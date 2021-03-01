Azkar Choudhry Joins Cyber Group

A commercially astute technology executive with a record of directing and delivering "digital-enabled business transformation" initiatives, Azkar brings over 24 years of experience in building and directing diverse, multinational, top-performing teams; providing increased value to organizations by aligning IT and Operations with corporate culture and initiatives to achieve first-mover advantage in highly competitive markets. He brings a wealth of experience in technology consulting and advisory as well as deep experience delivering a variety of services to retail energy firms.

"We are so excited to welcome Azkar to the Cyber Group team!" said Jonathan Goldstein, SVP, Retail Energy at Cyber Group. "Cyber Group's Retail Energy Practice focuses on leveraging the Salesforce platform to increase retention and streamline customer acquisition. Azkar's passion for technology, driving innovation and inspiring teams to high performance will fit well within this practice. We know Azkar will propel our practice to new heights!"

"We have developed a keen interest and expertise in this niche industry in the last decade. The industry is experiencing high consolidation and an uptick in new entrants. That being said, Retail Energy Providers (REPs) find themselves experiencing the same challenge which is transitioning from a utility provider organization to a more focused, customer centric marketing and sales organization. Technology plays a pivotal role for REPs to survive and thrive. Azkar's background in the industry will be key to helping our REP customers maintain an offensive stance and navigate the shifting winds of market consolidation." said Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group .

"I am excited to be joining the Cyber Group family and very appreciative of this great opportunity! What attracted me the most to this firm was their focus on excellence; both on customer needs and employee growth. From day one, I have felt that I am in the company of close friends! My immediate focus will be to develop Retail Energy solutions with measurable and meaningful outcomes for our present and future clients." said Azkar Choudhry .

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. We are leveraging the Salesforce platform technologies to help our customers get close to their customers. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. At Cyber Group, our experts become your trusted advisors. We know the business of technology. Our company's proven veteran leadership and exceptional employee retention rate allow clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

