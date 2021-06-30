Azoya Releases New Whitepaper to Help Global Retailers and Brands Boost E-Commerce Profitability Using Private Traffic in China

NEW YORK and SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning China retail experts Azoya Group today announced the release of the Private Traffic for China Retail in 2021 Whitepaper to help global retailers and brands sell more in China's booming retail market. This year, private traffic has emerged as an e-commerce essential, as it reduces acquisition costs and sparks sales among targeted social media users. Azoya's whitepaper shares global e-commerce and digital marketing best practices to help companies earn loyalty among increasingly affluent Chinese shoppers, especially as beauty and fashion sales soar.

Azoya Consulting's newly-published report gives an introduction to what private traffic is and how private traffic works in the WeChat ecosystem. The whitepaper shares global e-commerce & digital marketing best practices to help companies earn customer loyalty among digital-savvy Chinese shoppers - includes case studies of improved performance for brands like Armani, Lancôme, Urban Revivo, ESTĒE LAUDER, Perfect Diary, Feelunique, Pharmacy Online, & FragranceNet.

Private traffic works similar to owned media like blog and email lists to communicate directly with consumers. Retail companies can apply the whitepaper's private traffic tips to differentiate their offerings, deliver superior service and earn engagement, trust and sales among Chinese consumers. The whitepaper outlines specific private traffic tactics that can boost e-commerce profitability by enhancing loyalty to maximize lifetime value per customer. The piece includes recent case studies of how private traffic improved performance results for companies like Amala Beauty and FragranceNet.

As global e-commerce surges, adapting to Chinese online shoppers' service expectations gives retailers and brands new growth opportunities. "We created the complete guide to Private Traffic for China retail to save companies time and effort, so they can start selling to Chinese consumers faster," said Franklin Chu, Managing Director, Azoya USA. "It also helps companies solve the issue of rising acquisition costs that erode profits." Frequently sharing informative, entertaining content helps retailers and brands inspire consumer confidence and drive sales. A recent survey found Chinese shoppers appreciate private traffic programs for their exclusive deals, variety of products and content, and timely information.

Private traffic is particularly powerful on WeChat, China's most popular social media platform, which has attracted 1.2 billion monthly active users. Using private traffic within WeChat can shorten the customer journey, making e-commerce efforts more efficient. For instance, WeChat Work allows targeted, direct communications among up to 500 consumers. WeChat Moments amplifies word-of-mouth marketing among consumers and their networks. Also, WeChat Official Account lets companies share their brand story, promotions and coupons.

To improve e-commerce profitability, the Private Traffic for China Retail in 2021 Whitepaper gives retailers and brands specific tips on how to personalize communications to strengthen their connections with consumers. It also reveals how companies can use private traffic to gain a competitive advantage as e-commerce grows increasingly crowded. For more information, download the Private Traffic for China Retail in 2021.

Azoya is a leading China e-commerce enabler, which endeavors to help overseas brands and retailers break into China via cross-border e-commerce. The company prides itself as being the e-commerce leader that has signed exclusive agreements with the largest number of overseas retailers in China. With its all-encompassing services and dedicated specialist team, the company has won trust from more than 50 overseas retailers in 12 countries. Learn more: https://azoyagroup.com

