AZOVA Whole Health Clinic Opens in Alpine, Utah

ALPINE, Utah, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZOVA is excited to announce the opening of the AZOVA Whole Health Clinic, providing integrative primary care in Alpine, Utah, and virtually across the state. The clinic offers comprehensive care for both adults and children, with a focus on whole-person wellness.

"This has been a ten-year endeavor for me and my team," says Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., CEO and founder of AZOVA. "We've created a model that is accessible, affordable, effective, and sustainable. With options for membership programs or insurance-based visits, we offer a connected ecosystem of providers and services. Our integrative approach blends Eastern and Western medicine to find the best solutions for each patient's health journey."

The clinic's patient-centered approach incorporates modern medical practices with holistic care options. Patients have access to functional medicine, clinical pharmacy, dermatology, psychiatry, sleep medicine, and more. AZOVA Whole Health Clinic takes into account lifestyle, nutrition, sleep, and other factors to create personalized healthcare plans.

"We're excited to bring whole-person healthcare to Alpine," says Ann Shipley, FNP, lead provider at the clinic. "Our mission is to empower patients with preventive care and a deeper understanding of their bodies. Wellness starts with proactive, personalized care."

Key services at AZOVA Whole Health Clinic include:

1. Integrative Primary Care

HEALTHBOX Virtual Preventive Exam : An annual wellness screening with at-home lab testing, supported by AI algorithms. Chronic Disease Management : Treatment for conditions like thyroid disease, diabetes, hypertension, and more. Acute Care : Diagnosis and treatment of colds, infections, and minor injuries.



2. Core Four Health Coaching

Focused on exercise, nutrition, sleep, and emotional wellness with support from a personal health coach.



3. Women's and Men's Health

Women's services include gynecological exams, hormone balancing, and fertility support. Men's health covers hormone balancing and prostate health.



4. Additional Services

Functional medicine, psychiatry, therapy, nutrition counseling, and sleep medicine are also available.



Utah residents can enroll in membership programs or schedule appointments for individualized care.

