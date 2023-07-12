AZOVA Announces Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., Selected as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award Winner

Entrepreneur of The Year Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Building A Better World

ALPINE, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., the founder and CEO of AZOVA, has been named as a winner of the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). This esteemed accolade celebrates Dr. Eberting's exceptional entrepreneurship and outstanding leadership in the high-growth company sector, as recognized by an independent judging panel composed of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and respected regional business leaders.

At the heart of Dr. Eberting's recognition is her brainchild, AZOVA, a world-class telehealth, wellness, and at-home testing platform. Aiming to close gaps in care and drive down healthcare costs, the company recently launched the HEALTHBOX™Virtual Preventive Exam. This wellness exam in a box empowers individuals to take a preventive exam and identify various chronic diseases from home.

"The HEALTHBOX™ Virtual Preventive Exam provides a solution for the 80% of Americans who do not receive annual health exams. The lack of preventive care has pushed healthcare costs to over 18% of GDP," said Dr. Eberting. "While AZOVA is a unique telehealth platform built for all stakeholders in healthcare, it makes healthcare accessible, affordable, convenient, and effective."

For nearly 40 years, EY US has celebrated ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs who have achieved remarkable success, revolutionized industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur of The Year Award winners join a global community of entrepreneurs, gaining exclusive access to insights, experiences, and resources from program alumni and ecosystem members across 60+ countries, all backed by EY's extensive support.

About EY
EY builds a better working world by creating long-term value for clients, people, and society while fostering trust in the capital markets. With diverse teams in 150+ countries, they use data and technology to provide assurance and assist clients in growth, transformation, and operations across various fields. Learn more at ey.com.

About AZOVA
AZOVA is a Virtual Preventive Exam company with integrated, holistic telehealth, and at-home diagnostics services for employers, health plans, and consumers.

