Azitra, Inc. Announces Full Year 2025 Results and Provides Business Updates

BRANFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. ("Azitra") (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update.

FY 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Initiated Phase 1/2 Trial for ATR-04 program targeting oncology patients with EGFRi-associated rash; presented ATR-04 trial design and update at ASCO 2025

Announced positive preclinical data for ATR-01 program, targeting the treatment of ichthyosis vulgaris

Reported promising safety data from Phase 1b Trial of ATR12 in Netherton Syndrome

Completed financings of $8.5 million through private placements, follow-on financings and utilization of an equity line of credit.

"2025 was an exciting year for Azitra as we continued our work to revolutionize the treatment of dermatological diseases with our pipeline of first-in-class, engineered products delivered using topical live biotherapeutics," said Francisco Salva, CEO of Azitra. "A key highlight in 2025 was the progress made in our Phase 1/2 trial for ATR-04 targeting oncology patients with EGFRi-associated rash and the dosing of the trial's first patient. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to present this technology and the trial design to leaders in the field at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, where we received positive feedback and encouraging interest."

"ATR-04 has previously been granted Fast Track designation from the FDA, signaling the potential for this candidate to help the approximately 150,000 people in the United States annually who are impacted by major dermatologic toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitor treatments. Though an impactful treatment for various serious cancers, EGFR inhibition can result in adverse skin reactions that can make it difficult for patients to stay on these effective therapies."

Mr. Salva added: "For our lead program, ATR-12, we continue to be encouraged by the promising safety data generated thus far in our Phase 1b trial and are optimistic that this candidate has the potential to be a life-changing innovation for people with Netherton syndrome, a rare, autosomal recessive disease, a chronic condition characterized by severe inflammation, pruritus, scaling, red, and dehydrated skin with no known cure and limited treatment options."

Mr. Salva continued: "Also in 2025, we presented positive preclinical data for our ATR-01 program targeting ichthyosis vulgaris. Impacting approximately 1.3 million in the United States with no treatment options beyond symptom management, ichthyosis vulgaris, is an autosomal semidominant genetic disorder caused by missing or abnormal filaggrin levels. The condition is characterized by generalized xerosis and fine, white to gray scales that are prominent on the abdomen, chest, and extensor surfaces of the extremities."

Mr. Salva concluded: "2026 promises to be an important year for Azitra with several anticipated milestones including topline data for both our Phase 1b study in Netherton Syndrome and the Phase 1/2 study in EGFRi-associated rash. We also look forward to completing IND-enabling studies for ATR-01. We remain excited and optimistic as we work towards these key events, which we believe can help build significant value for our shareholders in 2026, while we progress innovative and potentially transformative treatments for patients with severe and life-altering dermatological conditions."

Pipeline Achievements and Upcoming Milestones

ATR-12 - Advancing Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Netherton Syndrome

In June 2025, Azitra reported promising safety data with 50% of patients enrolled.

ATR12-351, a live precision dermatology therapeutic candidate has been generally safe and well-tolerated with occasional, transient, mild to moderate symptoms at application site to date.

Topline data from the Phase 1b trial is anticipated H2 2026.

ATR-04 – Addressing an Unmet Need for Cancer Patients in a Multi-billion Dollar Market Opportunity

Dosed first patient in Phase 1/2 Trial for ATR-04 program targeting oncology patients with EGFRi-associated rash in Q3 2025.

Topline data from first cohort of Phase 1/2 trial expected around mid-2026.

ATR-01 – Targeting Ichthyosis Vulgaris Which Impacts 1.3 million in the United States

Announced positive preclinical data for ATR-01 program in Q3 2025, demonstrating delivery of active, functional filaggrin through human stratum corneum and repair of damaged model skin

IND-enabling studies continue in 2026.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $4.8 million compared to $4.7 million for the fiscal year 2024.





R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $4.8 million compared to $4.7 million for the fiscal year 2024. General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $6.2 million compared to $6.3 million for the fiscal year 2024.





G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $6.2 million compared to $6.3 million for the fiscal year 2024. Net Loss was $11.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.0 million for the fiscal year 2024.





was $11.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.0 million for the fiscal year 2024. Cash and cash equivalents: As of December 31, 2025, Azitra had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million.

Condensed Statement of Operations Audited











December 31,





2025



2024

Service revenue – related party

$ —



$ 7,500

Total revenue



—





—



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative



6,130,657





6,269,262

Research and development



4,836,008





4,723,378

Total operating expenses



10,966,665





10,992,640



















Loss from operations



(10,966,665)





(10,985,140)



















Other income (expense):















Interest income



70,209





122,553

Interest expense



(7,587)





(12,160)

Change in fair value of warrants



381





4,034,072

Loss on issuance of common stock



—





(2,132,800)

Other income



(43,389)





15,014

Total other income



19,614





2,026,679



















Loss before income taxes



(10,947,051)





(8,958,461)



















Income tax expense



(8,319)





(9,031)



















Net loss

$ (10,955,370)



$ (8,967,492)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (10,955,370)



$ (8,967,492)

Net loss per Share, basic and diluted

$ (2.25)



$ (15.70)

Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted



4,873,552





571,162



Condensed Balance Sheets Audited

















December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024

Assets















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,068,083



$ 4,554,719

Other receivables



141,295





101,896

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



809,949





571,675

Total current assets

$ 3,019,327



$ 5,228,290

Property and equipment, net



548,591





653,957

Other assets



1,457,468





1,476,555

Total assets

$ 5,025,386



$ 7,358,802

Liabilities, and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 399,356



$ 490,255

Current financing lease liability



10,111





16,066

Current operating lease liability



255,776





255,177

Insurance premium financing liability



198,983





—

Accrued expenses



203,740





614,359

Total current liabilities



1,067,966





1,375,857

Long-term financing lease liability



—





10,105

Long-term operating lease liability



156,190





274,161

Warrant liability



—





381

Total liabilities



1,224,156





1,660,504

Stockholders' equity















Common stock



1,074





114

Additional paid-in capital



72,321,352





63264009

Accumulated deficit



(68,521,196)





(57,565,825)

Total stockholders' equity



3,801,230





5,698,298

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,025,386



$ 7,358,802



