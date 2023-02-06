AZORES AIRLINES EXPANDS ITS FARE MODEL TO OFFER ITS PASSENGERS MORE FREEDOM OF CHOICE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The goal of Azores Airlines' new fare model, which is valid from January 17, is to provide more choices to passengers and provide better visibility of the products and services the airline offers.

Traveler's buying trends indicate that the needs and priorities of passengers differ depending on the purpose and time of travel. This new model allows more flexibility and thereby provides better service to meet the customer's needs.

Six different fares were created and divided into two classes of service - Economy Class and Comfort Class (commonly known as Business Class), and the main features are presented below. The fare of the same lower-level service class is cumulative and allows purchasing extra services.

In Economy Class, there are four possibilities:

Economy Simple

Suitable for those who wish to travel with hand luggage only.

Economy Basic

Suitable for those who wish to carry checked luggage or sports equipment.

Economy Flex Suitable for those who value the flexibility to change dates and the possibility to choose their seat on board.

Economy Top Suitable for those who value the possibility of changes or refunds, priority at check-in and baggage, and an extra checked bag.

In the Comfort Class (Business) there are two possibilities:

Comfort Light

Suitable for those who prioritize the comfort of the cabin and the superior service of the Comfort Class, at a more economical price, with some restrictions on flexibility.

Comfort Plus

Suitable for those who want a complete travel experience, with more carry-on and checked baggage and other Comfort Class benefits.

Each fare has its own unique features and services, which will be available until the last seat in the fare category is available in the respective cabin. Fare classes are managed dynamically and according to demand. This new circumstance allows for greater dynamism in the offer and the possibility of good opportunities for passengers to arise. It will become more important to be aware of last-minute promotions, as they will allow you to benefit from good opportunities.

The benefits usually offered by Azores Airlines in the economy fares for residents and resident students remain unchanged. That is, passengers (residents and resident students) will be able to continue to travel on domestic routes with access to the same conditions that existed before the new model.

The new fare portfolio is already available in all the airline's sales channels and in travel agencies.

SOURCE Azores Airlines