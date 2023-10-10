AZOVA Launches Innovative UTI Telehealth Bundle

News provided by

AZOVA Health

10 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

ALPINE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZOVA, a leading innovator in preventive care and at-home diagnostics, is proud to announce the introduction of its revolutionary UTI Telehealth Bundle now available on Walmart.com and in select stores. Designed for rapid, convenient, and accessible at-home urinary tract infection (UTI) testing and treatment, this product empowers patients to self-test and get a diagnosis and treatment in minutes.

Why is this groundbreaking?

With AZOVA's At-Home Testing, Telehealth and Treat products, not only can individuals quickly determine the presence of a UTI, but if the test is positive, they can immediately register for a telehealth visit (included with purchase price) by simply scanning a QR code provided within the box. This streamlined process offers a hassle-free experience for those who need a medical consultation for urinary tract infection.

Key Features:

Immediate Online Consultation: Telehealth visits are available across all 50 states and Puerto Rico seven days a week.

Expert Medical Care: Our telehealth providers are specifically trained on the latest, safest, and most effective treatment protocols for UTIs. Your telehealth provider will also determine if a prescription is indicated.

Financial Flexibility: The kit is HSA and FSA eligible.

Easy Detection: The kit tests for leukocytes (indicating inflammation) and nitrites (produced by bacteria) – two primary indicators of UTIs.

FDA-Cleared: The at-home test strips are FDA-cleared.

Why this matters: UTIs are one of the most common medical conditions, and early detection is key. Symptoms include urgency, pain during urination, cloudy or pungent urine, blood traces in urine, lower abdominal discomfort, fever, and chills. With AZOVA's product, testing and treatments are made more accessible, efficient, and affordable than ever.

Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting, CEO of AZOVA, states, "We are thrilled to empower patients to self-test for one of the most frequent medical issues – UTIs. By combining self-testing with a clinical telehealth visit, we're enhancing access to care, all at a remarkably affordable rate."

Availability:

The AZOVA UTI Telehealth Bundle is now available for purchase at select Walmart stores nationwide and online.

For more information or to purchase the kit, visit https://www.walmart.com/ip/AZOVA-UTI-Telehealth-Bundle-Kit/3752358756?from=/search or your selected Walmart store. For press inquiries, please contact David Deane, Chief Commercial Officer at AZOVA, at [email protected].

About AZOVA:

AZOVA is a preventive care company focusing on improving access to virtual care, in-home and laboratory testing. AZOVA's innovative products and services are available nationally - by integrating state-of-the-art technology with healthcare expertise, AZOVA aims to revolutionize the way patients collaboratively engage to improve their health. Employers, health plans and consumers trust AZOVA to connect them to holistic care driving better outcomes at lower costs.

Note: Always consult with a healthcare professional for medical advice and treatment.

SOURCE AZOVA Health

Also from this source

AZOVA Announces Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., Selected as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award Winner

AZOVA Announces Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., Selected as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award Winner

Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., the founder and CEO of AZOVA, has been named as a winner of the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

FDA Approval

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.