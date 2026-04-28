Azitra, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation at ASGCT 2026 Highlighting ATR-01 Program for Ichthyosis Vulgaris

Preclinical data demonstrate ATR-01 delivers functional filaggrin, restoring skin barrier integrity and supporting advancement toward first-in-human studies

BRANFORD, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data from its ATR-01 program at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ("ASGCT 2026").

The poster highlights Azitra's engineered live biotherapeutic candidate ATR01-616, which is designed to treat ichthyosis vulgaris (IV) by delivering recombinant human filaggrin directly into the skin using a modified Staphylococcus epidermidis strain. IV is a common genetic skin disorder caused by filaggrin deficiency, leading to impaired skin barrier function and increased trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL).

The data being presented at ASGCT 2026 highlight ATR01-616's mechanism of action and translational potential, including its ability to elicit robust secretion of a recombinant human filaggrin domain, with peak production observed 6–8 hours following application. In an ex vivo pig skin model, ATR01-616 significantly reduced transepidermal water loss across all dose levels (p < 0.001), with levels returning near baseline within 20 hours. In parallel, studies in reconstructed human epidermis showed restoration of key structural features such as increased filaggrin levels and co-localization with keratin proteins, supporting functional integration into the skin barrier.

"These data provide compelling validation of our ATR-01 program and its potential to address the underlying cause of ichthyosis vulgaris," said Francisco Salva, Chief Executive Officer of Azitra. "By using the skin's natural bacteria to deliver functional filaggrin domains deeper into the epidermis, we are advancing a differentiated approach designed to restore skin barrier function and target the protein to where it is needed to address this genetically driven disease. The findings presented at ASGCT build on our previously reported positive preclinical data for ATR-01 and further support the program's advancement toward IND-enabling studies and a first-in-human clinical trial in patients with ichthyosis vulgaris."

ATR01-616 is a topical formulation containing a genetically engineered S. epidermidis strain designed as an auxotroph for controlled growth and optimized to secrete therapeutic filaggrin fragments. This approach enables localized, sustained delivery of protein therapeutics directly to affected skin, potentially overcoming limitations of existing treatments that do not address underlying disease biology and positioning ATR-01 as a novel, microbiome-based modality within dermatology.

Poster Details

Title: An Engineered Human Filaggrin Secreting Staphylococcus epidermidis Strain for the Topical Treatment of Ichthyosis Vulgaris

Presenter: Roger Léger, Ph.D., Vice President of Chemistry, Formulation and Development, Azitra, Inc.

Roger Léger, Ph.D., Vice President of Chemistry, Formulation and Development, Azitra, Inc. Abstract Number: 2691

2691 Session: Gene Addition: Non-Viral Vectors

Gene Addition: Non-Viral Vectors Meeting: ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology. The Company's lead program, ATR-12, uses an engineered strain of S. epidermidis designed to treat Netherton syndrome, a rare, chronic skin disease with no approved treatment options. Netherton syndrome may be fatal in infancy with those living beyond a year having profound lifelong challenges. The ATR-12 program includes a Phase 1b clinical trial in adult Netherton syndrome patients. ATR-04, Azitra's additional advanced program, ATR-04, utilizes another engineered strain of S. epidermidis for the treatment of EGFR inhibitor ("EGFRi") associated rash. Azitra has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for EGFRi associated rash, which impacts approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. Azitra has an open IND for its ATR-04 program in patients with EGFRi associated rash. The ATR-12 and ATR-04 programs were developed from Azitra's proprietary platform of engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 bacterial strains. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the library of strains for drug like molecules. Azitra is also developing its proprietary filaggrin protein and peptide technologies for the consumer, cosmeceutical market. The new initiative is the first amongst others, which aim to leverage Azitra's microbial genetic engineering platform to manufacture innovative proteins and peptides for the cosmetic and research markets. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the private placement, development of the Company's proprietary filaggrin protein and peptide technologies, and statements about our clinical and preclinical programs, and corporate and clinical/preclinical strategies.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to successfully complete our Phase 1b trial for ATR-12 program; delays in the dosing of our first patient in our Phase 1/2 trial for our ATR-04 program; ineffective product candidates; delays in regulatory approval or changes in regulatory framework outside of our control; inaccurate estimation of addressable markets of our product candidates; failure to timely raise additional required funding; emergence of more efficient competitors or more effective competing treatments; involvement in disputes surrounding the use of our intellectual property crucial to our success; inability to attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; earlier study results may not be predictive of later stage study outcomes; and dependence on third-parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning Azitra's programs and operations are described or incorporated by reference in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Azitra explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

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SOURCE Azitra, Inc.