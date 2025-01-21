AZN INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that AstraZeneca PLC Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) publicly traded securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until Friday, February 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit. Captioned Saleh v. AstraZeneca PLC, No. 24-cv-11021 (C.D. Cal.), the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit charges AstraZeneca and certain of AstraZeneca's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-astrazeneca-plc-class-action-lawsuit-azn.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: AstraZeneca describes itself as a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines.

The AstraZeneca class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (ii) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (iii) thus, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca's business activities in China.

The AstraZeneca class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 30, 2024, AstraZeneca posted an announcement on its website under the heading "AstraZeneca China President currently under investigation," stating that "Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and AstraZeneca China President, is cooperating with an ongoing investigation by Chinese authorities." On this news, the price of AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell, the complaint alleges.

Then, the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit alleges that on November 5, 2024, Yicai Global published an article entitled "AstraZeneca Insurance Fraud Involves Dozens of Senior Executives in China, Source Says" and Reuters published an article entitled "AstraZeneca shares fall on report of potential China probe fallout." On this news, the price of AstraZeneca ADSs fell again, the complaint alleges.

Finally, the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit alleges that on December 18, 2024, Financial Times published an article entitled "AstraZeneca insiders expect sales dip in China after arrest of local boss." On this news, the price of AstraZeneca ADSs fell once again, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired AstraZeneca publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the AstraZeneca class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP