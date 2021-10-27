Azoya Releases New Whitepaper to Help Global Brands and Retailers Fuel Online Growth with Direct-to-Consumer Model in China

NEW YORK and SHENZEN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning China DTC retail experts Azoya Group today announced the release of the Selling DTC in China via Cross-Border E-Commerce in 2022 whitepaper to help global brands tackle digital challenges to expand into China's booming retail market. Over the past two years, direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy has emerged as e-commerce essential, as it allows brands take back control over the entire sales process and build direct, trusted, value-driven relationships with consumers.

Selling DTC in China via Cross-Border E-Commerce in 2022 is a go-to-market guide with timely, practical recommendations for emerging beauty, fashion, and wellness brands. For many brands, a long-run DTC model is proving cost-effective, as the pandemic disrupted global supply chains and left many other brands struggling to keep up with ever-changing consumer demands.

Azoya's new whitepaper is a go-to-market guide with timely, practical recommendations for emerging beauty, fashion, and wellness brands. Right now, these categories are particularly important, as Single's Day, sales are underway in China, and this shopping festival marks the biggest retail event in the world. This whitepaper shares global e-commerce and digital marketing best practices to help international brands break into the lucrative market among digital-savvy shoppers.

The direct-to-consumer business model has unparalleled advantages over traditional retail. First, brands can provide high-quality products at accessible price points. Brands can determine a more stable pricing strategy via a DTC model. A DTC brand sells products to targeted consumers directly rather than through a distribution channel or retail store. As such, DTC brands can garner their loyal customers by streamlining the supply chain, which makes communication faster and clearer.

DTC brands can apply the whitepaper's analysis to differentiate their offerings, deliver a superior experience and earn engagement, trust, and sales among Chinese consumers. The whitepaper develops specific DTC sales channel strategies to boost e-commerce profitability by analyzing China's leading sales channels to uncover emerging trends and different customer segments relevant to DTC brands. The piece takes an in-depth dive into popular e-commerce and social commerce destinations like Tmall Global, JD Worldwide, WeChat, Douyin, and Little Red Book. It includes case studies of how DTC strategy improved performance results for brands like Huda Beauty, Life-Space, and Stylenanda.

China's cross-border import market became a 'dark horse' that thrives on returning overseas travel retail consumption. In the meantime, China is undergoing a consumption upgrade and fostering the growth of cross-border consumption between global retailers and Chinese consumers. A recent survey found Chinese shoppers appreciate cross-border e-commerce, which remains one of the fast-growing shopping channels in China. According to iResearch's1 analysis in July, China's cross-border e-commerce sales are expected to surpass 350 billion RMB (US$55 billion) in 2022, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

As cross-border e-commerce surges, adapting to Chinese online shoppers' expectations gives global brands new growth opportunities. However, localization strategies and supply chain solutions are inevitable challenges for brands that want to reach this market. "We created this complete guide for selling DTC in China to save companies time and effort, so they can start selling to Chinese consumers faster," said Franklin Chu, Managing Director, Azoya USA. "We add value for brands and retailers in their China direct-to-consumer expansion. Our DTC solution helps brands resolve their cross-border e-commerce challenges to grow in China with greater ease and less risk."

To develop new e-commerce growth, the Selling DTC in China 2022 whitepaper gives brands a comprehensive understanding of how to develop their own DTC sales channel strategy and import logistics solution to break into the market and strengthen their connections with consumers. It also reveals how companies can leverage social media platforms to build brand awareness as e-commerce grows increasingly crowded.

For more information, download the whitepaper Selling DTC in China via Cross-Border E-Commerce in 2022.

