institute.

John Schroer is the chief financial officer at Alumis, where he started in March 2022. Previously, he was chief financial officer at ArsenalBio from February 2021 to February 2022. Prior to that role, Mr. Schroer served as chief financial officer and treasurer at Translate Bio. From January 2014 to April 2018, Mr. Schroer served as a director and sector head – healthcare at Allianz Global Investors, a global asset management company. From 2009 to December 2013, he served as president and chief investment officer at Schroer Capital, LP, a financial services company that he founded. Mr. Schroer received a B.S. in history and international relations and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Azitra is an innovative company that is bringing much-needed novel therapies to patients suffering from severe skin diseases, which often has few or no therapeutic options," said Ms. Ryan. "I am delighted to join Azitra's board and look forward to working closely with the team on strategies to successfully grow the company and deliver value to both patients and shareholders."

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 unique bacterial strains that can be screened for unique therapeutic characteristics. The platform is augmented by an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts and helps screen the Company's library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company's initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus dated June 15, 2023 relating to our initial public offering filed with the SEC on June 21, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

