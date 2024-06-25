AZORES AIRLINES OFFERS NEW ROUTES STARTING IN JUNE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azores Airlines will launch a set of new direct flights starting in June, which include direct flights from North America to Porto and Funchal, from the Azores (Ponta Delgada) to the Algarve (Faro), and from the Azores (Ponta Delgada) to Italy (Milan). The brand-new operation kicks off on June 1st, with direct flights between Toronto and Funchal, followed by flights between New York and Porto, and between Ponta Delgada and Faro. On June 4, direct flights from Porto to Boston and from Boston to Funchal begin.

The following day, the airline launches flights between Ponta Delgada and Milan and, on June 7, direct flights between Toronto and Porto. Among these inaugurations, the airline also highlights the reopening of connections between the Azores (Ponta Delgada) and London with two weekly flights. These new operations are the culmination of a process to which the airline, national and regional entities linked to the tourism sector, promotion and travel agents, as well as local representatives have been strongly committed.

As a result of this effort, demand indicators enable us to anticipate a summer that has the potential to surpass the demand recorded in 2023. Besides these new operations, the airline increased its regular flights by around 26% for the summer of 2024 (domestic and international) compared to last year's IATA summer season.

Graça Silva, Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication, stated that "The new bets are the result of concerted efforts with several agents and business partners. It provides more options for passengers who want to reach the Azores and more opportunities for those who wish to travel between Europe and North America. These investments will consolidate the sustained growth trajectory seen at the airline in recent years."

In addition to offering direct flights, the airline's operation includes the possibility of connectivity between destinations in North America and European destinations, either through a brief stopover in the Azores or through the possibility of enjoying the Azores Stopover, a program that allows a longer stay, up to seven days, on an intermediate stopover, before arriving at the final destination.

Azores Airlines is the airline that offers the most services to the Azores, connecting the archipelago to North America, Europe, including Mainland Portugal and the Madeira Archipelago, as well as also Cape Verde. According to the latest data collected by the Azores Tourism Observatory, the airline was the first choice of passengers who traveled to the Azores Archipelago in the high season of 2023 and was recently recognized as "Europe's Leading Airline to North America 2024. The Azores Airlines operation also combines with the offer of SATA Air Açores, which connects the nine islands of the Azores Archipelago.

ABOUT AZORES AIRLINES

Azores Airlines is an airline that belongs to the SATA Group and whose activity consists of regular air transport to and from the Azores Archipelago. It is an airline with over twenty-five years of experience in domestic and transatlantic flights. The airline is part of SATA Holding, which also includes SATA Air Açores, founded in 1941, and SATA Aeródromos, which manages four of the five airports in the Azores Archipelago. Azores Airlines operates a regular network of destinations between the Azores and North America, Europe and the Azores, Madeira, and Cape Verde. The airline operates with a fleet consisting of Airbus A32ceo, Airbus A320neo, Airbus A321neo and Airbus A321 LR equipment. https://www.azoresairlines.pt/en.

